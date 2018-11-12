PRESS RELEASES

Yoann Barelli Announces 'La Baguette,' A Revolutionary Tire Insert

Nov 12, 2018
by Yoann Barelli  

LA BAGUETTE
Words & Photography // Yoann Barelli // Yoann Barelli and Robin O'neil

PRESS RELEASE: Yoann Barelli's LA BAGUETTE


After years and years of research, testing and deep studies we are very proud to introduce 'LA BAGUETTE.' For those who don't know about tire inserts, they basically allow you to ride with lower tire pressures when riding tubeless and gives you added rim protection. "LA BAGUETTE" costs in between 50¢ and $4 USD, depending on region. In a world where the taking care of the environment is becoming more and more in-vogue, LA BAGUETTE can often be bought locally and even 'zero-km' as well as being recyclable directly into compost via the pilot themselves.

bigquotesWe have seen a bunch of brands popping up in the last few years that are rebranding basic pool noodles, but my creation goes beyond all of them. It's a revolution!Yoann Barelli, CEO of LA BAGUETTE Tire Inserts


You can see here the attention into details on a well finished and innovative product.


INSTALLATION AND THEORY

The installation couldn't be any easier. Simply open up your tire, put in LA BAGUETTE, inflate, et voilà, you are good to go.


When it comes to different tire sizes, it's as simple as putting LA BAGUETTE in the tire. When you go to the bakery to buy your Baguette, there are all sorts of different sizes and shapes, choose the ones that fit in your tires and there you go.


INTELLIGENT MEMORY DOUGH

LA BAGUETTE is equipped with an I.M.D [Intelligent Memory Dough], it basically allows you to smash it multiple times keeping LA BAGUETTE with the same shape in the tires. Yoann estimates that you can keep the same baguette in your tire for 96 hours, after that it will get a bit crunchy and you won't experience the best properties of your baguette anymore.

Intelligent memory dough

by yoannbarelli
Views: 2,447    Faves: 5    Comments: 2


bigquotesAt this price I don't see why anyone would buy another tire insert.Yoann Barelli

With or without LA BAGUETTE, Yoann sends it pretty hard.

Riding LA BAGUETTE is the best part of this ingenious idea, it totally changes the way you ride and your riding experience. No more stress, your passion is now a pure pleasure.

After the enduro banana we have now the enduro cheese.

When we went for our first ride with Yoann and LA BAGUETTE, we stopped at the grocery store and Yoann came back with some goat and blue cheese. After 1 hour of riding pretty hard, Yoann had a flat tire. We stopped and he pulled out the blue cheese. Took LA BAGUETTE out of the tire replaced it by a tube, sliced some pieces of LA BAGUETTE and offered us some delicious blue cheese on baguette while he was pumping up his tire.

Yoann pulling out LA BAGUETTE and cheese.

That day we rode for 7 hours, had 4 flats, ate 3 baguettes and 2 cheese. You understand it now, LA BAGUETTE is a multi-purpose invention and the slogan says it all:

bigquotesRide it till you flat, eat it till you get fat.Yoann Barelli



BUSINESS MODEL

After months of negotiating with all the bakers in the world, Yoann's comapny will get 10% of all the sales, worldwide. "I'm bringing new clients to every bakery, all the gluten-free mountain bikers will now experience the pleasure of LA BAGUETTE and I'm not hiding that I will be very rich, extra rich, RICH!"


SPONSORSHIP

Good marketing is key for a successful business, and sponsorship takes a huge part of it. That's why we're proud to announce that we're accepting applications to be sponsored by LA BAGUETTE. Accepted ambassadors and pro EWS racers will be provided all the LA BAGUETTE they need to rip up the trails (cheese included). Remy Metailler and Loic Bruni will also be part of the team as they are true baguette lovers. Loic was already running LA BAGUETTE at the last world championships and we are positive LA BAGUETTE took a huge part in this victory. Remy will be running LA BAGUETTE at the Urban DH in Taxco next December.

Remy during some LA BAGUETTE testing.


You can also share your experience by using the hashtag #barellisbaguette on social media and every month we'll pick up new ambassadors. Join this revolution right now by going to your nearest bakery!


JOIN THE REVOLUTION

LA BAGUETTE is for everyone who rides mountain bike and will truly change your riding experience. No more stress when having a flat, enjoy a slice of cheese on LA BAGUETTE. And even if you are lucky enough and are the one who doesn't flat, there is no need to carry loads of food with you anymore, open up your tire and eat... till you get fat!

