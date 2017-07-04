Your Essential Guide to the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017



Straight outta…



the One Winners’ Club.







Troy Brosnan finally broke out of the One Winners’ Club last weekend at Vallnord, taking his second-ever Elite UCI DH World Cup victory. In doing so, he even made the usually cool-headed G.O.A.T—who had been in the hot seat up until then—utter a few words of frustration as he saw Brosnan cross the line a mere 0.22 seconds up on his time. Someone who seemed just as stoked as Brosnan was Loïc Bruni, who not only managed to be competitive on his bike despite his significant leg injury in Leogang, but was buttery smooth on his race run, leaving him just a few steps off the top in fourth place. Edging Loïc out of the top three was Danny Hart, who threw down one of the wildest runs we’ve seen in a while. Truly epic stuff.



We also saw the fourth different winner in four rounds in the Elite Women’s race, with Myriam Nicole taking the top step from Tahnée Seagrave by 2.99 seconds. The surprise and welcome third step went to France’s Marine Cabirou, whilst an easy-does-it Rachel Atherton found her way back to racing speed after her Fort William crash, in fourth. Tracey Hannah’s obvious frustration at coming undone in the Vallnord woods early on in her race run will only make her more determined for a clean run come this weekend.





















The track























Lenzerheide isn’t your everyday bike park track, thanks to the World Cup trail crew working with Steve Peat a few years back, to ensure the shortest track on the 2017 calendar is packed with features that will challenge all comers, and entertain the ranks of supporters.



In preparedness for Lenzerheide hosting the World Champs next year, the designers have been hard at work changing things at the upper and lower ends of the course. The start will revert to its 2015 format—Lenzerheide’s first year as a World Cup venue—by having a more direct route down, removing the steep, wide berms. The Graubden Rock Garden remains; it’s a 20m long rock garden that will have the riders guessing as to which is the best line through.



Out of the woods, riders follow the treeline and get to a 14m Shimano Full Gas Step Up, followed by the GoPro Jump Line, which features a 16m table. After a few turns, we’re into Peaty’s Plank, a 7m long, 3m high road gap off a wooden feature (high enough for a marshal to walk underneath, right Rachel?).



In the run up to Tschäffs Plunge (into the woods), riders will have to get through a series of technical turns before they take on the most uncomfortable looking 1m drop over and onto a technical root section. There’s not much room for error and its size belies the number of riders who get more than a little hung up here, but soon enough, they’re back out into the open, hauling themselves over the Red Bull Wave Road gap (a mere 5m long, 3m high feature), followed by the Mitas Wall and Lenzerheide Edge, which is the steepest part of the track.



Towards the finish there are a few changes, including some fast turns and a 4m drop after the Ochsner Sports Cabin Hit, then it’s full gas to the finish line.







What happened last year?











Last year we saw a nail-biting race under sunny Swiss skies, and one many fans were dying to see happen for a long while; it was the race where Danny Hart secured his first World Cup victory—five years after his famous World Champs win at Champery—and the beginning of his 2016 winning streak. It was this run that set Danny up for the thrilling fight at the end of last season between himself and Aaron Gwin.



Talking of which, Gwin qualified a disappointing 19th in Lenzerheide last year, but managed a clean run on race day, putting him in the hot seat with a time of 3:05.8, whilst other riders came and went, trying to better his time. As the field streamed down, it looked like it was going to be a clean sweep for the American. Greg Minnaar run ended up 1.6 seconds shy of beating Gwin’s time, with just New Zealander George Brannigan and Danny Hart to drop. Brannigan had trouble on track and slotted into ninth place with just Danny to go. Sure enough, the Redcar Rocket did what everyone was hoping, pedalling like fury, scrubbing tables and smashing berms, taking the win with 0.9 seconds to spare.







In the Elite Women’s race, it was a battle between the British riders. With Manon Carpenter sitting in the hot seat for a good while, Tracey Hannah took to the track but washed out in the deep dust, ending her hopes of being on the podium. Myriam Nicole was next and despite a steady run to the bottom, she took the hot seat. All eyes looked up to the mountain as Rachel Atherton took to the track; could she better her qualifying time and lay down the challenge to Tahnée Seagrave, the last rider on the hill? Atherton looked fast and was fast, crossing the line a massive five seconds up from Nicole. It was all down to Seagrave, alone on the mountainside. With the pressure on, Tahnée had an excellent run, shaving five seconds off her qualifying time but sadly it wasn’t enough, crossing the line 0.7 seconds back from Atherton. A comparative hair’s breadth of a margin, but a win nevertheless.













Tickets please







Spectator tickets can be purchased online via Lenzerheide’s information/tourism offices prior to the event or on the day. Tickets cost 16CHF (Adult) or 10CHF (Child) for a day pass on Saturday or Sunday, or 26CHF (Adult) or 16CHF (Child) for a weekend pass. Tickets include a trip up the mountain railway’s first section (up to the Scharmoin middle station). If you’re feeling particularly swish with funds, there’s a VIP package that will get you up-close to the finish line, as well as other little luxuries, like an executive shuttle to the venue, a VIP lounge in a luxury hotel, and a pass for the mountain railway. VIP package start from 199CHF for a day or 359CHF for the weekend.









The weather forecast













Current standings





ELITE WOMEN

ELITE MEN

Predictions









The racers think they have it tough, but predicting another weekend's racing after barely making it through last Saturday's live feed still breathing and heart beating, leaves me playing nothing more than a guessing game. Both fields are wide open in what could be one of the most competitive seasons in downhill racing ever. Both categories have multiple riders with genuine chances of being on the top steps on Saturday.



Judging by her run in Vallnord, Rachel's shoulder is not playing ball, and the chance of it improving drastically within a week is low. Lenzerheide's steep and rough slope is no stroll in the park. Myriam Nicole will be flying on a high, and Tahnee will be too, but Tracey Hannah will have the anger driving her down the track after that small mistake in Andorra which cost her the win



The Elite Men's field is wide open too. Everyone is on form and a lot of riders are frustrated; small bobbles on track cost hundredths of valuable seconds... dashing hopes. Speeds are closer than ever and this will only lead to more mistakes and more crashes as everyone pushes their limits. I think Greg Minnaar's experience will help him stay true, with Gwin in second and Brosnan in third. But I could happily swap any of those names for a Danny Hart, Loic Bruni, Jack Moir or Loris Vergier—all of whom will be in contention on Saturday. — Paul Aston, Pinkbike's World Cup Crystal Ball Gazer







Previous podiums





ELITE WOMEN

ELITE MEN









Time to tune in