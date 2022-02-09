Yoann Barelli Launches the Into the Gnar Progression Team

Press Release: Into The Gnar Progression Team

Into The Gnar started with self-filmed mountain bike videos on the gnarliest trails, giving tips on how to safely approach sketchy terrain, and simply sending it my way. It quickly became a love letter to the sport and a love story with the gnar… growing to include cameos by tons of great riders who enjoy sharing their passion for mountain biking and beyond.Today we announce the next step! Please meet the Into the Gnar Progression Team.This video docuseries will showcase each rider's unique riding style and the details of how we work to overcome obstacles.The progression team is not a conventional team focused on racing. This team focuses on diversity, goal setting, riding progression, sharing the ups and downs, and respecting our community. Each rider in the group is on their own path, but everyone shares a common belief that working together is the best way to reach our goals.We invite you to join us in this season-long video journey and we are sure that everyone that tunes in will enjoy the ride!* 28 year old from Utah, living in Vancouver* Professional trail builder in Squamish* Recently sent one of the most significant gaps in Utah* Her goal is to be part of Red Bull Formation, Dark Horse and more* She aspires to become one of the top female freeriders* 13-year-old shredder from the North Shore, British Columbia* He sends it with style and is super creative with his riding* His goal is to land his first backflip on dirt + compete in his first DH/Enduro races* He aspires to one day compete at Red Bull Rampage* 20 years old from Whistler, BC* Loves riding skinnies + baking* An incredibly talented rider with huge potential; featured in 3 videos with Yoann this past year* His goal is to build his own line + showcase it through video content* He aspires to create content that makes people dream* 46-year-old Brazilian living in Whistler* Ex-Brazilian DH Champion, ex-professional road cyclist, ex-lawyer -* One of the best mountain bike coaches in the Whistler Bike Park* Loves taking 10-year-old riders through Crabapple hits and being a dad to two fantastic girls* His goal is lead Yoann down Trespasser + send some new gaps + improve his whips* His ambition is to keep pushing his limits + progressing + to keep surfing life!* 36 year old from France, living in Whistler* DH racer turned Enduro racer turned “Freerider” Coach and Team manager* Loves riding the gnarliest trails in the world + being a dad and step dad* His goal is to get redemption at Red Bull Hardline in 2022 + Crankworks Whistler* His ambition is to keep pushing the limits on gnarly terrain + entertain/to inspire peopleThe entire team is proud to partner with some of the most forward-thinking brands in the world. Without them, this project could not exist.Travis Brothner for photography, hosting the fit session and letting us rides bikes all over the showroomTo all sponsors, including 100%, thank you for believing in this project and your expedited shipping!