YT Drops New Jeffsy Uncaged 8 Build

Apr 7, 2022
by Matt Beer  
YT Jeffsy Uncaged 8

Following the recent release of YT's Capra and Decoy MX Uncaged 9 builds is the trail-friendly Jeffsy Uncaged 8, designed to light up less demanding terrain. If you haven't caught the naming schemes, the Uncaged moniker is YT's version of limited, custom-built bikes. That means the latest Jeffsy will only be produced in a quantity of 300.

The frame uses a high modulus carbon layup to shed weight and Cane Creek suspension at both ends sets it apart from other brands. Following a common trend that all tall riders seem to agree on, the chainstays have been lengthened to maintain an equal front to rear balance.

Jeffsy Uncaged 8 Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Travel: 150mm front / 150 rear
• Frame material: Carbon
• Head angle: 66° / 66.6°
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
• Reach: 430, 450, 470, 490, 510mm
• CS length: 435, 435, 435, 440, 440mm
• Weight: 14.50 kg / 31.97 lb
• MSRP: €5,499, GBP £5,499, USD $5,999, CAD $8,399


The Cane Creek Kitsuma Air has all of the adjustments; a 3-position climb switch, air volume adjust, plus both high and low speed rebound and compression.

The chainstays on the two larger sizes have been stretched out to 440mm and the stubby water bottle holds 600 ml.



Specifications



SRAM’s 520% range GX AXS shifting and wireless Reverb post eliminate the need for any extra cables on the Jeffsy Uncaged 8. Complimenting the blacked-out components is a Renthal Fatbar Carbon, Apex stem, and SRAM G2 RSC brakes, complete with 200mm rotors front and rear. Crankbrothers takes care of the rims with the alloy version of the Synthesis Enduro, which sit on Industry Nine 1/1 hubs.

As for the suspension, the highly-adjustable Cane Creek Kitsuma Air has all of the dials for the suspension tweakers out there, as well as a 3-position climb switch. If you're looking to rake out the head angle a touch, their Helm fork can be extended to 160mm without the need to purchase any new parts.

This is an Uncaged build after all and so there is only the one model that sits at prices of €5,499 / GBP £5,499 / USD $5,999 / CAD $8,399 / AUD $9,999 / NZD $10,499.



Geometry



To detour farther from the long travel enduro angles of the Capra, the Jeffsy sits at a milder 66 head tube angle with a pleasant 77.1-degree seat tube angle in the lower flip-chip setting. On the rear triangle of the bike, the short 435mm chainstays have been lengthened by 5mm on the two larger sizes to offer an equalized balance to taller riders.






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Trail Bikes YT Industries Yt Jeffsy


