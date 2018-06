Video: Soggy Washington Winter Ride

Cascade Racing Designs is a rider owned mountain bike component company based out of the loamy and fern-filled hills of Bellingham, WA. Seeing sub-par carbon rims being sold all over the place inspired Russ Skiver to step up and bring a quality, affordable, and handbuilt wheelset to the market. Having access to demanding terrain and a pool of talented riders right out our back door helps us to test our products and provides feedback directly from those pushing the sport. CRD is dedicated to providing quality products with exceptional support after the sale.Cascade Racing Designs is run by Russ and Trudy Skiver. Each wheelset is hand built by Russ, a master bicycle mechanic of 20 years, a guru of suspension, and shredder of all things with two wheels. If you have a question regarding wheel theory, one would be hard pressed to find someone more knowledgeable than Russ. Head to our website http://www.cascaderacingdesigns.com for a direct line to Skiver’s 20 years of bicycle knowledge and as we develop the brand, keep your eyes peeled for new products coming down the pipeline!