Youth Apparel, Hip Packs, Endura's Dropseat Bibs & More - Pond Beaver 2021

Leatt Women's 5.0 Clip Shoes
The Leatt MTB 5.0 shoe uses cross-tension velcro straps on top of a speed lace compression system to keep your foot securely in place. The shoe's outer is water resistant and made of a material that is tear, puncture and abrasion resistant, but Leatt says is still well-ventilated. The lining is made of a moisture wicking, quick dry, anti-bacteria, anti-odor material, while the sole features mud channels to keep the mud off.
To make installing and adjusting your cleats easy, the 5.0 Clip shoe has a wide 25mm indexed cleat channel. Cleat shims are included for all-round pedal compatibility.
Price: $139.99 USD. Size: US 6-12, UK 5.5-11.5, EU 38.5- 47, CM 24-30. Weight: From 890g. Learn more here: leatt.com
Endura's Women's Pro SL Bib Shorts
Endura worked with some of their top female riders as well as physiotherapist and ergonomist Phil Burt, previously Head of Physiotherapy at British Cycling, in what they called "The Ergonomistry Project" to develop their new Women's Pro SL Bib Shorts. The shorts use Endura's high-quality Italian power Lycra fabric with coldblack technology to reduce heat build-up and provide UPF50 protection, a PFC-Free, non-toxic durable water repellent finish, and their Women’s 800 Series Conform EGM Pad with medical-grade elastomer technology.
The bib uses a pre-shaped multi-panel construction and combines wide elastic crossover back straps with a supportive high wicking front mesh panel. The highlight however is the discreet, zip-free, and unique Drop Seat comfort break function that is similar to the designs that Velocio and Pearl Izumi use on their women's bibs.
Sizes XS to XL. Price: $194.99 / £129.99. 90 Day Satisfaction Guarantee. Learn more here: endurasport.com
Ion's Youth Apparel & Pads
Ion has gone all-in on groms with their all-new youth apparel line with cuts and materials that mirror what you'll find on their adult clothing offerings, including DriRelease fabric on the short-sleeve youth shirt that is soft to touch but Ion says dries four times faster than a classic cotton shirt. On the long-sleeve shirt aimed at kids hitting the bike park and getting into racing, you'll find breathable, moisture wicking material.
The pants and shorts feature abrasion resistant material and an extra durable fabric for enhanced protection. A panel design combines both lightweight and durable materials. Despite the sturdy construction, the shorts and pants look like they offer freedom of movement and stretch panels in the right places. Two zip pockets on the front including an integrated phone pouch protect your mobile device against light showers and small impacts.
As for the knee pads and elbow pads, other than the fact that they are miniature, they look more than a little similar to Ion's adult offerings. Ion says they're made of a very flexible and robust neoprene with superior breathability, 3D-protectors made of visco elastic soft foam for shock absorption and a synthetic fiber at the kneecap that was originally developed by DuPont and is used for a range of applications from bulletproof helmets to tires to bow strings.
Learn more here: ion-products.com
The long sleeve is € 59,95.
The Scrub Bikepants Scrub Mesh_Ine Youth retail for € 129,95.
The knee pads retail for € 79,95
While the elbow pads retail for € 69,95.
Osprey's New Bike Lumbar Pack
Osprey just expanded their line of hip packs with the all-new Seral 4L ($75 USD) and Savu 2L ($50 USD). With room for a few key essentials and water, the Seral series is designed to hold a lumbar reservoir (included) while the Savu series is a simple solution to carrying an extra waterbottle.
Osprey uses what they call a biking-specific fit with compression straps that pull the pack into the lower back and wrap around the hips. This is created by a breathable Airmesh wrap hipbelt that contours over the hipbone, Osprey’s ErgoPull cross-body waist strap closure system that pulls the pack into the lumbar and side compression straps that pull the load close to your body.
All Savu and Seral packs are now available in sustainable bluesign-approved recycled high-tenacity nylon fabric with PFC-free DWR.
Price: $50 - $75 USD. Learn more here: osprey.com
Klymit Inertia Ozone Mat
Klymit's Inertia Ozone mat is designed with hikers and bikepackers in mind. It has a minimalist design that removes all extraneous material to create an ultralight mattress. It weighs only 10.9 oz (309 grams) and packs down to to 3.5” x 6” (8.9 cm x 15.25 cm), about the size of a can of beer. Despite the small size that it packs down to, it opens up to be large enough for most adults at 6 feet in length (183cm), 21.5 inches wide (55cm) and 1.75 inches thick (4cm), including a pillow.
Despite its odd looks, it doesn't take much lung power to inflate the two separate air chambers and once you're wrapped in your sleeping bag, it doesn't feel all that different from your more traditional insulated mattress. While Klymit says it is appropriately durable, it does include a patch kit for emergency repairs
Price: $79.95 USD. 10.9 oz (309 grams) and packs down to to 3.5” x 6” (8.9 cm x 15.25 cm) Learn more here: kylmit.com
Machines for Freedom's Off Road Apparel
You may be familiar with the Machines for Freedom brand from their road cycling apparel. Now the California brand with a shape-inclusive fit story is making a first foray into mountain bike apparel.
The Key Short comes in two inseam lengths, paired with a flattering high rise and stretchy fabric, which the brand says makes it ideal for all shapes, sizes, and riding styles. It has five pockets and retails for $108 USD. The Technical Tee uses Machines for Freedom's eco-friendly MicroModal fabric made from beech trees (a renewable resource) which they say is quick-drying and silky soft.
Key Short Sizes 24 - 38. Price: $108 USD. Learn more here: machinesforfreedom.com
Technical Tee XS- XXXL. Price: $78 USD (SS) and $88 USD (LS). Learn more here: machinesforfreedom.com
Handup Youth Gloves
Handup gloves now makes their gloves in four youth sizes available for your little shredder. The gloves feature 4-way stretch and a lightweight mesh on the back of the hand, a velcro cuff to make it easy for kids to get their hands in and out, a Clarino leather palm, laser cut ventilation holes on palm for breathability, silicone printed graphics on the palms for extra grip, and a sweat cloth on the thumb to wipe off boogers and sweat.
Price: $24 USD. More info here: handupgloves.com
Legendary North Shore Builder 'Digger' Launches Digger-Branded Clothing & Accessories
Todd “Digger” Fiander started to build North Shore trails in the mid-eighties and has shown no sign of slowing down, despite double knee surgery a couple of years ago. His trail building remains are strong as ever, but with a hip replacement in his near furture, he decided to launch a website to sell Digger branded clothing and accessories. The designs are fresh and have been worked on by some local artist with proceeds going to help Todd as his financial needs evolve.
Price: $5 - $55 CDN. More info here: diggerknowfear.com
19 Comments
And all you saying your pad is lighter, its probably not. Thermarest arguably makes the lightest and highest quality UL pads and they ring in around 300-400g. Weigh your pad.
Post a Comment