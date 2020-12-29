YT Bids Farewell to Vali Holl, Adolf Silva & Cam Zink

Dec 29, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Vali Holl repping the rainbows on home soil in Leogang Austria 2019.

Press Release: YT Industries

All good things must come to an end,” they say. Good Times, however, last forever. YT Industries has had many of them with Vali Höll, Cam Zink, and Adolf Silva. We have won the World Championships together. We have flipped into Rampage together. We have even double flipped an E-MTB together. Today, we say farewell as they embark on their next adventures.

A True Young Talent

Vali Holl once again up to her winning ways in the Junior Women s race.

Nearly seven years ago YT announced the signing of a twelve-year-old mountain biker. The title of the announcement was ‘YT signs the 2022 Downhill World Champion’. Who would have thought back then the feat would become reality 4 years earlier? That young shredder was Valentina Höll from Saalbach, Austria. The goal was to continue supporting this Young Talent in every way possible until she was ready to take the next big step. If a pro career were to come from it, then this would be a massive achievement by everyone, but never an expected outcome. It turned out that Vali had even more fun and was even better at sending it than anyone could have anticipated. It was a pleasure to watch her grow and progress to become the fierce competitor she is today. The fact Vali has already celebrated two World Championships and World Cup overall titles is a testament to her courageous work ethic, perseverance, and dedication. Now, Vali turns the page for a new chapter of her career, and we all wish her only the very best and plenty of Good Times.

bigquotesThe past years have been amazing. Being able to take my first steps in World Cup Racing with YT and my SRAM TLD Team was a fantastic experience. The greatest memory of our time together is my perfect season. I look back on that and smile because I am proud of what we were able to accomplish as a team. Working together with YT was super relaxed and I was given a lot of room and all the time I needed to develop not only in racing but as a human being. I am very thankful for the Good Times together.Valentina Höll, 2018 & 2019 Junior World Champion

bigquotesIt feels like yesterday when I met Vali for the first time. She was eleven years old and already faster on the bike than most of the boys her age. I immediately felt we should support her because she was and still is the definition of a Young Talent. Vali was a perfect fit for YT. I’m very pleased and thankful to have had the chance of supporting her in becoming a professional athlete and World Champion. That’s precisely the DNA of YT. Thank you so much for the GOODTIMES Vali, it was a blast! All the best for the future, you’ll rock it!Markus Flossmann, Founder YT Industries

The Rampage Legend

Cam Zink getting the speed right before he tries his switch 360.

Cam Zink has been sending it big with YT since 2014. His Tues has eaten more Utah dust than any other and there are many memories we share. We have flipped into Rampage six times; lucky number seven sadly didn’t happen in 2020… We witnessed the freerider send a massive 360 Stepdown at Rampage in 2014 and his massive 100-foot backflip is a highlight for the ages. When things didn’t go according to plan you could always count on Cam for a comeback. Like in 2017 when he bounced back from his brutal crash during Rampage in 2016 to place second at the gnarliest event in mountain biking one year later. He once said: "If you have an opportunity to ride YT bikes why wouldn't you? Sickest bikes in the world and the only mountain bike brand that is run by a bunch of crazy misfits compared to the rest of the industry.” We both have come a long way a lot since then and can look back proudly on a lot of Good Times.

Go big or go home

Adolf Silva came out all guns blazing today and there s talk of a mid-run double flip if he s onto a good one in finals.

Adolf Silva is one of the gnarliest trick machines in mountain biking. Our time together was wild. The 23-year-old Spaniard is known to regularly break the internet while sending huge tricks on massive jumps at events like Dark Fest or Rampage. He has the world’s first Cali Roll on a big bike to his name since Audi Nines in 2018. Mentioning big bikes… Adolf took it to the next level during a shoot for the brand-new YT Decoy which was released in 2019. The Spaniard proved that the capabilities of E-MTBs know no limits by double-backflipping our Decoy in Spain.

64 Comments

  • 36 0
 Who’s even on YT at this point?
  • 118 0
 Certainly not anyone who has ordered one recently.
  • 8 2
 Future GOAT Oisin O’Callaghan
  • 22 5
 A profit based internet bicycle anime marketing company that uses young talent and moves on to other young talent when the original young talent wants to actually get paid.
#NoLegacy
  • 2 0
 @dark-o: The sauce king of the Emerald Isles!!
  • 4 3
 @DoubleCrownAddict: Dont you ever disrespect anime like that ever again. I will breath harder, Im warning you.
  • 1 1
 Ethan Neil and Dylan Stark for free riders.
In all honesty, I’ll be content if Dylan become the soul free rider on YT. Would be awesome for him to get a custom painted frame. And the fact that he has a fairly successful YouTube channel and it’s still growing only helps YT to keep him for the long haul.

