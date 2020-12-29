YT Bids Farewell to Vali Holl, Adolf Silva & Cam Zink

Press Release: YT Industries

A True Young Talent

The past years have been amazing. Being able to take my first steps in World Cup Racing with YT and my SRAM TLD Team was a fantastic experience. The greatest memory of our time together is my perfect season. I look back on that and smile because I am proud of what we were able to accomplish as a team. Working together with YT was super relaxed and I was given a lot of room and all the time I needed to develop not only in racing but as a human being. I am very thankful for the Good Times together. — Valentina Höll, 2018 & 2019 Junior World Champion

It feels like yesterday when I met Vali for the first time. She was eleven years old and already faster on the bike than most of the boys her age. I immediately felt we should support her because she was and still is the definition of a Young Talent. Vali was a perfect fit for YT. I’m very pleased and thankful to have had the chance of supporting her in becoming a professional athlete and World Champion. That’s precisely the DNA of YT. Thank you so much for the GOODTIMES Vali, it was a blast! All the best for the future, you’ll rock it! — Markus Flossmann, Founder YT Industries

The Rampage Legend

Go big or go home

All good things must come to an end,” they say. Good Times, however, last forever. YT Industries has had many of them with Vali Höll, Cam Zink, and Adolf Silva. We have won the World Championships together. We have flipped into Rampage together. We have even double flipped an E-MTB together. Today, we say farewell as they embark on their next adventures.Nearly seven years ago YT announced the signing of a twelve-year-old mountain biker. The title of the announcement was ‘YT signs the 2022 Downhill World Champion’. Who would have thought back then the feat would become reality 4 years earlier? That young shredder was Valentina Höll from Saalbach, Austria. The goal was to continue supporting this Young Talent in every way possible until she was ready to take the next big step. If a pro career were to come from it, then this would be a massive achievement by everyone, but never an expected outcome. It turned out that Vali had even more fun and was even better at sending it than anyone could have anticipated. It was a pleasure to watch her grow and progress to become the fierce competitor she is today. The fact Vali has already celebrated two World Championships and World Cup overall titles is a testament to her courageous work ethic, perseverance, and dedication. Now, Vali turns the page for a new chapter of her career, and we all wish her only the very best and plenty of Good Times.Cam Zink has been sending it big with YT since 2014. His Tues has eaten more Utah dust than any other and there are many memories we share. We have flipped into Rampage six times; lucky number seven sadly didn’t happen in 2020… We witnessed the freerider send a massive 360 Stepdown at Rampage in 2014 and his massive 100-foot backflip is a highlight for the ages. When things didn’t go according to plan you could always count on Cam for a comeback. Like in 2017 when he bounced back from his brutal crash during Rampage in 2016 to place second at the gnarliest event in mountain biking one year later. He once said: "If you have an opportunity to ride YT bikes why wouldn't you? Sickest bikes in the world and the only mountain bike brand that is run by a bunch of crazy misfits compared to the rest of the industry.” We both have come a long way a lot since then and can look back proudly on a lot of Good Times.Adolf Silva is one of the gnarliest trick machines in mountain biking. Our time together was wild. The 23-year-old Spaniard is known to regularly break the internet while sending huge tricks on massive jumps at events like Dark Fest or Rampage. He has the world’s first Cali Roll on a big bike to his name since Audi Nines in 2018. Mentioning big bikes… Adolf took it to the next level during a shoot for the brand-new YT Decoy which was released in 2019. The Spaniard proved that the capabilities of E-MTBs know no limits by double-backflipping our Decoy in Spain.