Video: Soggy Washington Winter Ride

Cascade Racing Designs is a rider owned mountain bike component company based out of the loamy and fern-filled hills of Bellingham, WA. Seeing sub-par carbon rims being sold all over the place inspired Russ Skiver to step up and bring a quality, affordable, and handbuilt wheelset to the market. Having access to demanding terrain and a pool of talented riders right out our back door helps us to test our products and provides feedback directly from those pushing the sport. CRD is dedicated to providing quality products with exceptional support after the sale.
Cascade Racing Designs is run by Russ and Trudy Skiver. Each wheelset is hand built by Russ, a master bicycle mechanic of 20 years, a guru of suspension, and shredder of all things with two wheels. If you have a question regarding wheel theory, one would be hard pressed to find someone more knowledgeable than Russ. Head to our website http://www.cascaderacingdesigns.com
for a direct line to Skiver’s 20 years of bicycle knowledge and as we develop the brand, keep your eyes peeled for new products coming down the pipeline!
Since when has $900 been and "affordable" price for a wheelset? (carbon or not)
$500 tops is what I'd classify as "affordable" for carbon.
I can easily get decent quality carbon wheelsets for under $500.
Hats off to them for making a go of it, and best of luck to them.
Hopefully their aftersales, and warranty is worth the extra $400 for the life of the wheels.
You never know one day I may try and get into this carbon-wheel cash cow myself!
So 900$ is cheap carbon wheelset. Affordable is not a good word by that sum and a bicycle wheelset, even if they were made of graphene.
Origin8 hubset - £125
64 Decent double butted black spokes and nips - £60
Lightbicycle AM carbon rims, shipped and paid for - £450
Duty and Tax, if you're doing it legally - £115
Someone's time to build them up £60
Tape and valves - £10
Total: £820
Converted to USD: $1100
Which leaves you with three separate ports of call for warranty - hubs, wheel builder, and rims from China which would be extremely difficult to claim against anyway, not to mention leaving you without a wheel for ages (this recently happened to me!).
That's for a custom build, and makes no allowance for profit for a company that takes care of all of that for you. You could save £60 building them yourself (I do), you could opt for even cheaper rims (I did, perhaps a mistake), you could use Novatec hubs to save a bit more, but even then you'd be lucky to achieve $900. That's £670.
We all would wish carbon wheels to be more accessible, but wishing doesn't make it so. $900 is a lot of money but on the basis of this calculation, and with single-point, local warranty support (if you're in the US), it's very good value. Good luck to them.
