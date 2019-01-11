PINKBIKE TECH

YT Announces New 2019 Jeffsy

Jan 11, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Following their video yesterday, the Mk2 YT Jeffsy has been revealed. We've had some time on the new bike and will post a First Ride soon, but for now, here are all the details to pore over. As you might have guessed from the video, it's not a complete overhaul, more a refinement of a massively popular bike.

The 29-inch version of the bike gets given another 10mm of travel to boost it up to 150mm for the CF Pro Race version while the 27.5-inch version remains at the same level. These numbers are no strangers to the EWS so this looks to be a more aggressive trail bike than the original. It does have us thinking there's a big gap between at the lower end of YT's range now, could something fill the short travel void in the future?

Suspension
YT Jeffsy

Intended use: Trail
Travel: 29" 150/150mm, or 140/140mm // 27.5" 160/160mm, or 150/150mm
Suspension: Virtual Four Link
Wheel size: 29" or 27.5"
Frame construction: Carbon or aluminum
Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
Pricing: $2,299.00 - $5,699.00 USD
yt-industries.com

Across both wheel sizes, YT have adjusted the kinematics and refined their V4L (Virtual Four Link) suspension system. They say their aim was to improve pedalling, so anti-squat has been increased in tandem with a steeper seat angle. The suspension curve has been flattened, and the bikes now have metric shocks.


bigquotesFor an even better riding experience, we have refined our award-winning V4L suspension technology. JEFFSY is very sensitive off the top, with good mid-stroke support and plenty of end-stroke progressivity and an overall poppy character, which gives you a feeling of security when taking on rough terrain and big jumps. The generous amount of anti-squat prevents unwanted suspension movement – the result is outstanding climbing efficiency with neutral suspension behavior.YT Industries

Geometry and Sizing
In terms of geometry, it's a case of death by a thousand papercuts as revisions have been made all over to improve the bike across both wheel sizes. It seems like the 27.5 inch bike has been tweaked while the 29-inch version has some more serious overhauls. We've already mentioned the seat angle that has been steepened but both bikes also get longer reaches, slacker head angles and lower seat tubes. There's an integrated flip chip to mess with the bike’s geometry a bit—but of likely most will run it in the low position to slacken the head angle and lower the BB for fast and rough terrain. The standover has been lowered and a chunkier headtube is said to increase stiffness.



The Jeffsy gets an added XXL size for this edition. The XL and XXL bikes will have longer chainstays than the rest of the range to keep their balance.

Geometry - 29"
Geometry 27.5"

Build
There are some other changes to note here as well. The Jeffsy gets the same single-sided access bearing system as the new Tues, and there has also been a refit of the cable clamps and cable plugs. The frame will be protected by an integrated plate on the downtube and you should get less wear as there are fewer mud pockets. Finally there's a Fidlock magnetic bottle holder that gives you an extra 100ml of hydration on the frame over the old model.

YT offers four spec levels of Jeffsy in each wheel size, three carbon (CF Pro Race, CF Pro, CF Comp) and one aluminium (Base). The CF Pro Race versions of the bikes have the extra 10mm of travel and the highest spec levels. The only aluminium model of each bike is the Base level. As announced earlier this week, Base level spec YTs offer an entry point into the YT line with a functional and easy to tune spec on an alloy frame.

Full specs here


Pinkbike's David Arthur was at the YT launch and has a First Ride coming soon.

