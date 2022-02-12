close
Video: Yoann Barelli Tries Ski Biking in Whistler
Feb 12, 2022
by
Ryan Kelly
Follow
Following
Loam Ranger YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/theloamranger
Yoann Barelli's YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/YoannBarelli_IntoTheGnar
Videos
Yoann Barelli
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
WRCDH
(38 mins ago)
Yoann’s French laugh at 0:34...he must’ve been pretty stoked (and maybe a little nervous), haha =)
Admittedly, I inadvertently do the same when I drop in for a first run at Whistler, and I’m not even French =P
youtu.be/UFOLZTVle6w
[Reply]
1
0
browner
(39 mins ago)
Can all videos have a psuedo documentary commentary throughout. Like as I rode with ratboy I started to think. Maybe these 'yea boys' I was hearing all morning had a point. They were not 'no boys' after all.
[Reply]
2 Comments
Admittedly, I inadvertently do the same when I drop in for a first run at Whistler, and I'm not even French =P
youtu.be/UFOLZTVle6w
