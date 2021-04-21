Youth Apparel, Hip Packs, Endura's Dropseat Bibs & More - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 21, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Leatt Women's 5.0 Clip Shoes


The Leatt MTB 5.0 shoe uses cross-tension velcro straps on top of a speed lace compression system to keep your foot securely in place. The shoe's outer is water resistant and made of a material that is tear, puncture and abrasion resistant, but Leatt says is still well-ventilated. The lining is made of a moisture wicking, quick dry, anti-bacteria, anti-odor material, while the sole features mud channels to keep the mud off.

To make installing and adjusting your cleats easy, the 5.0 Clip shoe has a wide 25mm indexed cleat channel. Cleat shims are included for all-round pedal compatibility.


Price: $139.99 USD. Size: US 6-12, UK 5.5-11.5, EU 38.5- 47, CM 24-30. Weight: From 890g. Learn more here: leatt.com





Endura
Endura


Endura's Women's Pro SL Bib Shorts


Endura worked with some of their top female riders as well as physiotherapist and ergonomist Phil Burt, previously Head of Physiotherapy at British Cycling, in what they called "The Ergonomistry Project" to develop their new Women's Pro SL Bib Shorts. The shorts use Endura's high-quality Italian power Lycra fabric with coldblack technology to reduce heat build-up and provide UPF50 protection, a PFC-Free, non-toxic durable water repellent finish, and their Women’s 800 Series Conform EGM Pad with medical-grade elastomer technology.

The bib uses a pre-shaped multi-panel construction and combines wide elastic crossover back straps with a supportive high wicking front mesh panel. The highlight however is the discreet, zip-free, and unique Drop Seat comfort break function that is similar to the designs that Velocio and Pearl Izumi use on their women's bibs.

Sizes XS to XL. Price: $194.99 / £129.99. 90 Day Satisfaction Guarantee. Learn more here: endurasport.com


Endura
Endura




The short sleeve youth shirt is € 39,95 while the long sleeve is € 59,95. The shorts retail for € 99,95.


Ion's Youth Apparel & Pads


Ion has gone all-in on groms with their all-new youth apparel line with cuts and materials that mirror what you'll find on their adult clothing offerings, including DriRelease fabric on the short-sleeve youth shirt that is soft to touch but Ion says dries four times faster than a classic cotton shirt. On the long-sleeve shirt aimed at kids hitting the bike park and getting into racing, you'll find breathable, moisture wicking material.

The pants and shorts feature abrasion resistant material and an extra durable fabric for enhanced protection. A panel design combines both lightweight and durable materials. Despite the sturdy construction, the shorts and pants look like they offer freedom of movement and stretch panels in the right places. Two zip pockets on the front including an integrated phone pouch protect your mobile device against light showers and small impacts.

As for the knee pads and elbow pads, other than the fact that they are miniature, they look more than a little similar to Ion's adult offerings. Ion says they're made of a very flexible and robust neoprene with superior breathability, 3D-protectors made of visco elastic soft foam for shock absorption and a synthetic fiber at the kneecap that was originally developed by DuPont and is used for a range of applications from bulletproof helmets to tires to bow strings.

Learn more here: ion-products.com

The long sleeve is € 59,95.
The Scrub Bikepants Scrub Mesh_Ine Youth retail for € 129,95.

The knee pads retail for € 79,95
While the elbow pads retail for € 69,95.




Robb Thompson Photo


Osprey's New Bike Lumbar Pack


Osprey just expanded their line of hip packs with the all-new Seral 4L ($75 USD) and Savu 2L ($50 USD). With room for a few key essentials and water, the Seral series is designed to hold a lumbar reservoir (included) while the Savu series is a simple solution to carrying an extra waterbottle.

Osprey uses what they call a biking-specific fit with compression straps that pull the pack into the lower back and wrap around the hips. This is created by a breathable Airmesh wrap hipbelt that contours over the hipbone, Osprey’s ErgoPull cross-body waist strap closure system that pulls the pack into the lumbar and side compression straps that pull the load close to your body.

All Savu and Seral packs are now available in sustainable bluesign-approved recycled high-tenacity nylon fabric with PFC-free DWR.

Price: $50 - $75 USD. Learn more here: osprey.com





Klymit Inertia Ozone Mat


Klymit's Inertia Ozone mat is designed with hikers and bikepackers in mind. It has a minimalist design that removes all extraneous material to create an ultralight mattress. It weighs only 10.9 oz (309 grams) and packs down to to 3.5” x 6” (8.9 cm x 15.25 cm), about the size of a can of beer. Despite the small size that it packs down to, it opens up to be large enough for most adults at 6 feet in length (183cm), 21.5 inches wide (55cm) and 1.75 inches thick (4cm), including a pillow.

Despite its odd looks, it doesn't take much lung power to inflate the two separate air chambers and once you're wrapped in your sleeping bag, it doesn't feel all that different from your more traditional insulated mattress. While Klymit says it is appropriately durable, it does include a patch kit for emergency repairs

Price: $79.95 USD. 10.9 oz (309 grams) and packs down to to 3.5” x 6” (8.9 cm x 15.25 cm) Learn more here: kylmit.com







Machines for Freedom's Off Road Apparel


You may be familiar with the Machines for Freedom brand from their road cycling apparel. Now the California brand with a shape-inclusive fit story is making a first foray into mountain bike apparel.

