YT Announces New 2019 Jeffsy

, the Mk2 YT Jeffsy has been revealed. We've had some time on the new bike and will post a First Ride soon, but for now, here are all the details to pore over. As you might have guessed from the video, it's not a complete overhaul, more a refinement of a massively popular bike.
The 29-inch version of the bike gets given another 10mm of travel to boost it up to 150mm for the CF Pro Race version while the 27.5-inch version remains at the same level. These numbers are no strangers to the EWS so this looks to be a more aggressive trail bike than the original. It does have us thinking there's a big gap between at the lower end of YT's range now, could something fill the short travel void in the future?
Suspension
YT Jeffsy Intended use:
TrailTravel:
29" 150/150mm, or 140/140mm // 27.5" 160/160mm, or 150/150mmSuspension:
Virtual Four LinkWheel size:
29" or 27.5"Frame construction:
Carbon or aluminumSizes:
S, M, L, XL, XXLPricing:
$2,299.00 - $5,699.00 USDyt-industries.com
Across both wheel sizes, YT have adjusted the kinematics and refined their V4L (Virtual Four Link) suspension system. They say their aim was to improve pedalling, so anti-squat has been increased in tandem with a steeper seat angle. The suspension curve has been flattened, and the bikes now have metric shocks.
Geometry and Sizing
|For an even better riding experience, we have refined our award-winning V4L suspension technology. JEFFSY is very sensitive off the top, with good mid-stroke support and plenty of end-stroke progressivity and an overall poppy character, which gives you a feeling of security when taking on rough terrain and big jumps. The generous amount of anti-squat prevents unwanted suspension movement – the result is outstanding climbing efficiency with neutral suspension behavior.—YT Industries
In terms of geometry, it's a case of death by a thousand papercuts as revisions have been made all over to improve the bike across both wheel sizes. It seems like the 27.5 inch bike has been tweaked while the 29-inch version has some more serious overhauls. We've already mentioned the seat angle that has been steepened but both bikes also get longer reaches, slacker head angles and lower seat tubes. There's an integrated flip chip to mess with the bike’s geometry a bit—but of likely most will run it in the low position to slacken the head angle and lower the BB for fast and rough terrain. The standover has been lowered and a chunkier headtube is said to increase stiffness.
The Jeffsy gets an added XXL size for this edition. The XL and XXL bikes will have longer chainstays than the rest of the range to keep their balance.Build
There are some other changes to note here as well. The Jeffsy gets the same single-sided access bearing system as the new Tues
, and there has also been a refit of the cable clamps and cable plugs. The frame will be protected by an integrated plate on the downtube and you should get less wear as there are fewer mud pockets. Finally there's a Fidlock magnetic bottle holder
that gives you an extra 100ml of hydration on the frame over the old model.
YT offers four spec levels of Jeffsy in each wheel size, three carbon (CF Pro Race, CF Pro, CF Comp) and one aluminium (Base). The CF Pro Race versions of the bikes have the extra 10mm of travel and the highest spec levels. The only aluminium model of each bike is the Base level. As announced earlier this week, Base level spec YTs offer an entry point into the YT line with a functional and easy to tune spec on an alloy frame.Full specs herePinkbike's David Arthur was at the YT launch and has a First Ride coming soon.
