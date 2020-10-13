Video: Yoann Barelli Sends An Old Step Down on Whistler's AC/DC After Fixing It

Oct 13, 2020
by Yoann Barelli  


I fixed the old step down on AC/DC in Whistler with my two buddies Sam and Reilly.

Such a rad jump, hard to judge the speed and such a short landing as well. In this video you'll see my approach to send a something like that. Pretty chill!

12 Comments

  • 19 1
 From this day forward landings will be measured in Barelli's...not meters or feet!
  • 1 0
 How many baguettes are in a Barelli?
  • 1 0
 @geephlow: I would say between quatre et cinq?
  • 12 0
 You lost me at “release the brakes”
  • 19 10
 The trees on the left are kinda close... At 45 year old, not so sure i would do that! Unless big titties are waiting at the bottom! Love big ones!
  • 3 2
 Big bush at bottom as well!!
  • 3 0
 Would be cool if you could show how big the gap is in bike lengths so we know how knarly it really is. Always looks smaller on camera which I am sure it is not!
  • 2 0
 Wow! I've seen this in real life and did not think it was makable with that run in. Pretty far out and a slightly downward takeoff, I was expecting to see a kicker added! Way to send it! ACDC!
  • 1 0
 Nice work! I'm a big fan of case pads. I try to build them whenever possible. That rock wall would look terrifying when you drop though.
  • 2 0
 Midair hydration is so underated... Sick gap! Allez le cousin!
  • 2 0
 Toothpicks
  • 2 0
 mad lads!

