YT Announces Details for Newly Opened 'YT MILL' Public Showroom in California

May 23, 2019
YT Industries is a global mountain bike brand built on reaching milestones. From our humble beginnings 11 years ago, we are proud of how far we have come and what we have accomplished thus far. Whether it’s disrupting the typical bike industry business model, offering high quality – high-value bikes directly to the discerning consumer, developing Downhill World Cup ready race machines or redesigning the capabilities of enduro and trail bikes, YT is a brand obsessed with spreading “goodtimes”. Now we intend to extend the legacy even further and celebrate our latest milestone: The YT MILL.


Located in the heart of sunny Southern California, the YT MILL is the world’s first “in-person” YT showroom experience. Now open Tuesday – Sunday, we felt it appropriate to celebrate this the YT way, by inviting everyone we know and throwing a big ‘ole grand opening party!

The YT MILL opening was a family gathering like no other. We had everyone stopping by including YT athletes, Hollywood celebrities, industry professionals, and local riders. The day was filled with free food and drink, live music, and a raffle that donated all proceeds to the Sensus R.A.D. Tails foundation.


Markus Flossman (CEO of YT Industries) hands Vinnie Jones his custom painted YT DECOY!



But what does The YT MILL actually stand for?
While The YT MILL is our first public showroom, it was designed to be much more than that. Instead, it’s a full day, YT experience. Come in and check out the entire range of bikes or take out a demo bike free of charge. The YT MILL is strategically located within pedaling distance of great trails and we have an entire demo fleet just waiting to be taken out. Who knows, you may even be lucky enough to get shown around the trails by Richie Schley! Then, after the ride, take a seat on our patio and enjoy a nice cold beverage in the Southern California sun.

Maybe you’re not in the mood to ride? Not a problem, bring in your current YT bike and relax in our lounge area, while our pro mechanics are ready to tune up your bike with a variety of service packages.
While you’re hanging out feel free to browse around, as The YT MILL has tons of unique YT memorabilia including custom frame replicas from the 2018 Rampage competition and the TUES 29 CF Pro Race from our current MOB racer Angel Suarez.


Anything Planned for the Future?

Throughout the season we’ll be hosting several events including local group rides, product launch parties, team meet and greets, and public screenings of the downhill World Cups.
Don’t miss out, keep updated with what is going down at The YT MILL by following us on Instagram or giving us a call.



Location:
YT INDUSTRIES USA Inc.
211 Calle Pintoresco
San Clemente, CA 92629
1 (833) 932-7398 [1833WEAREYT]

Hours:
Tuesday – Friday: 10am – 7pm
Saturday: 9am – 4pm Sunday: 9am – 3pm

Photos: Ale Di Lullo / Jan-Philipp Becker

