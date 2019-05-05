Yoann Barelli Starts YouTube Channel Breaking Down the World’s Gnarliest Trails

EWS racer Yoann Barelli has decided to start his own Youtube channel guiding you through the roughest and gnarliest trails around the world. His goal is to guide viewers by breaking the trails down section by section and give tips on how to ride them. His first video shows you down Treasure trail, a double black diamond route in Squamish, BC.
|"Always wanted to know how to ride the gnarliest trails in the world? My goal is to guide you through the toughest ones by breaking them down section by section and to ride them."—Yoann Barelli - Instagram
5 star when he get's another camera angle.
