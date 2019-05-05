VIDEOS

Yoann Barelli Starts YouTube Channel Breaking Down the World’s Gnarliest Trails

May 5, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

EWS racer Yoann Barelli has decided to start his own Youtube channel guiding you through the roughest and gnarliest trails around the world. His goal is to guide viewers by breaking the trails down section by section and give tips on how to ride them. His first video shows you down Treasure trail, a double black diamond route in Squamish, BC.

bigquotes"Always wanted to know how to ride the gnarliest trails in the world? My goal is to guide you through the toughest ones by breaking them down section by section and to ride them."Yoann Barelli - Instagram


22 Comments

  • + 9
 Yoann is great, but GoPro sucks for his purpose. You can barely ( Wink ) see the gnar. This should be properly filmed by another human using a proper camera.
  • + 1
 Great stuff, please keep making these trail videos. My only comment is to make sure that u r getting a good GoPro shot of the trail section you are explaining, but again great stuff.
  • + 4
 This is pretty cool. Keep it up Yoann.
  • + 4
 Needs gopro dog cam
  • + 1
 what the feckin hell. was that tree in the first couple of minutes about to fall on you? Looked and sounded like it was gradually falling down!!
  • + 2
 That trail is super scary, props and respect!!
  • + 2
 I would like to see which lines the dog takes........
  • + 1
 Great stuff - absolutely mindblowing riding - loved the privateer episode with him
  • - 2
 Excuse my ignorance but are DH trails known as tracks and anything else a trail? Not doubting YB's skills and or how gnarly the trails are but if they were the gnarliest 'trails' wouldn't you be on a DH wearing a full face?
  • + 1
 Normally thats the case in aus
  • + 1
 This is rad! Great concept
  • + 1
 "A" for effort. 3 star review
5 star when he get's another camera angle.
  • + 1
 lol, his comments are really funny.
  • + 2
 Super cool guy!
  • + 1
 Yoann for the pre WC camera run.
  • + 1
 Always enjoy YB narratives. More please!
  • + 1
 Lack of cables with SRAM AXS look so freakin clean
  • + 1
 true but those brake levers pointing to the sky is very unsettling
  • + 1
 Hopefully Yoan will come to Europe.
  • + 2
 that trail is insane!
  • + 1
 So is Yoann, so it works.
  • + 1
 more YB please!!!!

Post a Comment



