Your Essential Guide to EWS Millau 2017

In Pro Men, after a strong start to the season, Greg Callaghan is leading the title race and is the one to watch this weekend. After his win in Madeira, Greg has silenced the doubters as to his ability to be at the sharp end on any and every track, and with his back-to-back wins in 2015 and 2016 he’s also proved he can deal with the pressure that would crush many a racer. The fastest rider on course this season has undoubtedly been Adrien Dailly. He’s absolutely flying with confidence and commitment—particularly when it comes to high consequence lines on the track that virtually nobody else is even trying. In Wicklow many of his rivals thought that the course wouldn’t suit him, so to see him take the victory there was a big boost for his title hopes. As much as I’d like to see Callaghan hold onto the lead, Dailly is difficult to bet against right now... just as long as he keeps it upright.



Of course, those two don’t have the party to themselves; Sam Hill has ridden almost an understated season to put himself in second place in the overall standings, just 20 points behind Callaghan. While Richie Rude may have had the season to forget compared to his last two dominant years, he’s still in a dangerous fifth place in the overall, and a handful of stage wins show us that the speed and fitness are still there. If he can find a way to turn his win switch back on, he’s close enough to the leaders to still walk away with the season if he starts to build some momentum. There’s also Martin Maes and Jesse Melamed in the mix too—with rumours circulating that the latter might be racing on something with extra diametre this weekend. That said, if I had to put my chips on the table, I think this weekend we’ll see the third win for Dailly, Callaghan in second, and Hill rounding out the podium in third.



In Pro Women, Cecile Ravanel is in a class apart right now and failing a mechanical or big crash, it’s hard to see anyone beating her right now, especially on home soil. Isabeau Courdurier looked like she might be able to take the fight to Ravanel this season, snatching her debut win at Round 2, but after being struck down with illness in Ireland, it’s not clear whether she’ll be fit enough to threaten her fellow countrywoman, but I reckon she’ll find enough in the tank to grab the second step. It’s the third step of the podium where we’ll see the toughest fighting—with Ines Thoma currently holding second in the overall, Katy Winton coming off a career best second place EWS finish in Ireland, the Gehrig twins always there or thereabouts, and privateer Noga Korem shocking the Pro field with a series of breakthrough performances. So for the third step, I’ll go leftfield though—Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau. The young Canadian may not have found consistency yet, but when she’s on her pace, she starts to look like a future race winner, and it seems a real shame she’s not on a full-season program this year. — Matt Wragg, Pinkbike's EWS Prediction-ator