YT Industries Acquired By Private Equity Group Ardian

Aug 3, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
CVO Markus Flossman and CEO Sam Nichols.

Private equity group Ardian has acquired a majority stake in YT Industries to invest in the bike industry's growth and expand YT's market in Europe and the US.

Last fall, YT appointed former Amazon country manager Sam Nichols as the new CEO, replacing co-founder Markus Flossman. Flossman then took the title of CVO, or Chief Visionary Officer, and continues to direct the brand and product identity. The change was, in part, a response to the heightened demand from the COVID bike boom, and a decision aimed to help the direct-to-consumer company expand by bringing in someone with extensive experience in developing e-commerce platforms. Now, YT says investment from Ardian will help the brand to grow further.

bigquotesWith Ardian as a partner, we look forward to taking the business to the next level by expanding our business internationally and getting even closer to our customers. For us, it is essential to remain faithful to our values ​​which have made our success: we focus on quality, innovation and our community. We look forward to leading the company to the next chapter in its young history.Markus Flossman, YT co-founder and CVO

According to Nichols, YT has been moving at "full speed" to put more focus on customers and make data-driven decisions, which he says will help the brand to anticipate and meet demand, bringing new products to market "at the right time." Ardian executive Dirk Wittneben likewise said that YT has been making effective business decisions and backing from Ardian will help the brand to capitalize on the bike industry's recent explosion.

bigquotesThe combination of one of the most popular mountain bike brands and the underlying structural growth in the markets international mountain biking offers significant growth potential for YT. The founders and the innovative and ambitious management team combine a strong passion for the product, a very successful marketing approach and a remarkable direct-to-consumer online distribution model. We are happy to support Sam, Markus and the leadership team on their journey of growth ahead.Dirk Wittneben, Ardian Managing Director and Head of Investments for the German Speaking Countries

The transaction remains subject to authorization from competition authorities, and the financial details of the transaction have not been made public.

Industry News YT Industries Markus Flossman


