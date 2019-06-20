Yoann Barelli Out for 6 Months With ACL Injury

Yoann Barelli has announced he will be out for six to nine months with an injury picked up last Sunday in Squamish.
Barelli was climbing when he lost balance and fell on to his left foot. The result is a complete ACL tear, a severely injured meniscus, a small fracture on the tibia plateau and a first degree MCL tear. Yoann will now require surgery and will be recovering for the rest of the season to be 100% for next year. The full story of the crash and the diagnosis is in the video above.
We're sending healing vibes out to Yoann and hope to see him shredding again soon.
