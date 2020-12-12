Yoann Barelli Says Farewell to Commencal after 4 Years

Dec 12, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Tutu everyday with Yoann Barelli.

Yoann Barelli has announced on social media that he will no longer be riding Commencal bikes.

After announcing his move away from racing and the launch of his new coaching and guiding business, 'Into the Gnar Experience,' earlier this year Yoann Barelli has now revealed that he will no longer be riding for Commencal as a sponsor going forward.


bigquotesBig thank you to the whole Commencal Bikes team in Andorra. In addition of making rad bikes you guys are rad people.

4 years have passed and seeing the progress we have made was an amazing experience on its own and I’m pumped to have been part of it.

It’s been a hell of a ride, and I’ll always be a big fan of the brand and the People within it. Thank You Max Commencal, Yannick Commencal, Nico M and Nicolas Brizin, Arthur, Pierrick, Jb Liautard, Léon Perrin, Yvaral Villier and Elodie, Boris, Jordan, Tiziano, The Cécile Ravanel, my Buddy Kevin Miquel…. Everyone.

Saying goodbye brings so many rad memories and feelings, tough moments, lots of laughter haha. It’s all part of the journey, but it’s always hard to leave.

I wish you all the success, all the victories and all the champagne showers (Max likes those haha)! Shred on team, I’m pumped Yoann Barelli - Instagram

We'll keep you updated with more news from Yoann as we get it.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Yoann Barelli


33 Comments

  • 86 3
 He's riding the Grim Donut for 2021!!!!
  • 6 2
 He's going to huffy. Sources confirmed.
  • 7 1
 The Grim Donut upstaged his own bike in the video.
  • 5 0
 @makripper: www.huffybikes.com/products/oxide-bike-56960p7
  • 7 1
 Yonut !
  • 3 1
 I'm so excited. Between Yoann's commentary and the clanging of the donut it'll be an auditory experience.
  • 2 0
 @callumreynolds: A wee bit of gold from the product page. "This model weighs approximately 43 lbs." That is one tank of a walmart bike...
  • 27 0
 This guy honestly has more chance of selling bikes for a sponsor posting “good how to edits” on PB than other pro
riders racing World Cups. He’s got the skills and a genuine charismatic personality you can’t duplicate. Kinda like Wyn Masters.
  • 4 0
 he's one of the realest guys in the industry, not afraid to give his opinion and has given some really refreshing interviews
  • 2 1
 Definitely seems to be the way things are going, vloggers and "influencers" are providing very good marketing and making some good money I imagine. Look at Remi Metallier, and others like Jordan Boostmaster etc. Even pro racers seem to be considering stepping back to focus on YouTube, like Brendan Fairclough, Josh Bryceland left the world cup circus to do Youtube with 50:01. I can see the attraction, none of the stress of racing, more freedom and still getting paid.
  • 1 0
 Good post
  • 1 0
 Funny you say that since it's pretty much how he got some early widespread renown.
IIRC, just after picking up a Giant sponsorship, he rolled out a couple of "how-to" edits that crack me up me every time I watch them (and kinda make me cringe as well, but it's part of the charm).

www.pinkbike.com/video/335423
  • 13 1
 2021 rumours: Into the Gnar sponsored by Pinkbike, Barelli riding the yet-to-be-annnounced Downhearted Eclair.


Fans' dreams of a baguette themed team have been crushed and Pinkbike staff are bracing for an avalanche of salt in the comments.
  • 4 2
 L'éclair sinistre
  • 8 1
 Forbidden
  • 8 3
 It's hard to Imagine Yoann on another bike tbh
  • 7 0
 That's what I thought when he left Giant but commencal worked great.

It's Yoann, he'll be alright ^-^
  • 7 2
 Once you go Donut, you never go back
  • 4 1
 Au revoir a la baguette et bonjour a le beignet? (Sorry if my French sucks, it’s been 25+ years)
  • 5 2
 I wondered how they would feel about the grim donut video!
  • 7 1
 What the pinkbike community expected:
Commencal Marketing: watches Grim Donut video
...
"Barelli, you're fired"
  • 5 2
 Breaking News: Grim Donut Racing announces first Pro Rider - Yoann Barelli
  • 1 0
 that poll about being a marketing manager yesterday and now Yoanns leaving commencal. things are lining up perfectly for a Grim Donut enduro team.
  • 1 0
 maybe no more bike sponsor... maybe stop getting new bikes every 6 months and encourage a more ecological way of dealing with bikes?
  • 2 2
 HE WILL RIDE THE FASTEST BIKE IN A WORLD OF BAGUETTE TIRES INSERTS. THE GrIm DoNuT
  • 1 0
 Awesome rider. Exited to see where he goes next!
  • 1 0
 Silly season has Commenced
  • 3 2
 Team Grim Donut? ????
  • 1 1
 That would be wild if it was team pink bike riding the donut
  • 1 1
 Is he going to Cube with Remy?
  • 1 0
 GO KNOLLY
  • 1 1
 Team Baguette?
  • 1 1
 Tak tak tak

Post a Comment



