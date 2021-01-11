Yoann Barelli Partners with Whistler Based Parts Manufacturer North Shore Billet

PRESS RELEASE: North Shore Billert
North Shore Billet is excited to announce our partnership with Yoann Barelli for 2021. We’re fans of Yoann’s positive energy on and off the bike, his incredible riding and his passion for the environment and helping other riders improve. After learning that Yoann’s 2021 program was moving in a direction to support his environmental views, we began discussions about working together.
At North Shore Billet, we manufacture our parts from locally sourced materials, the waste from creating them is recycled and our anodizing is done locally as well. Combined with sharing Yoann’s hometown of Whistler, B.C., this all brings about a super short supply chain from raw material to Yoann’s bike. He can drop by and watch his new parts being made!
Yoann’s Guerilla Gravity bikes will be finished with an assortment of NSBillet parts including chainrings, brake adapters, fork cable guides and stem top caps. To celebrate our new partnership, we have custom “Into The Gnar” Yoann Barelli x NSBillet top caps
available in an assortment of colours. We’ll also be working with Yoann on the development of some exciting new products, so keep your eyes peeled for those. And of course, when not racing Yoann will be working on improving other rider’s skills and creating entertaining content.
2021 is shaping up to be an exciting year and we’re stoked to finally reveal our new partnership with Yoann. We also continue our support of grassroots racing and partnerships with long time supported riders, Forrest Riesco
, Ben Wallace
, Julia Long and Lucy Schick.
Since 2003, NSB has been making high-quality Canadian made bicycle components. First located in North Vancouver, we were drawn to Whistler for its diverse riding and small mountain town atmosphere. While being a small company in Whistler has allowed us to stay close to the roots of mountain biking, we strive to keep up with the latest manufacturing technologies and to remain competitive on a global scale.
Here's a exemple:
Question
What would Barelli do with this step up
Answer
1 Front Flip + Partner with a great cause × 10 = He would probably 10 Front Flip and Save us from climate changes
Is it more environmentally conscious to ship bauxite (probably from Australia) to the smelter in Kitimat then however it gets to North shore and then you, than being mined in Australia, smelted in China, machined in Taiwan and shipped to you? I have no idea, but when we are talking aluminum, there is no bauxite in North America to keep the supply chain "super short" like it says in the article.
northshorebillet.com
Their mech hangers were the best out there back when hangers were made of cheese.
Their stem is called the Overlord. Might be the best stem name out.
Side note: I have a 29T narrow-wide. I snapped one of the teeth off a 30T.