64 Comments

  • + 21
 All the jokes aside...this is a well done bike. Longer chainstays on XL and XXL sizes is really smart and cool to see brands finally doing this. The numbers have been updated to be more 'modern' but not over the top. waterbottle thing...still not sure why this is such a big deal, but they have their mini one I think you can put on there. Overall really nice looking bike and worth considering if you're looking for a solid trail bike. I'd argue renders the Capra sort of useless...but what do I know.
  • + 4
 Definitely a solid bike for most people... The GEO numbers are virtually identical to the ripmo...
  • + 2
 @dhx42: Yup...and the CF Pro race...with the exception of the drivetrain is an amazing build. Put Eagle on it and the thing is pretty much perfect spec.
  • + 3
 Offering two chainstay lengths is a huge deal. That's awesome.
  • + 4
 I would disagree with your point about the capra. While the jeffsy is more capable now than ever, so is the capra. It is now truly like a mini dh with dh casing tires and a spec that matches.
  • + 1
 @MikeyMT RE: Capra useless -I wouldn't DH race on a Jeffsy but I have many times on a Capra so there's that.
  • + 1
 @dhx42: and the Offering
  • - 1
 @endlessblockades: if you raced DH on a Capra, it wasnt a proper DH course...Love the Capra and its a burly trail bike but it aint no DH bike.
  • + 1
 Norco's been changing the frames for different sizes for a while dude
  • + 1
 @tuumbaq: I never said it was a DH bike - I said I personally would, and have, raced DH on a Capra but wouldn't on a Jeffsy to point out why I feel the Capra hasn't been rendered 'useless' by the Jeffsy. Mammoth, Northstar, and Bootleg Canyon have 'proper' DH terrain BTW. As proper as this old man needs.
  • + 1
 Norco has been doing this for years.. glad to see more designers smartening up as well!
  • + 18
 What, no cowbell holder?
  • + 6
 nope. doesn't have a place to put my prescriptions for when i'm riding w/ a fever either.
  • + 12
 When YT hands you a Jeffsy, you're Walken on sunshine
  • + 3
 I expect to see a lot of 160mm conversions on that Fox 36. Just like your seeing with the Offering. Biggest geo surprise to me is the top tube. Pretty short. It's a measurement I care about cause sometimes, believe it or not, even in CO, im not climbing or descending - i'm pedaling along and don't want to feel "pinched". Overall, sweet whip with nice improvements. Love the silver/teal.
  • + 1
 Go by Reach not actual TT. TT length is slightly irrelevant now that we're given an actual objective number for fitting purposes. This bad boy is one of the longest reach/steeper SA machines available. Keep Ripping!
  • + 1
 However,.. Being that you're from CO, We'd all expect you to get Guerilla's version of this bike. Made in CO!!!
  • + 6
 Quick on the comment, but slow to get the bike
  • + 4
 Something the article failed to point out is that the Pro Race version now comes with a Fox 36 vs last years Fox 34.
  • + 2
 Which is a big deal. I have a 17 Pro Race and the 34s bumped up to 160 make it fairly unstable. Great move.
  • + 5
 Looks great, but those Renthal bars throw it off for me.
  • + 1
 Renthal the best mate
  • + 1
 Beautiful looking bike! The CF Pro 29er is what I’d go for if I was to choose a model. 150mm rear with a 160mm front (increase the travel up 10mm from stock) would make it a beast on the downs!!!!
  • + 4
 This bike looks like a winner...nice job YT
  • + 3
 Gimme an extra 100ml of water bottle.
  • + 1
 Is there a geometry difference with the extra 10mm on the Pro Race model? I would guess that they're would have to be, but where's the mention?
  • + 4
 Holy seat tube Batman!
  • + 2
 Why do colour options by spec? This must make it harder to stock.
  • + 1
 Where's the goofy Fezzari Utah fanbois? I want to hear how your Pheazzari is better.
  • + 2
 Am I mistaken or are the alloy 2019 models the same as 2018?
  • + 2
 I was just on their site. Seems the alloy bikes did not receive the redesign. Pretty disappointed about that.
  • + 2
 Doesn't look like they fully updated the Canadian site yet... The new AL model is that dark blue / white,which isn't showing yet...
  • + 1
 One base spec al model with the old frame, on both wheelsizes. Nothing between 2300 € and 3300 €. I'm glad I bought the "old" 27.
  • + 1
 @leftyMTL: New colors are showing on the US site and it is the same frame as last year, just with the new colors.
  • + 2
 Looks like a bike, and stuff.
  • + 0
 I've been saying @YTIndustries needs to produce a 29-inch 120mm-130mm model. It's one of the hottest markets right now.
  • + 1
 Can we expect a hardtail from YT any time soon? Or at least a 120-130mm 29er full susp. They are missing out!
  • + 1
 now with the fox 36!!!!!! :O
  • + 1
 As a 6’5” rider I approve of this message.
  • + 1
 Except the for the short seat tube, I agree. I am running a 530mm seat tube right now and still have 280MM of seat post showing...so you take away 45mm from that and the seat post length starts getting ridiculous (325mm of seat post out of the frame). With the extreme dropped top tube of this frame that puts a TON of leverage on that seat mast...I see broken bikes in the future for the long-legged people out there like me.

I would also love to see what the Alu version looks like.
  • + 2
 And sold out...
  • + 1
 New Jeffsy "OUT NOW"!!! -- Available 5/8/2019....
  • + 2
 Pressfit BB?
  • + 1
 Pretty sure about it
  • + 1
 Always.
  • + 1
 "instead"
  • - 2
 So I can't get a long travel aluminum bike? YT isn't paying attention to the industry.
  • + 11
 YT Capra Aluminium. Next time your bitching do some fucking research.
  • + 2
 @hairy1976: You mean the version that they made only like 200 of? Yeah, totally paying attention to the market. Limited edition, limited quantity alu frames. Sweet.
  • + 1
 @ratedgg13: Exactly. Crappy Aluminum build at that.
Post a Comment



