Your Essential Guide to the Fort William DH World Cup

Fàilte gu na beanntan àlainn.



Dè an t-slighe gu Gearasdan Cupa na Cruinne?



Dà ghloinne uisge-beatha mas e do thoil e.















It's only been a couple of weeks since what felt like a strange start to the 2017 World Cup Downhill season. Moving from Lourdes in France to Fort William in Scotland, riders are in more familiar territory given the Scottish classic is one of the oldest tracks on the billing.



With only a few days to go before riders get their tyres on the 2,831 metre track, here's a rundown of everything you need to know before the action starts.









The track



















This track is a beast, but its outward challenge belies the incredible beauty of the lochs and glens around it.



Overlooked by the mighty Ben Nevis, the Fort William World Cup track on Aonach Mòr is one of the toughest tracks on bike and body. Barring a few tweaks to the track here and there, not a great deal has changed for about 10 years.



The track starts close to the Nevis Range's gondola's top station, from where a large part of the course is visible to riders and spectators alike, thanks to the beautiful yet barren landscape of the Scottish Highlands. This is a great spot if you want to watch the world's best practice and race at the weekend, although don't forget to bring suitable attire. Four seasons in one day? More like ten minutes sometimes! On a clear day, you can see Ben Nevis's dramatic peak and looking towards the horizon are views of Loch Linnhe and Loch Eil, as well as the islands in the Inner Hebrides.



Within the track are challenges aplenty, especially if the weather starts to close in and the heavens open… as happens often due to the track's proximity to the sea.



Notwithstanding the rock gardens, slabs, slippery roots and—as the weekend progresses—ever increasing ruts, the riders just love the huge jumps, especially in the 'motorway' section, which is where the shouts and cheers of the crowd start to resound as the finish corral beckons.









Always room for improvement



Although there haven't been significant changes to the Fort William track recently, year-on-year there are numerous small tweaks here and there. Recent reports suggest the Ben Nevis builders have sprinkled some trail-fairy dust to a few berms and jumps and they've made some changes from the Deer Gate section down to the woods. Ben Cathro's video below shows us what riders are likely to have in store this year.

















What happened last year?



As with last year in Lourdes, Fort William 2016 saw a rider who had qualified down the field take the top step. This time it was Fort Bill dominator, Greg Minnaar, who won in Elite Men and in so doing, became the greatest ever downhill World Cup rider in the Elite Men category. Having qualified in 19th after a mechanical, Greg sat pretty in the hot-seat waiting for eighteen of his peers to challenge him. Neither the great Gwin nor the brave Hart could pull it all together, and Minnaar conquered it like the masterful pro he is (having won at Fort William five times already), and the crowds, predictably, went wild for it.



Other notable rides came from Adam Brayton, who made Fort William 2016 the best result of his career to date, finishing fourth, and Ed Masters, who qualified second but exited through the front door to everyone's disappointment in one of the first few corners. It looked like the pressure had gotten to Eddy but he was quickly back on his bike, smashing all the berms, flying over everything in his way. The Fort William track wasn't quite finished with him though, and in the woods it took another bite out of the Kiwi, spitting him off track and into the trees.







Over in the Elite Women's race, Rachel Atherton continued her domination, although one of her closest contenders, Tahnée Seagrave, didn't compete due to an elbow injury. Katy Curd, Manon Carpenter and Tracey Hannah got stuck in but no one could come close to Atherton's time, which saw her take her ninth consecutive win at the World Cup.













Gee out





Took a bit of a hit from Fort William again yesterday during my race run. Dislocated hip meant a rough 6 hours, but already the morphine fog is lifting, il be back in no time. Thanks for so many kind messages, you're a good bunch. A post shared by Gee Atherton (@gee_atherton) on May 15, 2017 at 6:26am PDT



Unfortunately, one of the past winners of Fort William—Gee Atherton—had a massive off at one of the hipped jumps on the top section at Fort William in the British Downhill Series race a few weeks ago. Earlier that day he had qualified first (on his 29er Trek Session), proving that both he was back on form and the 29er was competitive on track. We managed to get a quick word with Gee to see how he's getting on:





I had a big over-the-bars in my race run and had a pretty heavy crash. I've dislocated my hip, a few cracks in some vertebrae, and some damage to my pelvis. It's pretty low-end. I'm feeling loads better and I'm moving around on my crutches but we don't know much for sure until after I've had a scope next week; they're going to go in, have a look around and just generally tidy stuff up a bit. I'm pretty bored but I'm looking forward to being one of the Fort William crowd and cheering on Rach, Muddy and Kade. — Gee Atherton, Trek Factory Racing DH







The weather forecast













Tickets please



It's too late to buy advanced tickets now, but you can turn up on the day and buy them. An Adult World Cup Pass ticket (covering you from Friday through to Sunday) costs £61.50, whilst an Adult Weekend Pass will set you back £49.00. There are other options available, depending on if you want gondola access or not. For more information, visit the Fort William World Cup ticket page



It's too late to buy advanced tickets now, but you can turn up on the day and buy them. An Adult World Cup Pass ticket (covering you from Friday through to Sunday) costs £61.50, whilst an Adult Weekend Pass will set you back £49.00. There are other options available, depending on if you want gondola access or not. For more information, visit the Fort William World Cup ticket page here . Tickets are subject to availability, so check with the organisers before you turn up to avoid disappointment.









The local wildlife







Forget the Highland cattle, red deer and eagles, it's the midges that take centre stage here in Scotland at this time of year. With local shops often selling out of every insect repellant known to man, the best thing to do is pack a head net or better still, a spacesuit. These little blighters are tough cookies and love feasting on innocent spectators when the sun's out.









It’s the second race, not the first



There was a fair bit of frustration at the end of the first round at Lourdes last month. With the weather having played a huge part in the results—which saw Frenchman Alexandre Fayolle take his maiden win—some people suggested that because of what happened, the World Cup hadn't really started. Fayolle did however win it fair and square. He was the best man down the hill that day. End of.



What Lourdes has done is remind us of the unpredictable and fickle nature of outdoor sports. Without its unpredictability we'd have never seen Danny Hart's infamous 2011 Worlds Champery run. To quote one of sport's greatest axioms: "to finish first, first you've got to finish".









Aston's predictions









Thanks to the rain, Lourdes didn’t really tell us anything except some fast riders were very fast in practice and some of those fast riders have bigger wheels than other fast people.



Expect the wagon wheels to be in force at the Fort, and if Danny Hart’s win and wheel size at the recent British Downhill Series race here tells us anything, it’s that the 29” option will be the weapon of choice.



It appears that everyone in contention for a podium is fit and healthy, except last year’s fastest qualifier, Gee Atherton, who dislocated his hip here a few weeks ago. I predict Danny Hart will repeat his form from the British Downhill Series and take the win, with last year’s Fort William winner, Greg Minnaar taking second, and the fastest rider on little wheels will be Aaron Gwin in third… unless he has something in store?



In the Women’s, I still can’t bet against Rachel Atherton, although she didn’t compete in the finals of the British Downhill race at Fort William a few weekend’s ago. I’m going for Tracey Hannah to improve on her previous form here and take second, with Manon Carpenter edging out Tahnee Seagrave to take third. — Paul Aston, Pinkbike's World Cup Crystal Ball Gazer









Previous podiums





ELITE MEN

ELITE WOMEN





Note: * denotes races which were World Championships.





Note: * denotes races which were World Championships.

Time to tune in