Young Rider Passes Away After Accident at BC Cup DH Race

Tragic news from Big White as a teenager from Oliver, BC passed away after accident during his race run at last weekend's BC Cup race.
Officials confirmed that there was a serious accident at the race, deferring questions to the RCMP and Cycling BC. We are told it's not a criminal investigation. The rider was reportedly wearing a full face helmet at the time of the accident, and crashed on a high speed section of track near the bottom of his race run.
The rider, whose name we are withholding until we can confirm his family's wishes, was by all accounts a great person and a talented young rider with DH racing experience. A mutual friend of the family told us he was incredibly passionate about the sport, and loved downhill. "[He] refused to ride his enduro bike. Climbed the [3 Blind Mice area] on a high pivot DH bike. Pushed up Sandy multiple times in a row with a shovel strapped to a backpack."
Peter Plimmer, President and CEO of Big White, made a statement on social media
, saying "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young athlete involved; and further to the entire community of riders that make up the sport of mountain biking. Our sincerest thanks go out to the patrollers, first responders and volunteers that were on scene."
We've reached out to the race organizers Cycling BC and will update with any comment.
Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family.
