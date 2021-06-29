North Shore Billet Announces New Canadian Made Flat Pedal, The Daemon

PRESS RELEASE: North Shore Billet
Introducing North Shore Billet's first flat pedal, the Daemon. Developed and manufactured in-house by our team in Whistler, B.C., the Daemon pedal has been a work in progress for the past two years. During that time it's been ride tested throughout the Sea to Sky corridor in both winter and summer, subjecting it to everything from big epics in the Chilcotins to all-day laps in the Whistler Bike Park.
In addition to real-world testing, we sent the pedals to EFBE Pruftechnik in Germany for independent strength and fatigue testing. EFBE uses a proprietary test system – the EFBE Tri-Test – that exceeds the ISO standard for pedal strength and durability, and it's focused on gravity applications. Features:
• Actual dimensions: 112mm x 103mm
• 2mm of true pedal body concave per side - 14.75mm thick at the axle, 16.75mm at front and rear of the pedal
• 5mm long custom stainless steel pins with M4 thread (20 per pedal) create a total 7mm concave
• Double sealed axle – VG style shaft seal with X-ring
• Two stainless steel sealed Enduro cartridge bearings (outboard) and an igus bushing inboard
• Nitrox coated axle for best in class surface hardness and corrosion resistance
• Weight: 438g/pair
• Price: $250 CAD
We believe the best components should perform without being noticed and designed the Daemon flat pedal
with this in mind. The pedal utilizes many of the modern approaches to flat pedal design without any unnecessary extras. It features a gentle 2mm platform concave and a total concave of 7mm with our 5mm long pins. While not the largest pedal on the market, the 112mm long and 103mm wide platform with a gentle taper to the shape allows a large contact area while minimizing pedal strikes and remaining comfortable and supportive.
Since 2003, NSB has been making high-quality Canadian-made bicycle components. First located in North Vancouver, we were drawn to Whistler for its diverse riding and small mountain town atmosphere. While being a small company in Whistler has allowed us to stay close to the roots of mountain biking, we strive to keep up with the latest manufacturing technologies and to remain competitive on a global scale.
