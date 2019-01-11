YT Announces New 2019 Jeffsy

The 29-inch version of the bike gets given another 10mm of travel to boost it up to 150mm for the CF Pro Race version while the 27.5-inch version remains at the same level. These numbers are no strangers to the EWS so this looks to be a more aggressive trail bike than the original. It does have us thinking there's a big gap between at the lower end of YT's range now, could something fill the short travel void in the future?



Suspension



YT Jeffsy



Intended use: Trail

Travel: 29" 150/150mm, or 140/140mm // 27.5" 160/160mm, or 150/150mm

Suspension: Virtual Four Link

Wheel size: 29" or 27.5"

Frame construction: Carbon or aluminum

Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

Pricing: $2,299.00 - $5,699.00 USD

yt-industries.com

Trail29" 150/150mm, or 140/140mm // 27.5" 160/160mm, or 150/150mmVirtual Four Link29" or 27.5"Carbon or aluminumS, M, L, XL, XXL$2,299.00 - $5,699.00 USD