YT Drops New Jeffsy Uncaged 8 Build

YT Jeffsy Uncaged 8





Following the recent release of YT's Capra and Decoy MX Uncaged 9 builds is the trail-friendly Jeffsy Uncaged 8, designed to light up less demanding terrain. If you haven't caught the naming schemes, the Uncaged moniker is YT's version of limited, custom-built bikes. That means the latest Jeffsy will only be produced in a quantity of 300.The frame uses a high modulus carbon layup to shed weight and Cane Creek suspension at both ends sets it apart from other brands. Following a common trend that all tall riders seem to agree on, the chainstays have been lengthened to maintain an equal front to rear balance. Jeffsy Uncaged 8 Details



• Wheel size: 29"

• Travel: 150mm front / 150 rear

• Frame material: Carbon

• Head angle: 66° / 66.6°

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

• Reach: 430, 450, 470, 490, 510mm

• CS length: 435, 435, 435, 440, 440mm

• Weight: 14.50 kg / 31.97 lb

• MSRP: €5,499, GBP £5,499, USD $5,999, CAD $8,399



The Cane Creek Kitsuma Air has all of the adjustments; a 3-position climb switch, air volume adjust, plus both high and low speed rebound and compression.

The chainstays on the two larger sizes have been stretched out to 440mm and the stubby water bottle holds 600 ml.

Specifications

Geometry

SRAM’s 520% range GX AXS shifting and wireless Reverb post eliminate the need for any extra cables on the Jeffsy Uncaged 8. Complimenting the blacked-out components is a Renthal Fatbar Carbon, Apex stem, and SRAM G2 RSC brakes, complete with 200mm rotors front and rear. Crankbrothers takes care of the rims with the alloy version of the Synthesis Enduro, which sit on Industry Nine 1/1 hubs.As for the suspension, the highly-adjustable Cane Creek Kitsuma Air has all of the dials for the suspension tweakers out there, as well as a 3-position climb switch. If you're looking to rake out the head angle a touch, their Helm fork can be extended to 160mm without the need to purchase any new parts.This is an Uncaged build after all and so there is only the one model that sits at prices of €5,499 / GBP £5,499 / USD $5,999 / CAD $8,399 / AUD $9,999 / NZD $10,499.To detour farther from the long travel enduro angles of the Capra, the Jeffsy sits at a milder 66 head tube angle with a pleasant 77.1-degree seat tube angle in the lower flip-chip setting. On the rear triangle of the bike, the short 435mm chainstays have been lengthened by 5mm on the two larger sizes to offer an equalized balance to taller riders.