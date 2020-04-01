Yoshimura Enters Mountain Bike World With USA-Made Flat Pedals



Best known for their high end aftermarket motorcycle exhaust systems, Yoshimura are branching out into the mountain bike world with a new line of flat pedals. The Chilao pedals (the name comes from a Southern California riding spot) began as a passion project, as several of Yoshimura's employees ride both mountain bikes and motorcycles.



The pedals are machined from 6061 billet aluminum, and the platform spins on two cartridge bearings and a bushing that sit on a steel spindle. There are two platform sizes available, one that measures a fairly typical 110 x 105mm, and the other a pint-sized 100 x 95mm, which is aimed at riders with smaller feet. The overall height is quiet thin – 14mm at the leading and trailing edges – to help reduce pedal strikes.





Chilao Pedal Details

• 10 aluminum pins per side

• CNC-machined 6061 aluminum body

• Heat treated nickel-chromoly steel spindle

• Dimensions: 110mm x 105mm

• Colors: pewter, YoshiKote

• Weight: 375 grams

• MSRP: $190 USD (large) / $180 USD (small)

• Made in California

• yoshimuracycling.com

Yoshimura will be offering large and small platform options.

That golden hue is called KashiKote. The Chilao's platform is machined from 6061 billet aluminum.

There are 10 aluminum pins on each side of the large pedals, and they all thread in from the opposite side of the pedal with a 2.5mm hex head. The front three pins have a slight rearward angle to them, which Yoshimura says helps them deliver even more traction. Replacement pins will be available, but the screw size is a common M4x8, which means a trip to the hardware store will also be a viable option for swapping out a mangled pin.I have a few rides in on the Chilao pedals, and so far things are off to a promising start. I'd say the overall grip is somewhere around an 8 out of 10 on my own semi-scientific scale, and while the platform isn't the absolute widest the shape is comfortable and easy to live with.Initially, the first batch of pedals will only be available in the US, but that's scheduled to change in the next 3-4 months. The large pedals are priced at $190 and the small ones are $180, which isn't cheap, but it's also much less expensive than a titanium and carbon fiber exhaust system for your Suzuki.