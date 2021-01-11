Yoann Barelli Partners with Whistler Based Parts Manufacturer North Shore Billet

Jan 11, 2021
by North Shore Billet  

PRESS RELEASE: North Shore Billert

North Shore Billet is excited to announce our partnership with Yoann Barelli for 2021. We’re fans of Yoann’s positive energy on and off the bike, his incredible riding and his passion for the environment and helping other riders improve. After learning that Yoann’s 2021 program was moving in a direction to support his environmental views, we began discussions about working together.

At North Shore Billet, we manufacture our parts from locally sourced materials, the waste from creating them is recycled and our anodizing is done locally as well. Combined with sharing Yoann’s hometown of Whistler, B.C., this all brings about a super short supply chain from raw material to Yoann’s bike. He can drop by and watch his new parts being made!


Yoann’s Guerilla Gravity bikes will be finished with an assortment of NSBillet parts including chainrings, brake adapters, fork cable guides and stem top caps. To celebrate our new partnership, we have custom “Into The Gnar” Yoann Barelli x NSBillet top caps available in an assortment of colours. We’ll also be working with Yoann on the development of some exciting new products, so keep your eyes peeled for those. And of course, when not racing Yoann will be working on improving other rider’s skills and creating entertaining content.


2021 is shaping up to be an exciting year and we’re stoked to finally reveal our new partnership with Yoann. We also continue our support of grassroots racing and partnerships with long time supported riders, Forrest Riesco, Ben Wallace, Julia Long and Lucy Schick.

Since 2003, NSB has been making high-quality Canadian made bicycle components. First located in North Vancouver, we were drawn to Whistler for its diverse riding and small mountain town atmosphere. While being a small company in Whistler has allowed us to stay close to the roots of mountain biking, we strive to keep up with the latest manufacturing technologies and to remain competitive on a global scale.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases North Shore Billet


39 Comments

  • 49 0
 Whatever the situation you face in life, just ask yourself, "What would Barelli do?"
  • 7 0
 Probably the last thing you could think of, is what what the Frenchman would do.
  • 6 0
 After you asked yourself what would Barelli do and are pretty sure about it, make a simple ×10 times more awesome and you got your answer.

Here's a exemple:
Question
What would Barelli do with this step up

Answer
1 Front Flip + Partner with a great cause × 10 = He would probably 10 Front Flip and Save us from climate changes
  • 1 0
 What a wise statement, made my day Wink
  • 22 5
 How is a replacement top cap helping the environment? We should be encouraged not to purchase things we don't need. If it was a part that is regularly damaged I'd understand.
  • 8 0
 Yeah, I've never damaged a top cap. Top caps have definitely damaged me tho!
  • 8 7
 That dropper post you got there seems a bit superfluous, you should have probably gone with a standard post to save the extra environmental impact from manufacturing.
  • 7 5
 None of these parts "help" the environment. There is a lot of greenwashing being done by companies in this industry - it must work with the Millennials.
  • 10 1
 @jwdenver: idiotic and useless environmental virtue signalling knows not the boundaries of age.
  • 1 1
 @Adamrideshisbike: good point
  • 5 0
 @jwdenver: Savage burn on millennials. Nobody is under the illusion that they're making chainrings and stems out of beans, but recycling all the excess aluminum from the process is better than throwing it out. Shipping parts down the street in Whistler is less carbon than shipping them from Taiwan. These aren't groundbreaking environmental measures, but they aren't unhelpful. Until we do invent that bean based chainring, every little bit counts unless we want to stop riding bikes.
  • 1 0
 @Adamrideshisbike: well if it encourages all manufacturers of top caps to step up their top cap game then we could save Co2 emissions equivalent of a fart - as the argument goes. So all steps in the right direction are beneficial - particularly as the logic of the above argument immediately kicks in for those with a brain! The most carbon neutral top cap is the top cap that you didn't buy.
  • 1 0
 @Vaclav: I doubt anyone is just throwing out that much aluminum. Every machining company that wants to stay in business isn't sweeping thousands of dollars into the trash.

Is it more environmentally conscious to ship bauxite (probably from Australia) to the smelter in Kitimat then however it gets to North shore and then you, than being mined in Australia, smelted in China, machined in Taiwan and shipped to you? I have no idea, but when we are talking aluminum, there is no bauxite in North America to keep the supply chain "super short" like it says in the article.
  • 5 0
 I remember NSB from back in the day, they made some quality parts.

northshorebillet.com

Their mech hangers were the best out there back when hangers were made of cheese.

Their stem is called the Overlord. Might be the best stem name out.
  • 7 0
 Are you implying that hangers are not made of cheese anymore?
  • 2 0
 While I can't defend a derailleur hanger made from cheese, it should be noted that hangers are designed to fail. They should shear off upon a large enough impact, otherwise the stick that took your derailleur is taking your chainstay with it.
  • 3 0
 Cool stuff, I just wish NSB expanded their product line and made things like 35mm stems, pedals, chain guides, bar end plugs etc.
  • 2 1
 Bought a couple of their chainrings in the past and was happy with the quality and performance. Moved away due to the lack of oval offerings. Would love to see NSB add ovals and headsets to their catalog. Either way, always stoked to see partnerships like this.
  • 1 0
 They did make a square chainring so I'm sure they'd do it in future, that was wack.
  • 1 0
 I used to clean up CNC mill waste like that as a summer job in college. @yoannbarelli Don't be surprised when you find one of those curls you were standing on and eating in your sheets and your truck and definitely in your socks.
  • 3 1
 Id like to see a 33 tooth custom narrow wide chainring from them/him... the limitations with how they all skip by 2 teeth is so bad.... Wink
  • 4 0
 perhaps a figure 8 or a mobius strip would solve your problems.

Side note: I have a 29T narrow-wide. I snapped one of the teeth off a 30T.
  • 3 0
 Dear NSB, Please make a hanger for my NS Snabb. Respectfully, NS Snabb Owner
  • 1 0
 Seems almost impossible to get NS Bikes small parts in the US, lucky that North Shore Billet makes the hanger for my Clash because the US distributor seemed unwilling to help find one.
  • 4 0
 Billert? Does anyone proofread anything before publishing here?!
  • 1 0
 Best derailleur hangers, period. Super stiff, and if you do bend them they can be aligned without snapping. Great upgrade for your bike if your hanger is made of brittle putty.
  • 1 0
 As someone who depends on NSB's continued existence for replacement derailleur hangers for an older Chromag frame, this can only be good news. Yayyy, Yoann!
  • 2 0
 Watching Yoann ride is like watching the French Billet.
  • 2 0
 If you eat that stuff it'll hurt on the way out Yoann!!
  • 1 0
 Sorry, I'm a safety professional...Yoann should be wearing gloves holding those aluminum turnings!
  • 1 0
 North shore billet sounds like a cut of meat that would get mentioned a lot on Man Vs Food.
  • 1 0
 I wish my hometown was Whistler.
  • 1 0
 The town where city-finance millionaires lie about their jobs/careers at school reunions.
  • 1 0
 lever finger knows how it’s done
  • 2 0
 Yoann signature stem?
  • 1 0
 I still wish he was on the grim donut
  • 1 0
 ll is the clue
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



