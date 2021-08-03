YT Industries Acquired By Private Equity Group Ardian

The combination of one of the most popular mountain bike brands and the underlying structural growth in the markets international mountain biking offers significant growth potential for YT. The founders and the innovative and ambitious management team combine a strong passion for the product, a very successful marketing approach and a remarkable direct-to-consumer online distribution model. We are happy to support Sam, Markus and the leadership team on their journey of growth ahead.

— Dirk Wittneben, Ardian Managing Director and Head of Investments for the German Speaking Countries