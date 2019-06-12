VIDEOS

Video: Yoann Barelli Rides the Ultimate Beast Trail 'Trespasser'

Jun 13, 2019
by Yoann Barelli  

INTO THE GNAR Episode 5 down one of the gnarliest trail in the world, aka: TRESPASSER!!!

Every year, people try to find it and when they do, they try to ride it, Yoann Barelli shows you how to approach this beast and gives you few tips on how to judge if your are ready to shred it !!

What seemed to be an educational video at the beginning became something hilarious, the typical Barelli's way.

See more of my YouTube videos here.

MENTIONS: @yoannbarelli


7 Comments

  • + 3
 I've struggled with this trail for years and I feel like the video unpacks some of the more difficult features in a way that makes sense. Unfortunately it's all the shit that he just blasts over/through that I find the hardest. So many awkward little moves on that trail between all the big features that will that knock your dick in the dirt. Barelli is good for the sport of mountain biking.
  • + 4
 Yoann: There are so many line choices.

Me: There are zero line choices.
  • + 1
 Well done Yoann: I almost puked my breakfast because of that video. I have to go to the vet now...
Hugs to Jaxon and to your family Smile
  • + 1
 hey Yoann, is this trail too gnarly for Jaxon?
  • + 1
 He should sing the offspring in every video.
  • + 1
 My hand sweat like crazy from start to finish of this video.
  • + 1
 Looks easy.

