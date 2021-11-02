Video: Yoann Barelli Creates & Rides New Lines in Colorado

Nov 2, 2021
by Yoann Barelli  

A few weeks ago I went to Colorado to visit Guerrilla Gravity to meet all the people behind these awesome bikes, to see how everything is made and ride some rad Colorado trails. We spent a couple days on Floyd Hill and wow, this little mountain (at 3000 meters elevation haha), has such a huge potential and already some burly trails worth filming an Into The Gnar.

So that's what we did! In this video you have a really pumped me, creating and opening new lines, having a blast doing my job.

I hope you enjoy this one everyone, because I did.

See more of my YouTube videos here.

Posted In:
Videos Into The Gnar Riding Videos Yoann Barelli


Must Read This Week
[Update: 24-year-old Warehouse Worker Charged With Murder] Employee Found Dead at Jamis Bikes Headquarters
77872 views
First Look: Contra Bikes' Prototype 2.0 is a Steel, High Virtual Pivot Enduro Bike
41253 views
First Ride: 2022 Trek Rail 9.9 - More Battery Power & Updated Geometry
39682 views
First Look: Rocky Mountain Updates Altitude & Instinct Powerplay Models with Dyname 4.0 motor
39162 views
Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Unridden Red Bull Rampage Bike
37648 views
Shimano Launches Ultread Soles & 2022 Footwear Range
35056 views
Video: Who Are The Fittest Racers? - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 2
33573 views
Campmajo Releases the Enduo 22 Tandem With Up To 195mm Travel
31543 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Awesome watching the line choice procedure and execution.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006596
Mobile Version of Website