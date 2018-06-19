VIDEOS

Video: Yoann Barelli Rides Commencal's New Meta 29

Jun 19, 2018
by Stefan Licko  
Yoann Barelli is a man in a rush

by StefanProductions
Views: 351    Faves: 5    Comments: 0


Yoann just got his Commencal Meta 29, and I followed him on what seems like his new way of riding, full gas all the time as he likes to say, and with a baby at home, he has no time to waste.

Must Read This Week
Review: NX Eagle - SRAM's New Affordable 12-Speed Drivetrain
52907 views
Review: Commencal's New Meta AM 29 Team
41147 views
Bike Check: Steve Peat's Santa Cruz Hightower LT - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
37669 views
Bike Check: Fabio Wibmer's Specialized S-Works Demo 8 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
36961 views
Ryan Leech On How the Risk Paradox Affects Mountain Bikers
36888 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Tire Inserts?
34277 views
Bike Check: Brett Tippie's Glow-in-the Dark YT Capra 27 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
31908 views
Video: The Gnarliest Enduro Race Section?
30724 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.021054
Mobile Version of Website