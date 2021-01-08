YT Announces Tax Break Donation to Regional Nonprofits

Jan 8, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Capra

YT Industries has chosen to donate 3% of proceeds from bikes purchased within Germany in the latter six months of 2020 to a collection of nonprofits within the bike world – an unexpected ripple effect of the pandemic.

Starting July 1, 2020, the German federal government reduced the standard VAT on purchases from 19% to 16% as part of a 6-month pandemic relief plan. YT, which includes VAT in its online prices, decided to take that extra 3% and donate it to organizations and projects that increase access to the sport and improve trails in Germany.

“We hope that it is in your interest to donate this difference to a non-profit association or institution rather than to invest in the disproportionate effects of the change,” the company wrote in German on its blog in July.

YT followed up Dec. 18 by announcing that the company had selected 17 nonprofits that it believed would have the most impact for youth access and trail advocacy.

From the YT blog, translated from German:

When the federal government decided to reduce VAT from 19% to 16% in the second half of 2020 in order to stimulate consumption, we decided to keep our gross prices and use the difference to promote our sport in Germany.

At the beginning of July, we called on non-profit MTB projects in Germany to apply. And our appeal was heard! We got a lot more applications than we had expected and most of them showed immediately how much passion and love for MTB the people in charge put into their project. Including, for example, the team from MTB-Augsburg, which is not only committed to building a legal trail network, but also to ensuring that all forest visitors can enjoy nature together and considerate. The Albert-Schweitzer School from Gundelfingen, which supports socially disadvantaged kids with bikes and trails, is completely different.

So it wasn't just the large number, but also the quality and diversity of the clubs and initiatives that made it difficult for us to choose. In the end, we decided to fund 17 projects from four categories that we believe would best cover all aspects of our sport and where our donation would have the maximum impact.

The organizations selected are:

TSV Eibelstadt, which aims to build an all-abilities flow trail
Schleuseninsel Forchheim, which aims to revive a local pump track
Zweiradsportler Bamberg eV, a trail-building organization in the town of Bamberg
JAM - Bamberg, a resource to provide youth with opportunities
Realschule Höchstadt, a high school that plans to build a bike park
Rollkultur Weserbergland eV, which provides youth trail-building workshops
Anorak 21, which provides rental bikes and trips
Albert Schweitzer Community School Gundelfingen, a school that aims to establish a bike club
MTB-Augsburg eV, a trail advocacy organization in Augsburg
The Esslinger Nordschleife - ESNOS, a club representing a local trail system
Gravity Pilots eV, an organization that advocates for gravity riding in Germany
Fahrvergnügen eV, a trail stewardship crew that hopes to increase youth access to biking
Grüne-Hölle-Freisen, a group that organizes events and aims to spread the stoke
Bikepark Engelsbrand, a young bike park that hopes to expand
Naturfreunde Gersthofen, a group that wants to improve their local bike park and programs
Bikepark Osternohe, a bike park that looks pretty fun if I may say so myself

Posted In:
Industry News YT Industries


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: Danny Hart Signs with Five Ten for 2021]
97123 views
Update: Sam Hill Confirms 3 More Years with Nukeproof CRC Team
91046 views
Ridden & Rated: 11 of the Best New Men's Riding Pants
70982 views
Eliot Jackson Signs With Santa Cruz
66476 views
Home of the Monster T - Inside the Eastern European Vintage Freeride Scene
58153 views
The Shredmaster is a High Pivot, 29er, Gearbox Downhill Bike That Takes a Water Bottle
55830 views
Review: 2021 Vitus Escarpe 29 CRX - Reasonably Priced & Ready to Rip
52979 views
Video: What Bikes Are Everyday Riders Riding? - Daily Driver Bike Checks
44411 views

16 Comments

  • 19 0
 Not sure how there could be a negative comment on this article... Even regarding bike stock. The supply chain issue is industry wide and not specific to YT. Bravo YT for stepping up and recognizing trail orgs!
  • 2 0
 Haters wish they had 3% to donate, so they will be here shortly.
  • 3 0
 Actually, YT didn't donate anything. YT's customers donated 3% of their purchase in lieu of the government provided incentive. YT made the same gross margin. Had YT donated 6%, then, yes, YT would have made a 3% contribution.
  • 1 0
 @rnayel: basically:
The government wants to give you a 3% tax break but we're not going to pass it on. We will donate the 3% on your behalf. You're welcome.
  • 4 0
 ''Realschule Höchstadt, a high school that plans to build a bike park''

Bravo Hochstadt
  • 1 0
 I wish my school had a bike park. I guess I'll guess stick to hucking off things on campus for now.
  • 1 0
 that's sorely needed in Germany, especially the South and, like mentioned, my hometown Augsburg. Good for YT for supporting the locals. Riding is illegal in most public places here...
  • 1 0
 According to my bank account, I am definitely considered a non-profit. Willing to accept any Jeffsy 27.5 as donation. Thanks YT!
  • 1 0
 Not related to the article really, but i really dig this wheel/tire graphics blend! Do they make any worthy tires?
  • 3 0
 Those tires right there are top tier. The TRSr is on my top two list of best front tires, with the Assegai maxxgrip in 3rd (or all three at the top).
  • 2 0
 Yeah the new e13 Gen 3 tires are awesome. I wasn't a huge fan of their previous version (bit too square for me), but the tires they have had out in the past year are sweet. I run LG1 EN in the rear and TRS in the front. The Mopo (softest) compound also grips like no other....
  • 1 0
 Augsburg and Gersthofen are next to each other. Really glad the region gets a boost.
  • 1 0
 Capra 2021 made with textreme by Rickter composites Thailand
  • 1 0
 good on ya YT
  • 2 5
 Yeah but... I still can’t take my water bottle to the bike park on a yt
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008428
Mobile Version of Website