Yoann's Meta 29 "the beast" and LA BAGUETTE .



63 Comments

  • + 72
 Put it on kickstarter ill doughnate.
  • + 29
 hell, that's the yeast you could do.
  • + 7
 Yoann is my roll model, and the bike community really kneaded some innovations cause the tech out there is getting stale.
  • + 3
 You all butter takes this product seriously.
  • + 31
 Climbs like a brioche but descends like a challah
  • + 23
 I am here for the flats. It's a good day today.
  • + 17
 Does it come with a gluten free option?
  • + 10
 melted butter works good to seal up small holes too.
  • + 11
 Take my money!!
  • + 7
 I heard there is a ghetto DIY version of this using Pillsburry French Bread dough (make sure to bake it first) and Gorilla Tape.
  • + 5
 Just when you yeast expect it, Yoann gets his buns out of the oven.

I'm not sure if this was just something you thought up while loafing around, or if you are just getting a rise out of us, but this is something everyone Kneads! This is no crumby idea, this is #barellisbaguette!
  • + 8
 "Ride till you flat, eat till you get fat" :-) :-)
  • + 4
 Note there is really huge difference in La Baguette quality depending where it comes from. We could include a "Bonne Boulange" POI on trailefork to share with the world where we find the best La Baguette.
  • + 4
 Yoan, you are the best. I think we all appreciate your participation in PB comments and content!
  • + 4
 I knead more proof it works before I hand over my dough........
  • + 5
 You have to proof your dough before it’ll work.
  • + 1
 @patnugent: touché......
  • + 3
 Installation can't be pain-less?
  • + 3
 That video is the icing on the cake! So good!
  • + 1
 This is fake news. Everybody knows Remy is running ElTortilla in Taxco. Don’t publish this tripe if you can’t get the sponsorships right.
  • + 1
 More of this please :-)))) ,well done yoann ,well at least it will be easier to take off when you flat,and it is biodegradable,well done :-))))))
  • + 1
 It IS funny and Holy hell I can’t stop laughing! Yoann seems so cool to hang with.
  • + 2
 I don't know if I would buy these myself, they look pretty crumby.
  • + 1
 I'm glad someone is making a environment friendly tire insert! Biodegradable all the way!
  • + 1
 I was hoping it would be a sustainably made mountain bike product... ad it is! eat more plants!
  • + 2
 This is the best thing I've read in so long!
  • + 2
 *An excellent source of trans-flats.
  • + 3
 Overpriced pool noodle.
  • + 2
 Better than all those cheesy innovations!
  • + 1
 Whats the warranty of this product ?
I like it.
  • + 1
 I live in the USA, will Wonder Bread work the same?
  • + 3
 Definitely not. Sorry.
  • + 1
 That video makes me think of boobs...
  • + 1
 Haha, love the humour. I would definitely adopt this new standard!
  • + 1
 Will go perfectly with my Yeaston bars and stem.
  • + 1
 @yoannbarelli Putain tu as refait ma journée
  • + 1
 Shut up and take my money!
  • + 1
 Flat tires? Baguette about it.
  • + 1
 Does this guy ever sleep? Good job Yo!
  • + 1
 T’as fait ma journée!
You made my day !
  • + 1
 Do I have to microwave it before every ride?
  • + 1
 Never microwave your Baguette !! Smile
  • + 1
 I praise our gluten overloads
  • + 1
 pinkbike finally figures out what its readers want!
  • + 1
 This will go well with my oil and balsamic vinegar tire sealant.
  • + 2
 let's get this bread
  • + 1
 Will Randy be running the “La Baguette”?
  • + 1
 Oh shit, I ate my tire insert this morning. Now what will I do?
  • + 1
 check out my El Tortilla disc covers.....coming to a local shop near you.
  • + 1
 Next auto tuesday : DIY : Make a baguette / tire insert
  • + 1
 Unfunny. Didn’t laugh
  • + 1
 Viva La Baguette!
  • + 1
 Barelli number 1 !!!
  • + 1
 #bread aint dead
  • + 1
 Yo, we love you!
  • + 1
 Ghetto Baguette Hack
  • + 1
 Love this guy. Smile
  • + 1
 I'm hungry!
  • + 1
 Glory.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



