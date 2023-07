Young Rider Passes Away After Accident at BC Cup DH Race

Photo: Instagram

Tragic news from Big White as a teenager from Oliver, BC passed away after accident during his race run at last weekend's BC Cup race.Officials confirmed that there was a serious accident at the race, deferring questions to the RCMP and Cycling BC. We are told it's not a criminal investigation. The rider was reportedly wearing a full face helmet at the time of the accident, and crashed on a high speed section of track near the bottom of his race run.The rider, whose name we are withholding until we can confirm his family's wishes, was by all accounts a great person and a talented young rider with DH racing experience. A mutual friend of the family told us he was incredibly passionate about the sport, and loved downhill.Peter Plimmer, President and CEO of Big White, made a statement on social media , sayingWe've reached out to the race organizers Cycling BC and will update with any comment.Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family.