Yoann Barelli Announces 'La Baguette,' A Revolutionary Tire Insert

You can see here the attention into details on a well finished and innovative product.

With or without LA BAGUETTE, Yoann sends it pretty hard.

After the enduro banana we have now the enduro cheese.

Yoann pulling out LA BAGUETTE and cheese.

Remy during some LA BAGUETTE testing.

Yoann's Meta 29 "the beast" and LA BAGUETTE .

After years and years of research, testing and deep studies we are very proud to introduce 'LA BAGUETTE.' For those who don't know about tire inserts, they basically allow you to ride with lower tire pressures when riding tubeless and gives you added rim protection. "LA BAGUETTE" costs in between 50¢ and $4 USD, depending on region. In a world where the taking care of the environment is becoming more and more in-vogue, LA BAGUETTE can often be bought locally and even 'zero-km' as well as being recyclable directly into compost via the pilot themselves.The installation couldn't be any easier. Simply open up your tire, put in LA BAGUETTE, inflate, et voilà, you are good to go.When it comes to different tire sizes, it's as simple as putting LA BAGUETTE in the tire. When you go to the bakery to buy your Baguette, there are all sorts of different sizes and shapes, choose the ones that fit in your tires and there you go.LA BAGUETTE is equipped with an I.M.D [Intelligent Memory Dough], it basically allows you to smash it multiple times keeping LA BAGUETTE with the same shape in the tires. Yoann estimates that you can keep the same baguette in your tire for 96 hours, after that it will get a bit crunchy and you won't experience the best properties of your baguette anymore.Riding LA BAGUETTE is the best part of this ingenious idea, it totally changes the way you ride and your riding experience. No more stress, your passion is now a pure pleasure.When we went for our first ride with Yoann and LA BAGUETTE, we stopped at the grocery store and Yoann came back with some goat and blue cheese. After 1 hour of riding pretty hard, Yoann had a flat tire. We stopped and he pulled out the blue cheese. Took LA BAGUETTE out of the tire replaced it by a tube, sliced some pieces of LA BAGUETTE and offered us some delicious blue cheese on baguette while he was pumping up his tire.That day we rode for 7 hours, had 4 flats, ate 3 baguettes and 2 cheese. You understand it now, LA BAGUETTE is a multi-purpose invention and the slogan says it all:After months of negotiating with all the bakers in the world, Yoann's comapny will get 10% of all the sales, worldwide. "I'm bringing new clients to every bakery, all the gluten-free mountain bikers will now experience the pleasure of LA BAGUETTE and I'm not hiding that I will be very rich, extra rich, RICH!"Good marketing is key for a successful business, and sponsorship takes a huge part of it. That's why we're proud to announce that we're accepting applications to be sponsored by LA BAGUETTE. Accepted ambassadors and pro EWS racers will be provided all the LA BAGUETTE they need to rip up the trails (cheese included). Remy Metailler and Loic Bruni will also be part of the team as they are true baguette lovers. Loic was already running LA BAGUETTE at the last world championships and we are positive LA BAGUETTE took a huge part in this victory. Remy will be running LA BAGUETTE at the Urban DH in Taxco next December.You can also share your experience by using the hashtagon social media and every month we'll pick up new ambassadors. Join this revolution right now by going to your nearest bakery!LA BAGUETTE is for everyone who rides mountain bike and will truly change your riding experience. No more stress when having a flat, enjoy a slice of cheese on LA BAGUETTE. And even if you are lucky enough and are the one who doesn't flat, there is no need to carry loads of food with you anymore, open up your tire and eat... till you get fat!