The Key Short comes in two inseam lengths, paired with a flattering high rise and stretchy fabric, which the brand says makes it ideal for all shapes, sizes, and riding styles. It has five pockets and retails for $108 USD. The Technical Tee uses Machines for Freedom's eco-friendly MicroModal fabric made from beech trees (a renewable resource) which they say is quick-drying and silky soft.

Key Short Sizes 24 - 38. Price: $108 USD. Learn more here: machinesforfreedom.com
Technical Tee XS- XXXL. Price: $78 USD (SS) and $88 USD (LS). Learn more here: machinesforfreedom.com








Handup Youth Gloves


Handup gloves now makes their gloves in four youth sizes available for your little shredder. The gloves feature 4-way stretch and a lightweight mesh on the back of the hand, a velcro cuff to make it easy for kids to get their hands in and out, a Clarino leather palm, laser cut ventilation holes on palm for breathability, silicone printed graphics on the palms for extra grip, and a sweat cloth on the thumb to wipe off boogers and sweat.

Price: $24 USD. More info here: handupgloves.com





Legendary North Shore Builder 'Digger' Launches Digger-Branded Clothing & Accessories


Todd “Digger” Fiander started to build North Shore trails in the mid-eighties and has shown no sign of slowing down, despite double knee surgery a couple of years ago. His trail building remains are strong as ever, but with a hip replacement in his near furture, he decided to launch a website to sell Digger branded clothing and accessories. The designs are fresh and have been worked on by some local artist with proceeds going to help Todd as his financial needs evolve.

Price: $5 - $55 CDN. More info here: diggerknowfear.com






19 Comments

  • 9 0
 As a regular camper and backpacker that sleeping pad looks uncomfortable. I have camped at many a campground with rocks all over the ground and cant imagine how difficult it would be to position that pad correct. I wouldn't even buy it for the weight savings I would rather my cut-up yoga mat.
  • 4 0
 It has built-in cold spots too. The only plus I can see is that it is a decidedly ultralight pad at less than 100 dollars, which is impressive. I think in terms of comfort though, you'd be better off with a Therm A Rest Z Lite sol or NEMO Tensor. I see where they would be good for bikepackers though because foam pads don't exactly pack small.
  • 5 0
 My blow up air mattress is close to the same weight as this one but mine doesn't have the useless pillow. Pillow case and clothes = pillow.
  • 3 0
 @makripper: one better... sleeping bag stuff sack and clothes = pillow.
  • 1 0
 @makripper: Yup. And mine rolls up to about the size of 2 beers. Big Anges FTW.
  • 3 0
 But at least you can use it to keep your ostrich eggs from rolling downhill. That's gotta be worth at least $100.
  • 1 0
 @AFunFox Dimentionally this pad is pretty much the same as any other pad so why would it be so hard to position?

And all you saying your pad is lighter, its probably not. Thermarest arguably makes the lightest and highest quality UL pads and they ring in around 300-400g. Weigh your pad.
  • 1 0
 @onemanarmy: so your pad is arguably double the size then. Thats a huge difference.
  • 1 0
 Ya they forgot to highlight the “Hard Ground Zones” in the technical diagram there.
  • 1 0
 When bikepacking in the mountains, all of my clothing is potentially part of my sleep setup, so I bring a 45 gram inflatable pillow. If I have enough spare clothes for a pillow every night, then I’m mailing stuff home.
  • 3 1
 Leatt, New Balance and Stride Rite called and want their shoes back. If it came in tan and are displayed in the podiatrist's office, they'll sell like hotcakes. Def has potential but maybe one too many velcro straps. Love your braces and pads though.
  • 6 0
 why does the picture on the left look like shes airing out a fart?
  • 1 0
 Dude, for real!!! That´s brilliant!
  • 1 0
 Why does ION make those knee pads with super insulated material like Neoprene for the sleeve?? Knee pads are warm enough without the wet-suit perforated wrap too. I tried a couple of pairs and they were insanely warm compared to heavier duty knee pads like the Sam Hills (that have an airy, stretchy material). Even the K-Traze. 7iDP kids stuff is pretty nice, cooler than these and has level 2 protection Sas-Tec. Why all this matters is because the most important kids pads...are the pads that they'll actually wear and ride in for 4hrs at a time because they are comfortable while protective.
  • 1 0
 The quality of those Leatt shoes is atrocious. The drawstring tabs and rubber sole didn't even last a summer for me. Not to mention they look goofy af. Don't waste your money.
  • 1 0
 If the last shot of the 2 riders wasn't taken at a Sea otter, I'll eat my hat.
  • 1 0
 Heard Leatt doesn’t believe in Bigfoot. Hence why they don’t make size 13 and up. RC or 5-10 it is then...
  • 1 0
 Pond Digger Wink
  • 1 1
 Those shoes! My eyes can't unsee them!

Post a Comment



