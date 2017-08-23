YT Industries Family Reunion - Video

Aug 23, 2017 at 2:47
Aug 23, 2017
by The YT Mob  
 
YT Industries Family Reunion
Tales of The Mob - Episode 8


The Osternohe Bike Park, which lies about 30mins drive from YT’s Headquarters in Forchheim, Germany, is the venue for the annual YT Industries Family Reunion, and ever since the formation of the YT Mob, the team has been in attendance. This year the sun was shining, the trails were mint, and the fans were out in their hundreds to ride with Aaron Gwin and the YT Mob staff. Fans get to ride their YT bikes alongside the American star and enjoy some one on one time in the team truck. It was a cool way to get into the European groove before heading to Italy for the World Cup finals.

YT Industries Family Reunion

MENTIONS: @The-YT-Mob / @YTIndustries
