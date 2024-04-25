YT Industries Announces Vans Collaboration

PRESS RELEASE: YT Industries
We're breaking fresh ground and dropping an all-new MTB-dosed collaboration with revered footwear giant Vans. Led by an ethos to LIVE UNCAGED, we rise above the noise and are never afraid to do things our own way. The launch of this co-branded collection cements that, drawing from both the new and shared influences Vans brings to the party for a team-up deep in street culture.
From our inception in '07, YT has had a mission – to put gravity-driven, performance products within reach of mountain bikers across the globe. With Vans, we take our next step. BMX and MTB share close ties, and the Vans x YT Industries 114 highlights that. It's built for the needs of the Vans BMX team, making it a match for heavy jump jams, bike park laps, and endless pump track sessions. Beneath its casual silhouette, it packs the VANS WAFFLECUP™ BMX outsole, POPCUSH™ cushioning, and DURACAP™ underlays to supply the support, protection, and durability progressive riders demand.
For beyond the bike, the collection includes a set of Vans x YT Industries La Costa sliders inspired by the brand's mantra. The ultimate in convenience, this slip-on is set to upgrade your downtime and features a heritage, waffle-inspired outsole and an ULTRACUSH™ LITE footbed for plush, all-day cushioning. What's a shoe launch without an edit – skate legend Steve Caballero features alongside YT Industries rider Erik Fedko and the team in this clash of worlds as they unleash this shoe to the global stage.BMX 114
$99.90 US / €99.99 EU / £99.99 GBP LA COSTA SLIDE
$44.90 US / €44.99 EU / £44.99 GBP
For more information head to yt-industries.com/world-of-yt/vans-x-yt/
So am I too assume these are made with thick / stiff MTB type soles like you'd find on Five-Tens?