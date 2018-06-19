Pinkbike.com
Video: Yoann Barelli Rides Commencal's New Meta 29
Jun 19, 2018
by
Stefan Licko
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Yoann Barelli is a man in a rush
by
StefanProductions
Views: 351
Faves:
5
Comments: 0
Yoann just got his Commencal Meta 29, and I followed him on what seems like his new way of riding, full gas all the time as he likes to say, and with a baby at home, he has no time to waste.
