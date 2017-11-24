PINKBIKE STORYTELLERS

Your Bike Is Fine Already. Just Ride It. - Opinion

Nov 24, 2017
by Vernon Felton  
Ninety percent of holidays are cooked up for the express purpose of accommodating the sale and purchase of commercial goods—the selling of crap, in other words: Said crap may be in the form of confections, jewelry, or sexy French maid costumes. Oddly, there don’t seem to be any sexy French butler outfits…or maybe that’s not odd at all, now that I’ve envisioned it. Sweaters emblazoned with reindeer also play prominently in the scheme of things.

banner

There was a point in time, however, when these holidays had a greater purpose. A time, for instance, when communities singled out the most attractive member from their midst and dragged the unfortunate soul naked, through the fields behind a white horse in order to ensure a bountiful spring crop. Or a time when everyone danced around a giant symbol of a phallus in celebration each Spring. Seriously, what did you think the May Pole was supposed to represent?

Nowadays, however, we shop. Halloween, Valentines Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Christmas…it’s hard to think of a holiday that doesn’t involve buying something. Consider today—Black Friday. The name is ominous as hell—as if it were a special day when everyone in your town catches bubonic plague and staggers through the streets, glassy-eyed and festering with sores. Not too far off the mark, really, if you’ve ever seen people camped out in droves in front of shopping malls or shanking one another at Wal-Mart as they battle over the last PlayStation 4.

Black Friday
Wait, why are we all dancing around this giant stick? Yeah....about that...

Maybe it’s just the 90-year-old Amish farmer in me, but this annual shopping orgy saddens me a bit, particularly since (in America, at least) it comes directly on the heels of a day dedicated to giving thanks for what we already have. One night you look across the dinner table and remind yourself that if you have a dinner table, a family, friends and something to eat, you are a lucky bastard. The very next morning, you find yourself hammer-fisting the nose of an assailant at the toy store as he tries to wrestle the last inflatable Frosty the Snowman from your grasp. Theoretically, said Frosty the Snowman is somehow connected (as a symbol) to a guy born in the Middle East a couple thousand years ago who wasn’t exactly down with owning a bunch of crap and/or punching his neighbor. Again, the finer points of these holiday rituals get lost in translation over the years.

And so here I am, looking at Pinkbike, scrolling through the Black Friday deals. I’m not going to tell you that there’s anything wrong with scoring a great deal on a XT 11-speed chain or a fork or what have you. If you can spend 5 minutes online and save some money, go for it. But I do hope, that you don’t spend the entire day shopping.

Black Friday
A day dedicated to this? There are infinitely better ways to spend your time.

If you are lucky enough to have this day off, get outdoors. Go for a ride, feel that burn in your lungs and legs as you crest some impossible climb, check out the view from the top—the view from the top that most people will never see as they run around miles below you, battling over discount screwdrivers, bonus-packs of scented soaps and the 8-movie, Blu-ray Collector’s Edition of the Fast and Furious franchise. Listen to the sounds of the forest around you. This is what actually matters—the ride—the actual process of pedaling here.

All the shiny bullshit that we bolt onto our bikes the other 364 days of the year? That stuff has no greater worth than the experience of riding your bike. It’s easy to confuse the two sometimes. Easy to get lulled into thinking that your bike isn’t good enough already. Easy to think that a new fork or wheelset will make you a better rider. They won’t. Not really. Riding will make you a better rider. Riding will make you stronger. Riding will make you happier. Spending your day shopping or worshipping at the altar of New-And-Improved? That shit just makes your wallet lighter.

It’s Black Friday. The best thing you could do today is drop everything and get out on your bike.

I hope you do.

Must Read This Week
Deviate Cycles - Press Release
80223 views
Pole Bicycles Announces New CNC-Machined 'Machine' - Press Release
61010 views
Eminent Cycles Launches the Haste - First Look
57220 views
Trek Session 9.9 DH 27.5 - Review
52961 views
Movies For Your Monday
35094 views
2017 Fall/Winter Gear Guide - 7 Men's Kits Tested
33413 views
The Dudes of Hazzard - The Fellowship of the Party Rings
32839 views
Online Deals for Black Friday 2017
31646 views

26 Comments

  • + 6
 What if your bike is on 26" wheels? what then? Listen to the industry standard machine and do it! Buy that new standard! Buy 27.5 slash 650b boost and a 29er then you will shred like all our heros on instagram. Skip rides and buy new trendy gear. dont forget your fanny packs this holiday season hydration packs are out.
  • + 4
 After riding nothing but full sus enduro bikes for the past few years, I just got my first dirt jumper. Riding that piece of shit $300 bike with a pogo fork is the most fun I have had in a good little while.
  • + 2
 Haha, same here Big Grin I’ll take it to the woods one day though...
  • + 4
 I wanted to hit up Best Buy for some Black Friday shopping but I haven’t trained in MMA in a long time so wasn’t ready for the brawls.
  • + 1
 Come to Canada. We'll politely let you cut in front.
  • + 2
 I bought a 20” bike to my daughter today. And it was not a sale. It was a pay day and she has birthday next week. It took me 3 hours to buy it online due to problems with payment... I was angry...
  • + 1
 Riding the bike I call the punisher today (carbon rigid 29er XC bike) with a guy on a Nomad, a guy on a Bronson, a guy on a 5010 and a guy on a few years old Stumpjumper fsr 26er. Pretty sure we all had a great, we just did things differently is all.
  • + 1
 It's never the bike.. I've ridden without chains, one front brake down whistler, one rear brake down whistler, blown shocks and everything in between. More an ego thing, or something to show off to your friends.
  • + 1
 I rode before dinner yesterday and rode today, before going to the hang with our horses. Never shopped on Black Friday, just rode my bike if there wasn't snow or raining on the trail.
  • + 2
 It's raining and kind of crappy today so I didn't feel like riding my bike. I took my dog out trail building for a few hours instead, I hope thats an okay alternative.
  • + 1
 What a hard-hitting, controversial piece. This will get the haters riled up for sure. Perhaps your next the topic should be 'Mountain biking - just how awesome is it? '
  • + 3
 Ride it till it breaks then repair and go again
  • + 3
 The guy laughing in the last pic: priceless.
  • + 1
 Rode my bike all day! But honestly buying $h!t is a good thing, it's what keeps America employed and rich. Even poor people have what they need in this country.
  • + 1
 Cant! I rode yesterday and now my legs told me no! Over and over and over and over and over!
  • + 1
 Opt outside. I’ve been doing it for the last 3 years. Just did 3 awesome laps at Galbraith mountain today
  • + 1
 Bike gear is expensive, take advantage of black friday deals!

It won’t take all day.
  • + 2
 This amazingly on point, and just as notably, to the point. Nicely said.
  • + 1
 Vernon is THE MAN.

That's right: all caps.
  • + 1
 Thank you for this! Couldn’t agree more.
  • + 1
 Great point. Ride more and appreciate what we have.
  • - 1
 Easy to get lulled into thinking that your bike isn’t good enough already - That's why nobody buys a new bike after the first one.
  • + 2
 Well said. Agree.
  • + 1
 My bike is perfectly fine, however, I have a problem lol. N+1
  • + 1
 Agree 100%
  • + 1
 But it's all so shiny...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036357
Mobile Version of Website