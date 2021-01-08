YT Announces Tax Break Donation to Regional Nonprofits

From the YT blog, translated from German:



YT Industries has chosen to donate 3% of proceeds from bikes purchased within Germany in the latter six months of 2020 to a collection of nonprofits within the bike world – an unexpected ripple effect of the pandemic.Starting July 1, 2020, the German federal government reduced the standard VAT on purchases from 19% to 16% as part of a 6-month pandemic relief plan. YT, which includes VAT in its online prices, decided to take that extra 3% and donate it to organizations and projects that increase access to the sport and improve trails in Germany.“We hope that it is in your interest to donate this difference to a non-profit association or institution rather than to invest in the disproportionate effects of the change,” the company wrote in German on its blog in July.YT followed up Dec. 18 by announcing that the company had selected 17 nonprofits that it believed would have the most impact for youth access and trail advocacy., which aims to build an all-abilities flow trail, which aims to revive a local pump track, a trail-building organization in the town of Bamberg, a resource to provide youth with opportunities, a high school that plans to build a bike park, which provides youth trail-building workshops, which provides rental bikes and trips, a school that aims to establish a bike club, a trail advocacy organization in Augsburg, a club representing a local trail system, an organization that advocates for gravity riding in Germany, a trail stewardship crew that hopes to increase youth access to biking, a group that organizes events and aims to spread the stoke, a young bike park that hopes to expand, a group that wants to improve their local bike park and programs, a bike park that looks pretty fun if I may say so myself