47 Comments

  • 19 0
 Direct to consumer brands like canyon, commencal, and Yt have really done well at being value minded but also offering incredible performance. Kudos to Yt and the cane creek suspension too…. Might help give them a bigger name.
  • 3 0
 The origin Yt’s used to run BOS, but we’re obviously plagued by issues.
  • 3 0
 @CantQuitCartel: and not to forget the 888 with the red crowns.
  • 19 1
 nice to see a Cane Creek build these days.
  • 9 1
 Have Cane Creek redeemed themselves from their failing rear shocks from 2015? I went through 3 shocks and finally written them off. It would be great if their products actually work now.
  • 10 0
 they are def sick now and super relaible.
  • 9 0
 @DeepDickens: The original Inline was definitely a hot mess on the reliability front. It took them years to dig themselves out of that one. The newer ones seem fairly solid. I have a Kitsuma on both my bike and my wife's bike and they've been rock solid. Super easy to setup and tune, and fantastic performance.
  • 4 1
 @DeepDickens: ummmm, that was like 7 years ago…they made changes along time ago.
  • 1 0
 @William42: Thats been my experience. The Inline shock was a turd but my Kitsuma has been the best shock I've ever used. Crazy easy to adjust and the lockout is really nice...
  • 1 0
 I've been using a DB Coil CS for a few years and it's amazing. Zero issues with it. I bought a DB Coil IL for my trail bike too (which I haven't tested out yet). I did not like their Helm fork, though. It was super harsh and inactive no matter what settings, pressure, or air token setting I tried. Replaced it with a used 36 that was so much nicer.
  • 1 1
 @DeepDickens: my coil shock is great, but coil is generally more reliable than air.
  • 9 0
 Looks like a good bike for the money
  • 14 0
 Don't be so reasonable!
  • 7 0
 Sir, I must ask you again to please stop licking the frame, it makes the others nervous.
  • 1 0
 For real! If Winnie the Poo catches sight of this bike, he'll be all over it!
  • 1 0
 lol
  • 5 0
 Anyone else feel like YT is slowly but surely losing their identity as a brand?
  • 3 1
 Yep. Couldn’t care less about another YT that won’t be in stock. I came here for the new Orange Switch. Get on it pinkbike.
  • 5 0
 66° - 66.5° on a 150mm bike seems really steep. Even some downcountry bike are slacker.
  • 1 0
 Right! I'd take the new element over this. Although, you could put a 170mm fork on this jeffesy and rip. (still steeper than the element)
  • 5 0
 It even fits a waterbottle...er sippy cup!
  • 1 0
 This bike looks like a blast and I love that school bus yellow. But will we ever see Shimano on anything ever agin? Ever? I understand what happened at the factory but it seems to have just plain dried up and SRAM is on every new factory build.
  • 1 0
 what happened at the factory? Covid?
  • 1 0
 @Whataboutism: I believe they were already playing catch up from a fire a couple of years ago in Japan then the Malaysia factory about down for a good whole because of Covid.
  • 5 1
 Sweet seeing it specced with Cane Creek, fun looking bike!
  • 3 0
 Relatively high BB. As someone who pedals through a fair bit of rough terrain that's nice to see.
  • 1 0
 They didnt even haveome in stock for the photo shoot, they just slapped some computer rendered pics up instead. Maybe this bike never actually existed? Could all be fuel for the rumour mill?!
  • 1 0
 I had a Jeffsy cf pro 2019 , same bike pretty much . Nice as it was it was neither fast up nor down disappointingly . time for a new Jeff
  • 1 0
 Try a different rider, mine goes like stink. I’ve never been so impressed with a bike. I previously had a spesh enduro.
  • 1 1
 Nice build, decent geometry.

Has Cane Creek overcome their reliability issues though?? Their rear shocks have always been super tunable and rode great, when they weren’t puking their oily little guts out.
  • 4 1
 I like cables.
  • 2 2
 Interesting that it's Cane Creek on suspension side. I wonder if that's going to work out or for how long that will be the case.
  • 2 0
 125mm dropper on the S/M sizes seems a bit short.
  • 2 3
 Man I don't like those black out for decals on the fork. My new bike came with Fox black out decals and it makes the fork look cheap. Same in this case, a little splashy colour goes a long way.
  • 1 0
 Lovely build, but really should put some more thought into the brake choice.
  • 1 0
 2022 and still seeing school bus yellow…please modernize bike paint design
  • 1 0
 Look at that clean cable routing that doesn't require taking the cockpit apart to replace a hose!!!
  • 1 0
 Pretty sour taste that the 1000$ AXS dropper is 50mm to short on all sizes except XS
  • 2 1
 Peanut butter or dirty diaper?
  • 2 0
 Peanut diaper or dirty butter ?
  • 1 0
 @Ricolaburle: diaper butter
  • 1 0
 Dirty peanut or diaper butter?
  • 1 0
 Orange you glad they have this new build?
  • 1 0
 .6 steeper HA, please! PURE EVIL!!!
  • 2 0
 Already out of stock
  • 1 0
 Nice to see all mountain bikes still exist
  • 1 0
 Wow, they are really milking this older geo bike.

Post a Comment



