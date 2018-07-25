Video: The YT Family Reunion Equals Good Times

Photos by Isac Paddock

It’s limited to 25 pieces and exclusively sold in Europa – better buy fast!

What a weekend! YT Industries knows how to party and play hard!Why can’t just every family meet up be like the YT Family Reunion? Enjoying some laps in the bike park with pro riders like Brett Tippie, Richie Schley, Ace Hayden and the YT MOB, eating delicious food and soaking up a bucket full of good times.For YT, these kinds of family reunions take place on a yearly basis and this one was even more special as they were celebrating their 10 year anniversary and the launch of their new slopestyle bike PLAY. For that reason, a bunch of YT’s pro riders showed up and were joined by the YT MOB to celebrate and entertain the YT community. There were a lot of Young Talents around – how often do you get the chance to shred the trails next to the reigning Downhill World Cup champ? Even an hour before the official start a crowd of people gathered in front of the YT Rolling Circus counter, waiting to rent a YT and spend some Good Times on the trails. The Rolling Circus crew was busy working and lending out bikes so anyone could go for a shred – tech talk, expert setup and well-packed goodie bags included.Chances were good to meet YT’s team riders such as Ace Hayden, Brett Tippie, Bryan Regnier, Erik Irmisch, Johann Potgieter, Richie Schley, Aaron Gwin, Neko Mulally and Angel Suarez on the trails of bike park Osternohe. The boys were on fire and impressively demonstrating what’s possible when riding a YT. While waiting at the lift or taking a break in between, autographs were signed on bikes, shirts and bodies and of course, there was enough time for tech talk and photo sessions with the YT family.After biking, empty batteries were recharged with burgers, fries, cookies and coffee, all served by various food trucks. And energy was urgently needed, as at 4pm the living pun gun and epitome of talkmaster skills – Brett Tippie himself – grabbed the microphone to host this year's Bunny Hop Contest. And the game was on! Even the YT MOB couldn’t resist to give it a try. Neko even set the record with 95cm on his TUES – of course, out of competition. In the end, Young Talent Daniel, now officially bunny- hop-approved, took the jackpot of a 100 Euro voucher, a cap and a t-shirt.If you are looking for a bike for more demanding tricks than a Bunny Hop, you should take a look at YT’s new full suspension slopestyle bike. Launched just the day before, the Heritage version of the PLAY was officially introduced to the public in Osternohe. The full suspension bike is made of carbon and unites bike manufacturer’s roots in the Dirt category with the progressive development work of YT. So there was no better time than YT’s 10 year anniversary to celebrate the PLAY.