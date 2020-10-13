Pinkbike.com
Video: Yoann Barelli Sends An Old Step Down on Whistler's AC/DC After Fixing It
Oct 13, 2020
by
Yoann Barelli
I fixed the old step down on AC/DC in Whistler with my two buddies Sam and Reilly.
Such a rad jump, hard to judge the speed and such a short landing as well. In this video you'll see my approach to send a something like that. Pretty chill!
Yoann Barelli
12 Comments
Score
Time
19
1
freeinpg
(1 hours ago)
From this day forward landings will be measured in Barelli's...not meters or feet!
[Reply]
1
0
geephlow
(43 mins ago)
How many baguettes are in a Barelli?
[Reply]
1
0
freeinpg
(34 mins ago)
@geephlow
: I would say between quatre et cinq?
[Reply]
12
0
speed10
(1 hours ago)
You lost me at “release the brakes”
[Reply]
19
10
carlos
Plus
(1 hours ago)
The trees on the left are kinda close... At 45 year old, not so sure i would do that! Unless big titties are waiting at the bottom! Love big ones!
[Reply]
3
2
curendero
(40 mins ago)
Big bush at bottom as well!!
[Reply]
3
0
enduroNZ
(53 mins ago)
Would be cool if you could show how big the gap is in bike lengths so we know how knarly it really is. Always looks smaller on camera which I am sure it is not!
[Reply]
2
0
hcaz
(44 mins ago)
Wow! I've seen this in real life and did not think it was makable with that run in. Pretty far out and a slightly downward takeoff, I was expecting to see a kicker added! Way to send it! ACDC!
[Reply]
1
0
slayerdegnar
(5 mins ago)
Nice work! I'm a big fan of case pads. I try to build them whenever possible. That rock wall would look terrifying when you drop though.
[Reply]
2
0
louif23
(35 mins ago)
Midair hydration is so underated... Sick gap! Allez le cousin!
[Reply]
2
0
Stinkbomdotcom
(1 hours ago)
Toothpicks
[Reply]
2
0
Coolwinner05
(1 hours ago)
mad lads!
[Reply]