I don’t really follow their EWS team, so some are there.
  • 3 0
 customer service?
  • 1 0
 @kroozctrl: what’s a “soul” free rider?
  • 1 0
 @EnduroriderPL: Judging by the time it took them to service my Capra, they are bidding farewell soon too.
  • 1 0
 @mcozzy: ha ha ha so good
  • 1 0
 @KK11: someone who worships every Sunday maybe
  • 1 0
 @kroozctrl: Dylan rips...but I doubt YT pays him other than floating him a few bikes. And his youtube channel is a scrap heap.
  • 34 1
 This is what happens when you have no bikes left in stock for your Athletes to ride......
  • 21 2
 “Sickest bikes in the world and the only mountain bike brand that is run by a bunch of crazy misfits compared to the rest of the industry.”

At some point we are going to have to realize that’s this may not always be a good thing.
  • 13 0
 VH is off to Trek to make super DH babies with Loris
  • 17 4
 My guess, Adolfs parents are not history buffs.
  • 12 0
 Same as my mate Judas's parents
  • 1 0
 @nordland071285: brilliant, made me laugh out loud!
  • 6 1
 Or maybe they are...
  • 12 0
 I bid farewell to YT
  • 10 1
 YT must be struggling to pay athletes ????
  • 3 2
 We don't know who they have signed up. But my guess is they currently don't need the athletes to sell the bikes so why not cut some overhead. Put that money into a better spec bike, or user experience or more likely it will beef up the profit margin. All those riders are on downhill bikes, so they may be just cutting marketing in that area. Which wouldn't be a surprise since it's the smallest market.
  • 1 0
 @ajaxwalker: put tjat money into parts and staffing in san clemente so they can help the team there.
  • 3 0
 To all companies, athletes are simply marketing tools. No different from ad campaigns. YT probably achieved what they wanted marketing wise: Breaking into the NA market big time. Now that they are well known there and internationally, they might not need them anymore.

But who knows, maybe they will pick up another couple athletes in the big end-of-year pro carousel.
  • 1 0
 @ajaxwalker: I think you hit it on the head.
  • 7 0
 With YT loosing everyone, I feel like any moment YT is going to take my Jeffsy away.
  • 4 0
 Get the UK grandma to move in and you'll be fine.
  • 1 0
 Losing maybe.
  • 7 0
 So, zink to commencal as kyle straits
teammate?
  • 4 1
 Or Evil?
  • 1 0
 @learningcycles: not sure, but didn‘t evil and cam zink part ways in a bad way last time they sponsored him?
  • 1 1
 @learningcycles: evil probably working in the ebike b4 a proper freerider
  • 2 0
 @jrocksdh: They have the black label crew with Aggy, Genovese, Sorge and Norbs. That's pretty legit freeride crew.
  • 1 0
 @Stokedonthis: Not sure. Just speculating as they signed some of the old free riders such as Aggy, Sorge and Norbs. But true there is some history there with Zink and Evil. Would love to see him with Strait on Commencal.
  • 9 3
 Is YT going out of business?
  • 2 1
 Fin in shambles
  • 2 0
 Seems like Vali probably got a better ride somewhere else from her statement. Does the lack of statement from Cam and Adolf indicate that they were just not resigned for new deals?
  • 5 1
 Next to go the legend himself i.e. Mr Tippie?
  • 1 0
 That’s the final straw.
  • 2 0
 didnt he post something that his contract was renewed an few month ago
  • 4 0
 Trash
  • 1 1
 YT is in the best Financial shape it’s been since day 1
They are gearing up to be a big brand, just look up the 2 latest big wigs hired. Looks like expansion time. The Athletes have already built the Name.
  • 2 2
 It’s looking very strange! Everyone is leaving every team but yet no 1 has signed new deals! Bloody Covid ????
  • 4 0
 Can't say bloody covid when sales are through the roof.
  • 1 0
 new deals don't go into effect til the new year almost always in this industry.
  • 1 0
 It's the same every year. Just wait a bit and all the new signings will be announced
  • 2 0
 @learningcycles: sadly making money never stopped anyone to fire anybody
  • 1 0
 The new signings are revealed after Jan 1 for contractual reasons.
  • 1 0
 @learningcycles: tell me about it i ordered a propain at the start of September and still no sign of it ????????
  • 1 0
 @learningcycles: not since inventory dried up tho
  • 1 0
 @fracasnoxteam: lol, they all had contracts silly
  • 1 0
 @learningcycles: maybe you could. I have no idea what these teams are thinking but it could work both ways. While COVID has caused a spike in sales it’s also cancelled most of the major races and events where sponsored riders are seen. So with uncertainty going into next year team may be hesitant to sign riders when there is still a possibility that they won’t get to fully showcase their teams again next year.
  • 3 1
 Vali to Syndicate
  • 2 0
 No, Trek
  • 2 0
 Ouch
  • 1 0
 Huffy has become the NY Yankee’s of DH. #dreamteam
  • 1 0
 youtu.be/N_ACC4z7p6Q
  • 1 0
 Is Vali gonna stay with SRAM TLD?
  • 1 0
 Wow, more breakups. No bikes available for riders
  • 1 0
 Ms. Vali Holl is going to bring some team a championship, soon.
  • 1 0
 Commencal will take them over 3
  • 2 1
 Tldr. part ways.
  • 1 1
 They will all stay in Germany with Cube, Propain or Canyon Smile

Post a Comment



