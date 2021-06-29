North Shore Billet Announces New Canadian Made Flat Pedal, The Daemon

Jun 29, 2021
by North Shore Billet  

PRESS RELEASE: North Shore Billet

Introducing North Shore Billet's first flat pedal, the Daemon. Developed and manufactured in-house by our team in Whistler, B.C., the Daemon pedal has been a work in progress for the past two years. During that time it's been ride tested throughout the Sea to Sky corridor in both winter and summer, subjecting it to everything from big epics in the Chilcotins to all-day laps in the Whistler Bike Park.

In addition to real-world testing, we sent the pedals to EFBE Pruftechnik in Germany for independent strength and fatigue testing. EFBE uses a proprietary test system – the EFBE Tri-Test – that exceeds the ISO standard for pedal strength and durability, and it's focused on gravity applications.

David Davis testing an early version of North Shore Billet s Daemon flat pedal. Photo A.J. Barlas
NSB machinist, David Davis testing early pedals in the WBP.
North Shore Billet s new Daemon flat pedal. Photo A.J. Barlas
The Daemon pedal was designed, developed and manufactured in Whistler, B.C.
Yoann Barelli and the new North Shore Billet Daemon flat pedal. Photo A.J. Barlas
Yoann blasting on the finished pedal.

North Shore Billet Daemon pedal material sources.

Features:

• Actual dimensions: 112mm x 103mm
• 2mm of true pedal body concave per side - 14.75mm thick at the axle, 16.75mm at front and rear of the pedal
• 5mm long custom stainless steel pins with M4 thread (20 per pedal) create a total 7mm concave
• Double sealed axle – VG style shaft seal with X-ring
• Two stainless steel sealed Enduro cartridge bearings (outboard) and an igus bushing inboard
• Nitrox coated axle for best in class surface hardness and corrosion resistance
• Weight: 438g/pair
• Price: $250 CAD

We believe the best components should perform without being noticed and designed the Daemon flat pedal with this in mind. The pedal utilizes many of the modern approaches to flat pedal design without any unnecessary extras. It features a gentle 2mm platform concave and a total concave of 7mm with our 5mm long pins. While not the largest pedal on the market, the 112mm long and 103mm wide platform with a gentle taper to the shape allows a large contact area while minimizing pedal strikes and remaining comfortable and supportive.

Yoann Barelli and the new North Shore Billet Daemon flat pedal. Photo A.J. Barlas

Yoann Barelli and the new North Shore Billet Daemon flat pedal. Photo A.J. Barlas

Yoann Barelli and the new North Shore Billet Daemon flat pedal. Photo A.J. Barlas

Video: Alexandre Chapellier (@the_frenchliner)
Photos: A.J. Barlas (@ardorbrand)

About North Shore Billet

Since 2003, NSB has been making high-quality Canadian-made bicycle components. First located in North Vancouver, we were drawn to Whistler for its diverse riding and small mountain town atmosphere. While being a small company in Whistler has allowed us to stay close to the roots of mountain biking, we strive to keep up with the latest manufacturing technologies and to remain competitive on a global scale.

22 Comments

  • 15 4
 Looks like a TMac
  • 4 0
 In the way all bikes look like sessions perhaps, but also notably different.
  • 2 0
 @tkrug: it´s got grooves, so it looks like a tmac, doh! just like every bike with vertical shock orientation looks like a session Wink
  • 8 0
 I'm not spending $250 on pedals
  • 3 0
 looks really nice. I'm not really understanding the pricing tho. I feel like that kind of price is reserved for something with Ti spindles. I get that it's really high quality, but still. $250?
  • 1 2
 Anything billet will always be more expensive.
  • 3 0
 it´s 250cad
  • 1 0
 I've been running miscellaneous NSB stuff since they first came around. Plenty of the steeds in my family also running NSB components. Most stuff is well over a decade old and still running strong. The first and biggest draw for me and my father. Was BC made. I will always pay a little extra to keep bucks in my province. Those pedals might be pricey. But they'd be the last pair you'd ever buy.
  • 2 0
 whoever writes copy for north shore should be commended. clear...concise. ...and makes me want to buy a set.
  • 4 2
 Glad Canada used US Steel!! Thank you Canadians for providing jobs!!!
  • 1 0
 Wish they were a bit bigger of a platform; something closer to the dagga or wah wah.
  • 1 0
 Is there no Canadian steel or aluminum? Interesting that the raw materials were generally out of the US.
  • 1 0
 A significant amount of engineering grade materials reaches its machinable state in the USA. I’m in Australia and much of what we need at work has to be sourced from the USA. That’s despite being literally a km down the road from a huge bauxite mine, and 50km from a huge aluminium refinery.
  • 1 0
 Lots of Canadian aluminum, but probably easier to get from the US than shipping from Quebec.
  • 1 0
 Damn already can’t get the silver ones
  • 1 0
 Any benefits over one ups?
  • 7 1
 Made in North America. Pretty important to a lot of people.
  • 1 0
 Also these are concave vs OneUp convex. I much prefer concave.....
  • 1 0
 Daemon pedals - They will make your wallet feel like it's in hell!
  • 1 0
 Pretty cool that they show where all the components are from.
  • 1 0
 So sick!!
  • 1 1
 Matt?

