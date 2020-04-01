Yoshimura Enters Mountain Bike World With USA-Made Flat Pedals

Apr 1, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Best known for their high end aftermarket motorcycle exhaust systems, Yoshimura are branching out into the mountain bike world with a new line of flat pedals. The Chilao pedals (the name comes from a Southern California riding spot) began as a passion project, as several of Yoshimura's employees ride both mountain bikes and motorcycles.

The pedals are machined from 6061 billet aluminum, and the platform spins on two cartridge bearings and a bushing that sit on a steel spindle. There are two platform sizes available, one that measures a fairly typical 110 x 105mm, and the other a pint-sized 100 x 95mm, which is aimed at riders with smaller feet. The overall height is quiet thin – 14mm at the leading and trailing edges – to help reduce pedal strikes.


Chilao Pedal Details
• 10 aluminum pins per side
• CNC-machined 6061 aluminum body
• Heat treated nickel-chromoly steel spindle
• Dimensions: 110mm x 105mm
• Colors: pewter, YoshiKote
• Weight: 375 grams
• MSRP: $190 USD (large) / $180 USD (small)
• Made in California
yoshimuracycling.com


Yoshimura pedals
Yoshimura will be offering large and small platform options.

There are 10 aluminum pins on each side of the large pedals, and they all thread in from the opposite side of the pedal with a 2.5mm hex head. The front three pins have a slight rearward angle to them, which Yoshimura says helps them deliver even more traction. Replacement pins will be available, but the screw size is a common M4x8, which means a trip to the hardware store will also be a viable option for swapping out a mangled pin.

Yoshimura pedals
That golden hue is called KashiKote.
Yoshimura pedals
The Chilao's platform is machined from 6061 billet aluminum.

Yoshimura pedals

I have a few rides in on the Chilao pedals, and so far things are off to a promising start. I'd say the overall grip is somewhere around an 8 out of 10 on my own semi-scientific scale, and while the platform isn't the absolute widest the shape is comfortable and easy to live with.

Initially, the first batch of pedals will only be available in the US, but that's scheduled to change in the next 3-4 months. The large pedals are priced at $190 and the small ones are $180, which isn't cheap, but it's also much less expensive than a titanium and carbon fiber exhaust system for your Suzuki.




23 Comments

  • 7 0
 When are they going to make an exhaust for my mountain bike? I have to keep replacing the playing cards in my wheel to get the brap noise I really strive for...
  • 3 1
 beautiful... but my question is: what is the real difference in performance and comfort between these high end pedals and a basic metal flat pedal that costs 50/60 euros?
  • 1 0
 It's not that easy to find aluminium pedals with sealed bearings, good grip and a low profile for 50 €. More like 80 € in my experience. But compared to something like that, the performance difference is... none.
  • 2 0
 Alu pins? Steel barely survive, I see many rounded heads trying to remove for replacement, inconvenience is getting really expensive
  • 3 3
 What's the difference between CNC'd USA or China (or Taiwan) made part except the former is 3-10x more expensive? Material is the same, machnining is the same, function and quality is the same. It's not like it's a superior product in any meaningful way.
  • 4 0
 you support local bussiness. If your mom would work in eg. chainring factory, would you buy cheaper taiwan part or part from factory that employes your mom?
  • 2 0
 @dumr666: but if it's not someone you know or care about, why do you care whether it's someone down the road from you, or in a different city, or a different state, or a different country? It's basically arisen from a sense of superiority bordering on arrogance, on the presumption that only western countries could reliably produce high quality goods, because years and years ago that was actually true, and "made in Taiwan/China/Japan" (depending how far back we want to go) used to mean "pretty much guaranteed to be a piece of shit". Taiwan's quality of manufacture is as good as anyone's right now, in fact actually much better than a lot of places. Turns out your nationality is not much of an indicator of how good your work is.

The real benefit of domestic manufacturing right now comes from the ability to have actual end-users doing the design, prototyping, testing and manufacturing under one roof - it means that experienced designers who actually ride the products they're making can prototype, test and oversee manufacturing of the parts. That leads to faster development of better products. There's also a lot of legit IP concerns in high end manufacturing (aerospace and medical in particular). As automation becomes a bigger and bigger part of manufacturing though, I think it'll actually trend back towards western countries doing more of their own manufacturing, because as labour costs become a smaller and smaller part of the total overhead, there's less to cut out by going somewhere with cheaper labour. And you can buy the same CNC machines, robots and tools for roughly the same prices anywhere in the world.
  • 2 0
 Ahaha pinkbike, you almost got me. April Fools!! Yoshimura making pedals. Good one!
  • 1 0
 They definitely look the business. They've been posting teasers on Instagram for many weeks now.
  • 1 0
 Their gixxer race bikes come with adjustable rearsets.....these pedals come with unlimited 360 degrees rotational adjustability.....Sweeettt!
  • 2 0
 My two favorite sports joined forces.
  • 4 1
 190 bucks. April fools?
  • 1 0
 So you mean that after Covid-crisis all production will move from China to USA, because of cheaper labour?
  • 1 0
 I'll give you my components production when you pry (or take) it from my cold, dead hands!
  • 1 0
 oh man, geting bend pins out of pedals with that shallow bolt head is gonna be PIA.
  • 1 0
 Yoshimura makes top notch moto components, can't see why MTB stuff would be any different.
  • 1 0
 So is it YoskiKote or KashiKote? It says both in the article.
  • 2 0
 YoshiKote
  • 1 0
 @YoshimuraCycling: thank you!
  • 1 0
 They look good, but it’s April 1 and I trust nothing on PB today.
  • 1 0
 HAHA!
  • 1 0
 Found the margin maker.

