Jolanda Neff Recovering From 'Life Threatening' Crash

Dec 26, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Jolanda Neff has been involved in a crash she describes as "life-threatening" while training in North Carolina. She apparently crashed into a pile of tree trunks and branches and suffered a broken rib, a partially collapsed lung and a ruptured spleen.

It sounds like she has now been stabilized thanks to the local medical services and filmer Joe Bowman but it likely means a long time off the bike for Neff as she explains that "futher plans have not been made yet".

bigquotesWhile I was riding my mountain bike in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina, I came off the trail at high speed and crashed onto a pile of tree trunks with spiky branches. My lungs partially collapsed, I broke a rib, and my spleen got ruptured which caused internal bleeding.

To stop the bleeding, the medical team first wanted to remove my spleen with emergency surgery but luckily the trauma team at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC, had an expert who could do a procedure called embolization, which meant he went into the artery of my leg to go up to the artery of my spleen to block it with a plug. I am very lucky to be in such good hands!

Luca Shaw has been taking such great care of me and I can’t thank him and his fantastic family enough for being here for me 24/7. Also big thanks to Steel City Media for getting me out of the woods. The people at Mission Hospital did an excellent job in a life-threatening situation and my guardian angel has been amazing the last couple days. Trek has been super supportive and sent me a bouquet of beautiful flowers. I‘m still in a lot of pain and breathing is hard, but my condition is stable now. I’m sleeping a lot. Further plans have not been made yet. Thank you to everyone for your messages!Jolanda Neff

We wish Jolanda all the best in her recovery and hope to see her back on the bike again soon.

27 Comments

  • 18 0
 Dang. Get better soon Jolanda!
  • 11 0
 I could not be more proud of my former co-workers at Mission! Well done everyone!

Best wishes & prayers for a speedy recovery Jolanda!
  • 3 1
 They don't just make expensive anodized stems in Asheville!
  • 2 0
 @yupstate: emergency healthcare, bike parts, and locally made MDMA are all bountiful
  • 8 1
 So they fixed her spleen with a Stan's Dart?
No disrespect intended, wishing a quick and full recovery
  • 5 1
 This is the part of mountain biking I hate most. injuries suck. Get well soon!
  • 5 1
 *While training in North Carolina
  • 3 0
 Ruptured spleens are no joke, those can turn deadly very fast. So happy to hear she got quick treatment and is recovering.
  • 1 0
 I hope you get better soon!! N I’m happy to see that you’re getting the love and support that you deserve in these hard times. The bike community is got your back if you need anything!
  • 3 1
 Broken...ribs....suuuuck. I mean the other stuff is actually probably worse, but ribs..ughhh. Get well soon. Prayers....
  • 3 0
 Get well soon
  • 3 2
 Lol... North Carolina is not California. I thought it was just us Americans that had geography issues.
  • 1 0
 For fuks sake 2019 keeps sending injuries... holy sht what a year. Heal up Yolanda
  • 2 0
 Sounds terrifying, get well soon!
  • 2 0
 That is a bummer! Get well soon Jolanda!
  • 2 0
 Healing vibes and props to the crew, first responders, and critical care.
  • 2 0
 oh my goodness!! Frown .. sending good recovery vibes!
  • 1 0
 Healing vibes and keep smiling. You are one badass and i hope we see you back on your feet real soon.
  • 1 0
 Dang! Heal up! I was at Mission for 5 days in September and the trauma team there is amazing.
  • 3 1
 F... K
  • 2 0
 Best wishes heal up soon
  • 1 0
 Hoping for a fast recovery and to see you racing again soon.
  • 2 0
 jolanda...be cool
  • 2 0
 Bah. Get better soon!
  • 2 0
 Get well Jolanda
  • 2 0
 Heal up JoJo!
  • 1 0
 Get well soon.

