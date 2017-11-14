Yoann Barelli: Pinkbike Hot Lap - Video



The Pinkbike Hot Lap is our own fun leaderboard of pros and bike industry friends. Riders put their best foot forward down a trail local to Pinkbike HQ and their time is recorded with a Freelap timing system.





Yoann Barelli is the second rider to take on the challenge and post a time for the Pinkbike Hot Lap - can he beat current leader Remi? We capture everything involved in him putting in a fast time: the bike, the rider, and the track conditions—the riders will even talk you through some of their line choices and why they selected them.



The Track



The trail used is called Credit Line. This was chosen as we consider it to be a pretty complete mountain bike trail that tests various riders' skills. Conditions during our first Hot Lap with Yoann were almost the opposite than Remi's. With the temperature below freezing and a lot of ice covering the track, Yoann really was up against it with the conditions.



The Results







Full Race Run POV







Remi VS Yoann



Check out the POVs from both athletes and you can see where time was made and where time was lost. These runs were synced up via the freelap start beep, so they are as close as you are likely to see.



