Yoann Barelli Says Farewell to Commencal after 4 Years

Big thank you to the whole Commencal Bikes team in Andorra. In addition of making rad bikes you guys are rad people.



4 years have passed and seeing the progress we have made was an amazing experience on its own and I’m pumped to have been part of it.



It’s been a hell of a ride, and I’ll always be a big fan of the brand and the People within it. Thank You Max Commencal, Yannick Commencal, Nico M and Nicolas Brizin, Arthur, Pierrick, Jb Liautard, Léon Perrin, Yvaral Villier and Elodie, Boris, Jordan, Tiziano, The Cécile Ravanel, my Buddy Kevin Miquel…. Everyone.



Saying goodbye brings so many rad memories and feelings, tough moments, lots of laughter haha. It’s all part of the journey, but it’s always hard to leave.



I wish you all the success, all the victories and all the champagne showers (Max likes those haha)! Shred on team, I’m pumped — Yoann Barelli - Instagram