The Essential Guide to EWS Whistler 2018

“It’s a sign of Sam Hill’s form when the 1,000 points he needs to nudge himself past the traditional series winning post of 3,400 points feels like a bit of a formality. Quite simply - aside from him taking himself out somehow - it’s hard to see him not winning the title, and questions like ‘can he seal it with races to spare?’ begin creeping in. With four wins from five rounds, any idea that he may try to take it a bit easier, play the long game, are dead in the water; the only sensible thing to expect of him this weekend is to come out swinging.

Pinkbike's EWS Predictionator Pinkbike's EWS Predictionator