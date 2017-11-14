Yoann Barelli: Pinkbike Hot Lap - Video

VIDEOS

Nov 14, 2017
The Pinkbike Hot Lap is our own fun leaderboard of pros and bike industry friends. Riders put their best foot forward down a trail local to Pinkbike HQ and their time is recorded with a Freelap timing system.


Yoann Barelli is the second rider to take on the challenge and post a time for the Pinkbike Hot Lap - can he beat current leader Remi? We capture everything involved in him putting in a fast time: the bike, the rider, and the track conditions—the riders will even talk you through some of their line choices and why they selected them.

The Track

The trail used is called Credit Line. This was chosen as we consider it to be a pretty complete mountain bike trail that tests various riders' skills. Conditions during our first Hot Lap with Yoann were almost the opposite than Remi's. With the temperature below freezing and a lot of ice covering the track, Yoann really was up against it with the conditions.


The Results

Yoann Barelli - Pinkbike Hot Lap

Full Race Run POV


Remi VS Yoann

Check out the POVs from both athletes and you can see where time was made and where time was lost. These runs were synced up via the freelap start beep, so they are as close as you are likely to see.


Who would you like to see take part? Leave a comment telling us who.

15 Comments

  • + 11
 I think it would be cool to blur the discipline lines. Get Bruni, Nico Schulter, M Gatto, Aggi, T Mosley, Tippie, J Kittner, C Brown. Also I wanna see a random pinkbike comments section scrub chosen to do a run.
  • + 4
 It's all in the works...
  • + 11
 Who else wants to see the pb staff members times? To get a real comparison of how much faster pros are?! ????????
  • + 11
 Sam Hill - to set the time to beat Wink
  • + 5
 Straight up if PB did a show à la Top Gear and regularly feature a Hot Lap that could be the greatest thing ever.
  • + 4
 "Everywhere in the world, you stay on the trail"- Yoann Barrelli
A few minutes later he goes off the trail for a faster line.

???
  • + 2
 I'd like to see "normal" people trying that like someone said pb staff members, or even some local riders. Just to see the difference between pros and the average joe
  • + 3
 I love his french accent so much!!! Flats for life!!!
  • + 2
 Clearly, he has no accent to me
  • + 1
 This is a great idea! keep pinkbike more interesting & if pros post hot laps from diffrent trails round the world could have hot lap world series?
  • + 2
 Where can I get the SuperBruni underwear?
  • + 1
 Such an awesome guy, coolest on the circuit by far!
  • + 1
 Frenchie teaching French lines!
  • + 1
 Rob Warner with live commentary
  • + 2
 I want to see Claudio!!!

