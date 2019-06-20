VIDEOS

Yoann Barelli Out for 6 Months With ACL Injury

Jun 20, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Yoann Barelli has announced he will be out for six to nine months with an injury picked up last Sunday in Squamish.

Barelli was climbing when he lost balance and fell on to his left foot. The result is a complete ACL tear, a severely injured meniscus, a small fracture on the tibia plateau and a first degree MCL tear. Yoann will now require surgery and will be recovering for the rest of the season to be 100% for next year. The full story of the crash and the diagnosis is in the video above.

We're sending healing vibes out to Yoann and hope to see him shredding again soon.

54 Comments

  • + 76
 "Into the Gnar" is the best MTB channel on YouTube. Yoann shreads so hard and his stoke is so high. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery so he can get back on his bike ASAP.
  • + 6
 Came to say the same thing. The way he looks at lines that appear crazy and then pulls them off so casually is my second favorite part of it right behind his genuine love of riding bikes conveyed with every scream, huge smile, and laugh. Quick recovery Yoann and hope you find ways to stay sane while recovering and resting- something I would guess might be nightmare for someone with your energy level and love of movement and excitement.
  • + 48
 Noooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • + 15
 Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
  • + 22
 AWOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • - 3
 beeeeeoooooo! Beee-eeee-oooo! You had your time! You had your power! You’re yet to have your finest hour!
  • + 43
 All those crazy descents and it happens while climbing!
  • + 5
 Always geared up when climbing because 90% of my crashing comes from climbing, especially technical climbs! That's working against gravity for ya..
  • + 0
 For sure- though I can't handle the heat of padding up for it
  • + 16
 How that guy gets taken out by a freak awkward foot plant is beyond comprehension. Moral of the story: Don't climb if you can avoid it...

Hopefully he's back soon--love his content.
  • + 11
 @yoannbarelli ! Please please do some Cathro/Finn/Eliott-style analysis of the EWS stages if you can still go to the events! We are missing some coverage on the lines and difficulties on the EWS races and this could bring quite some views to you YouTube channel (Happy sponsors?)!
Stay positive and heal up fast!
  • + 1
 Oh yes.
  • + 8
 I hope once he is mobile that he does commentary videos during rehab- too much of a character to drop out of sight! Get better!
  • + 3
 Color commentator at Crankworks?
  • + 2
 OMG Yoann, I'm so sorry that happened, dude. It's always something completely silly too. And I was bummed about being out for 5 weeks with a 5th metacarpal break. Can't wait to see you back. We'll all be rooting for a fast recovery.
  • + 2
 Damn, a hiking injury, what a bummer!

Proprs to Yoann, love his videos, super funny dude.

Maybe he can continue doing the videos while healing, a little light hiking while coaching some of us fools through the gnar Smile

I volunteer!
  • + 2
 Wouldn't be so bad except for the tibial plateau fracture. ACLs injuries aren't that bad for cyclists in particular, but the tibial plateau fracture will likely take a really long time to heal. The quads will be useless for a long time, and I'm sure he will be in a knee immobilizer for quite some time. I was in a knee immobilizer for 16 weeks from a patellar tendon surgery. I was able to ride a bike before I could walk again. Have to retrain the body to walk again. He's young, so he'll be back to full speed in about a year.
  • + 1
 Noote to worrie - we ave Jaxon to continue the Into thu Gnarr series showing you thu b'est lines on video for GNAR trailes. Salute Best recovery Yoann, got to take time out and ensure the recovery is done properly for such injuries. Bone breaking is much easier to deal with.
  • + 2
 Sorry Yoan, I’ve torn my ACL 3 times in the same knee. It sucks and feels like it takes forever but you will be back 100% and a year from now will be stronger than ever. Time to be
A gym rat!!
  • + 1
 Wow, that was hard to watch but thanks for sharing the experience with us. Wishing you a speedy recovery Yoann. Lesson learned, save the gnar for the downhill! Hopefully we can see you behind the camera some more this summer, you could use the time to start your post riding career networking, I think you will be perfect for a career in broadcast/media!
  • + 2
 Was hoping for more footage of Jaxon in his videos, but not like this! Wishing him a speedy recovery. Sad to see someone so talented and fun loving sidelined.
  • + 1
 Hope Your knee will be fit after healing! Knee is taking a long time healing... I just got a fracture in the tibiahead stumbling over logs, very unnerving. Will be 2 months off.
  • + 2
 Well, maybe no more Into the gnar this season. So, I guess let's go to the bar. I was loving the episodes, cant wait for more. Heal up.
  • + 1
 sends "the train gap". gets injured climbing. what a strange world we live in. aille aille aille.... bon repos, et bon rétablissement!
  • + 1
 As you get older you dont have a left & right knee. You have a good & bad knee. Did the same 3 years ago, its never been the same since. Healing vibes.
  • + 1
 Noooooooooooooooooo!!!
What i will watch for next 9 months?
“In to the gnar” is the new Netflix!!!
Have a speedy recovery Yoann!!!
  • + 2
 Gutted for him. The knee is the biggest bitch of the human body. I hate it so much.
  • + 1
 This guy rides rides the biggest and gnarliest lines. It's crazy how it's the smallest mistakes that causes the biggest injuries. Frown Hope you heal up soon!
  • + 1
 So sorry to hear, I hope you do more vids even while injured, keep it going! I hope you have a speedy and full recovery as well, Bon Courage!
  • + 1
 Sorry to hear that, YOBARRRRR! Get 100% healed up soon! Maybe you can hang out with Klay Thompson who's also on the ACL repair wagon.
  • + 1
 Crappy to hear this. At least Yoann will be well cared for. We have incredible doctors, physios, and surgeons in Squamish.
  • + 1
 That video was awesome. Very educational, thanks for taking us with you. I wish you a speedy recovery. Cheers
  • + 1
 Heal up man! I've blown both my knees in the past - stay on top of your PT - speedy recovery
  • + 2
 That sucks. Loved his start to a youtube career.
  • + 1
 This year definitely hasn’t been kind to racers/riders. Tons of injuries.
  • + 2
 BARELLI NO! Heal quick buds!
  • + 1
 Oh man!!! Get well soon miss your insanity and your talented way to ride already ...
  • + 1
 Going to miss your stoke and awesome content Yoann. My season is a little sadder without you riding.
  • + 1
 We all will miss seeing your videos filled with your positive attitude and infectious love for riding! Get well soon!
  • + 2
 INJURED CLIMBING??!?!! NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
  • + 1
 Best wishes in the healing process. thats a bummer your off the bike
  • + 1
 Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!11111
  • + 1
 Further proof uphill is lame
  • + 2
 Heal up Yoann!
  • + 1
 Prompt rétablissement vieux singe!
  • + 1
 Climbing... it’s never good. Snicker snicker
  • + 1
 Heal up bud! That extra ball....damn thing!
  • + 1
 Speedy recovery to you Yoann. Healing vibes to you man!
  • + 1
 Heal up soon!
  • + 1
 get well soon dude !
  • + 1
 Gracia on Prozac
  • + 1
 Heal up soon man!
  • + 1
 Noooooo! Heal up man!


Post a Comment



