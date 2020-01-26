You Say Progression, I Say Potato - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Jan 26, 2020
by Taj Mihelich  
The mountain bike from the future, the Grim Donut, meets a BMX bike designed the same way.

Like the rest of you, I’ve been anxiously following along with the development of the Grim Donut. This forward-thinking bike takes current trends towards their obvious conclusion. The whole “long, low, slack” thing must be working because riders just keep going bigger and bigger. I keep an eye on my old stomping grounds, the BMX world, and I find it very interesting that the geometry trends seem to be going the opposite direction. "Shorter, taller and steeper" seems to be the motto of the day.

Sure, there is plenty of close to the ground, techie, curb-nibbling going on, but BMX riders are also going bigger than ever before. I saw a bunch of it first hand visiting the Vans Pro Cup events last year. Headtubes have steepened to as much as 76.5º, chainstays that were near 16-inch in the early 90’s have now shortened by almost 3 inches, and sub-8 inch rise bars with a drop stem have been replaced with more than 10-inch tall bars on riser stems!

Extrapolating from those trends is pretty comical.

BMX bike of the future.

I am slowly learning to get along with the mellow steering angles on modern mountain bikes.

Long, low and slack.

The one thing I really don't like about modern geo is that the low BB height means I sometimes bash my pedals on the ground. That odd bob of suspension that results in a jolt from a rock or root I didn't expect my foot to hit freaks me out. I realize this is mostly self-inflicted. I insist on big platform pedals and 175mm cranks (down from the 180s I had to have on my BMX), and I'm sure I don't know how to set up my suspension (and I've gotten fat).

Rather than continuing to complain about it, I have turned to the power of engineering to overcome my rider errors. I'm sure I'm not the only one waiting for this solution.

Full Suspension Pedal design. #probablygoingtopatent

Actually, there's one more thing I don't really like about the "long, low, slack" movement. When I do hop back on my BMX, which I admit is shamefully rare, it feels crazy! The contrast of the way a modern mountain bike handles compared to a BMX is gigantic. I actually have a complete theory about how it is easy to go from small bikes to big bikes, but not vice versa. I'll have to draw that someday.

20 years as a pro-BMXer and thanks to long-low-slack MTBs, my little bike now feels near unrideable.

There are lots of different kinds of mountain bikes of course! There are ones that are less on-trend and loads of different flavors. It can be quite confusing to keep track of them all. You might not even know what kind of mountain bike you have.

Confused by all the different styles of mountain bikes?


Posted In:
Stories Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich Taj Mihelich


Must Read This Week
Review: Trust Shout Linkage Fork - Does Different Mean Better?
74771 views
[Updated] Video: Aaron Gwin Teases New Downhill Bike
60343 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Shreds a Custom Japanese Track on his Downhill Bike in 'Lightspeed'
56679 views
Everything We Know So Far About the New Canyon Sender
51981 views
Review: Specialized Turbo Kenevo Expert - An Electrified Freeride Machine
50074 views
Voting Coming Soon: 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest
42030 views
Round Up: 10 Little-Known British Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
40895 views
Yeti Re-Signs Jared Graves as an Ambassador
38448 views

18 Comments

  • 10 0
 Droppery cranks, 175 for climbing, flick a switch, 125 for the descent.
  • 1 0
 Mad as adjustable crank lengths sound I think I would be up for that. Maybe just me though?
  • 4 0
 Same here. After a hiatus from BMX I took up mountain biking. I ride XL 29ers these days. I was visiting my parents' house and decided to bring out the ol'BMX, a 98 HB Taj btw. My knees protruded beyond the bars when I pedaled. Trying to manual resulted in instantly looping out. It felt more like a skateboard than a bicycle. I cannot fathom trying to jump that bike now. I've thought about picking up a 22" wheeled BMX with a long top tube but maybe I'll just stick with my comfy wagon wheelers from now on.
  • 1 0
 You're probably better off with a 24" DJ
  • 1 0
 I'm riding a 24 DJ with a rigid fork but, those 22 BMX's feel niiice
  • 2 0
 When I am actually not broken and able to ride (whuch since late 2017, has been minimal at best) I have had zero issues shredding a 29er trail bike one day, my 26/27.5" DH bike the next morning, bit of DJ and pump track on my 26" DJ and then jumping on my eldest sons 20" at the indoor park. Yes I admit it feels awkward gling between wheel sizes etc for about the first 5 minutes, but then everything evens out. Actually, the day I broke my arm which started all these issues I have, I did DH runs in the AM, then went straight to the BMX track and rode 20, 24 and 26" before I decided I was going to race 24", was a stupid mistake put of the gate that cost me speed and ended up nose diving into the face of the landing on the first jump, fwlt equally comfortable on all wheel sizes that day, just an error in judgement broke me haha
  • 6 0
 The 1990’s all terrain all the way!
  • 1 1
 I’ve got a 2000 C-Dale F700 that I’m reshooting in viper red with ghost flames, complete with a rebuilt Headshok fork and all new factory decals! I’m gonna use it as my commuter bike. The ghost flames were a must because I’d read that ghost flames get you to work 28.99% faster.
  • 1 0
 man i'm still rocking a SC Chamaleon from 2001-2003 as my Xc bike
  • 6 0
 The chart is brilliant..Great work TAJ!
  • 1 0
 I always love a good flowchart
  • 2 0
 I mostly ride street nowadays instead of dh (still do both). Switching isn't bad. Going to DH the confidence boost is great from a big heavy bike, and going back to bmx I pump harder. The sizing doesn't bother me too much although I need like 15 mins to get confidence back to carve hard on the bmx

It helped me with a lot of balance and bike handling skills I was lacking coming from mainly riding xc
  • 4 0
 I think the mini suspension for the anti pedal strike full sus pedals might be the next big market opportunity
  • 1 0
 This was one of the funniest ones youv'e done yet, Taj! Funny enuf to get a chuckle outta me a 5:30 AM PST, which is really something. I even used an exclamation point. Thank you.
  • 2 0
 LOL I like the difference between trail bike and endure
  • 2 0
 That chart at the bottom is excellent!! Smile
  • 1 0
 Patent that pedal asap before the bike industry steals it
  • 1 0
 "Oh goodness, you've actually owned a waterbed" :-) by the way YES ! LMAO

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010259
Mobile Version of Website