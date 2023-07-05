Young Rider Passes Away After Accident at BC Cup DH Race

Jul 5, 2023
by Brian Park  
RIP
Photo: Instagram

Tragic news from Big White as a teenager from Oliver, BC passed away after accident during his race run at last weekend's BC Cup race.

Officials confirmed that there was a serious accident at the race, deferring questions to the RCMP and Cycling BC. We are told it's not a criminal investigation. The rider was reportedly wearing a full face helmet at the time of the accident, and crashed on a high speed section of track near the bottom of his race run.

The rider, whose name we are withholding until we can confirm his family's wishes, was by all accounts a great person and a talented young rider with DH racing experience. A mutual friend of the family told us he was incredibly passionate about the sport, and loved downhill. "[He] refused to ride his enduro bike. Climbed the [3 Blind Mice area] on a high pivot DH bike. Pushed up Sandy multiple times in a row with a shovel strapped to a backpack."

Peter Plimmer, President and CEO of Big White, made a statement on social media, saying "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young athlete involved; and further to the entire community of riders that make up the sport of mountain biking. Our sincerest thanks go out to the patrollers, first responders and volunteers that were on scene."

We've reached out to the race organizers Cycling BC and will update with any comment.

Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Obituaries Downhill Racing


Author Info:
brianpark avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2010
193 articles
17 Comments
  • 37 3
 Prayers go out to his family. This is really hard news to hear.
  • 19 0
 Oh no. This is awful. We all want top ride hard and push, but never want this outcome for anyone in the community. Feel sad for his family and friends.
  • 15 0
 RIP As an old DH guy you hear about these terrible accidents over the year and its always hard to process. As a dad now that is getting is kids into DH its even harder thinking about your own family. My heard goes out to this young persons parents through this unimaginably difficult time.
  • 12 0
 RIP in peace young shredder
  • 7 0
 Always unfortunate to see young talent gone so soon, but at least he passed doing what he loved. RIP
  • 4 0
 what a dedicated downhiller who refused to ride his enduro bike! haha, what a passion. Can only imagine how fun he was to ride with and hang out with. RIP. Praying for the family and friends
  • 6 0
 Tragic , my thoughts are with his family and friends
  • 5 0
 RIP - tragic news for all involved
  • 5 0
 RIP buddy, and thoughts out to all his family and friends. Tragic news.
  • 4 0
 As a grieving father, all the peace to the parents of the young gentlemen. It's not a life I wish upon anyone.
  • 3 0
 This is truly sad to hear of anyone dying while pursuing their passion. Condolences to all who knew him.
  • 2 0
 Rip and condolences to his family
  • 7 5
 Damn Frown
On the bright side he was doing something he loved!
  • 4 2
 That’s so sad. Prayers go out to his family!
  • 1 0
 RIP what a way to go on the side of the track! Heavy news. Crazy how fast things can change
Below threshold threads are hidden





