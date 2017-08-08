Your Essential Guide to EWS Whistler 2017

The Whistler race is a tough one to call; it's been dominated by Graves and Rude since it first appeared on the calendar. But, for this year, I don't see the form changing with either of those two, despite their strong showings during the last round in Aspen-Snowmass. There's no doubting they'll be there or thereabouts, but I think there are other riders who have form and determination on their side right now. My call for the winner is maybe more of a heart decision than a head one, but I'm going to stick my neck out for Jesse Melamed. Here at his home race, he's been so close a couple of times, and while suffering a mechanical as he lead the race in Madeira this season may have been bitter disappointment, that has given him the confidence to know that he should be right up there. This isn't to ignore his talent, fitness or determination either; he belongs at the very sharp end of any race, but having seen how emotional it is with his family on the finish line, it would be something of a fairytale to see him fulfill his potential for the first time here at home.



For second, I'd put my money on the man of the hour, Sam Hill. He was something of an unknown rider last time out in Aspen. Nobody knew how fast he could be in such a physical race, and whether he could deal with the challenges of racing at altitude. He answered those questions, and then some. That win made it clear that he can win anywhere, not just on the steep, technical terrain that his Downhill background had prepared him for so well. He was clear in his post-race interview that he sees Whistler as his best chance to put some ground between himself and Dailly, so he's coming to win. I think he'll be close to the win for sure, but with a championship on the line for Hill, he's at a disadvantage to Melamed who I think will be willing to put it all on the line for that maiden win, and that may well be the difference that decides the race.



For the third step, how do you call between Rude, Graves, Dailly and Maes? I think Dailly may be at a disadvantage for this one - while his times were up there with the elite men for much of last season, in Whistler he was further back, with a time that would only just scrape a top 20. When we get down to nut-cutting time, I'd have to back Rude. No matter what happens through the day, he owns the bike park stages - the question is whether, with the course this year, there is enough bike park for him to make up any time he might lose on the valley stages?



With the women's race, it's too easy to back Cecile Ravanel, but I think in Whistler maybe Isabeau Courdurier can score another upset. Every year she seems to go a little better here; from her debut stage win and podium in 2015, to second place in 2016, she loves to race in Whistler and this is definitely her best chance to get the better of Ravanel in the back half of the season. That leaves Ravanel for the second step, and for the third, I think Casey Brown will be the woman who completes the podium. She had a strong showing in Aspen-Snowmass but coming back to familiar terrain in Whistler, she's certainly one to watch this weekend. — Matt Wragg, Pinkbike's EWS Prediction-ator