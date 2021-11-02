Video: Yoann Barelli Creates & Rides New Lines in Colorado

A few weeks ago I went to Colorado to visit Guerrilla Gravity to meet all the people behind these awesome bikes, to see how everything is made and ride some rad Colorado trails. We spent a couple days on Floyd Hill and wow, this little mountain (at 3000 meters elevation haha), has such a huge potential and already some burly trails worth filming an Into The Gnar.
So that's what we did! In this video you have a really pumped me, creating and opening new lines, having a blast doing my job.
I hope you enjoy this one everyone, because I did.
