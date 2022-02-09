close
Yoann Barelli Launches the Into the Gnar Progression Team

Feb 9, 2022
by Yoann Barelli  

Press Release: Into The Gnar Progression Team

Into The Gnar started with self-filmed mountain bike videos on the gnarliest trails, giving tips on how to safely approach sketchy terrain, and simply sending it my way. It quickly became a love letter to the sport and a love story with the gnar… growing to include cameos by tons of great riders who enjoy sharing their passion for mountain biking and beyond.

Today we announce the next step! Please meet the Into the Gnar Progression Team.


This video docuseries will showcase each rider's unique riding style and the details of how we work to overcome obstacles.

The progression team is not a conventional team focused on racing. This team focuses on diversity, goal setting, riding progression, sharing the ups and downs, and respecting our community. Each rider in the group is on their own path, but everyone shares a common belief that working together is the best way to reach our goals.

We invite you to join us in this season-long video journey and we are sure that everyone that tunes in will enjoy the ride!

Nicole Kennedy

Instagram: nicole.a.kennedy
* 28 year old from Utah, living in Vancouver
* Professional trail builder in Squamish
* Recently sent one of the most significant gaps in Utah
* Her goal is to be part of Red Bull Formation, Dark Horse and more
* She aspires to become one of the top female freeriders

CJ Hauptman

Instagram: @cjhauptman
* 13-year-old shredder from the North Shore, British Columbia
* He sends it with style and is super creative with his riding
* His goal is to land his first backflip on dirt + compete in his first DH/Enduro races
* He aspires to one day compete at Red Bull Rampage

Reilly Fogolin

Instagram: @reillyfogolin
TikTok @reillyfogolin
* 20 years old from Whistler, BC
* Loves riding skinnies + baking
* An incredibly talented rider with huge potential; featured in 3 videos with Yoann this past year
* His goal is to build his own line + showcase it through video content
* He aspires to create content that makes people dream

Flavio Kodato

Instagram: @flavs_mtb
* 46-year-old Brazilian living in Whistler
* Ex-Brazilian DH Champion, ex-professional road cyclist, ex-lawyer -
* One of the best mountain bike coaches in the Whistler Bike Park
* Loves taking 10-year-old riders through Crabapple hits and being a dad to two fantastic girls
* His goal is lead Yoann down Trespasser + send some new gaps + improve his whips
* His ambition is to keep pushing his limits + progressing + to keep surfing life!

Yoann Barelli

Instagram: @yoannbarelli
* 36 year old from France, living in Whistler
* DH racer turned Enduro racer turned “Freerider” Coach and Team manager
* Loves riding the gnarliest trails in the world + being a dad and step dad
* His goal is to get redemption at Red Bull Hardline in 2022 + Crankworks Whistler
* His ambition is to keep pushing the limits on gnarly terrain + entertain/to inspire people

Partners:
The entire team is proud to partner with some of the most forward-thinking brands in the world. Without them, this project could not exist.


Title Sponsor
Guerrilla Gravity

Primary Sponsors
Dissent
Ennef Design
EXT
Hutchinson
Industry Nine
Lolo Racks
North Shore Billet
PNW Components
RideWrap
SDG
TRP
WPL

Featured Videographer
Kelsey Toevs

Special Thank You's
Travis Brothner for photography, hosting the fit session and letting us rides bikes all over the showroom
To all sponsors, including 100%, thank you for believing in this project and your expedited shipping!


The entire Progression Team docuseries will also be available on the IntoTheGnar YouTube Channel.

Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Yoann Barelli


13 Comments

  • 8 0
 Aw yeah!! Love this and I wish you all the best!! (P.S. YT video is saying it's private.)
  • 2 1
 thats only for you....
  • 3 5
 Suck a fatty, Fatty!! I was on it before it went live!!! So making your wife punch you!!!!
  • 3 0
 @whattheheel: what
  • 5 0
 Yoann has such an interesting take on this little thing we are doin on bikes. As much as I love watching elite world cup DH... The reality is the things Yoann does are a lot more in touch and tangible to the community at large. Will be interesting to see the series play out considering how vague the concept is. I hope the ultimate effect is it inspires people to create local groups that can advocate for each other. Whether that's trail building, starting races, developing programs to reduce barriers for new riders, etc.
  • 1 0
 True. My personal biking experience involves fun, progression and beauty in nature. Top speeds haven't ever been a priority so racing, while impressive, doesn't have any connection to my life. I like the idea of a team of people to follow that learn to rip and are maybe half way relatable (they are all way better than me, I'm sure).
  • 1 0
 Man does no one clean their shoes these days? Why, when I was a young lad, we had to have our boots sparkly clean before every match, otherwise the coach would sit us on the bench
  • 3 0
 Send it!!! Stoked to to for this series.
  • 2 0
 46 year old.... There's still hope!
  • 1 0
 Progression team… what’s your goal?? “Progress my riding!”

Checks out.
  • 1 0
 There is MTBs on TikTok now? Obviously no-one wants to admit to a facebook account any more.
  • 1 1
 No Grim Donut as the bike of choice? Seems like a golden opportunity missed, PB!
  • 1 0
 ALRIGHT!

Post a Comment



