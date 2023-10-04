Yoann Barelli Signs With Devinci

Yoann Barelli and Devinci announced today that the French Sea to Sky rider will be partnering with the Canadian brand going forward.

Yoann started his riding career as a professional enduro and downhill racer, but has gradually transitioned from racing to self-expression, creativity, and media creation. The outgoing rider seems to have found ways to combine all his passions, with social media as a major outlet alongside his passions for riding itself, coaching, and environmentalism. He started Into the Gnar to run short-term and long-term coaching programs to help riders reach their goals. He also started the Tour de Gnar, a somewhat grassroots yet renowned freeride event during which riders are invited to spend a summer day tackling all the gnarliest features in the Sea to Sky zone, one of the burliest riding destinations in the world.

photo
Photo: Liam Wallace

Mountain biking also aligns nicely with Yoann's interest in sustainability, and teaming up with Devinci will help support that. Devinci has been working on refining its aluminum manufacturing, resulting in lower emissions, and Yoann will be riding bikes made in Canada from Canadian raw materials.

bigquotesDevinci's commitment to reducing its environmental footprint by making bikes in Quebec resonates deeply with me. Preserving our natural playgrounds is a shared passion. And as a francophone company, Devinci's connection to my French roots adds a special dimension to this journey. I'm super pumped to be part of the family and honored to ride the Chainsaw, a bike with a strong meaning and heritage to many riders and me. Joining Devinci is more than sponsorship, it's a meaningful connection Smile Yoann Barelli

As a quick editorial note from Alicia, Yoann finishing his official business announcement with a typographic emoji smiley face, just, makes so much sense. He's Yoann Barelli. He can be both professional and highly personal at the same time, the exact attitude that's drawn the wildman down gnarly slabs and into the freeride edits. We love to see it.

We at Pinkbike wish both Yoann and Devinci all the best in this new partnership, and we look forward to seeing what comes next. We can be sure it will be worth watching.

photo
Photo: Liam Wallace



