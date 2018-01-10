YT Industries Releases Autobiographical Video, New Branding & 2018 Range

PRESS RELEASE: YT Industries
9 January 2018 – Forchheim, Germany
Following a series of films telling the stories of four incredible Young Talents – the 87-year-old IronNun, downhill skateboarder Ryan Farmer, Mixed Martial Arts fighter Polly Beauchamp, and reformed mob enforcer, James Giuliani – we revealed our role as teller of these empowering stories the weekend just gone.
The four non-mountain-bike related talents were joined by YT riders Aaron Gwin, Andreu Lacondeguy and Vali Höll. The campaign has served as a prelude to the unveiling of an evolved logo, strapline, and the release of an autobiographical YT documentary – chronicling our full history, from 2008 to the now. Just about when YT is heading towards our 10-year anniversary.
Brand Relaunch
The evolved branding and strapline, ‘Live Uncaged’, unite the old and the new. Our youthful energy, badass confidence, and agelessness reflect the true core of our brand.
What Is Young Talent? Young Talent is what YT stands for. It’s inside us all. It’s up to each of us to find our young and undiscovered talent, to overcome conventions and pursue our dreams. This is exactly what CEO Markus Flossmann did, when he founded YT 10 years ago. YT has stayed true to that founding ideal and has always done things our own way. From selling direct and ditching the middle man to redefining the sport itself with bike breeds like the CAPRA, smashing the trail bike scene with the rule-breaking JEFFSY and writing history with Aaron Gwin dominating the World Cup on our downhill weapon Tues.
|It’s never too late to explore your young talent. It’s never too late to try something new and find your passion.—Markus Flossmann, CEO
“Over the last decade I’ve realized that Young Talent has nothing to do with age,” explains Markus. It’s this way of life that utterly defines YT and our bikes. YT is about riding. It’s about refusing to be caged. It’s about finding your passion. It’s about building the perfect tool for every kind of rider, in order to allow them unleash their own potential – bikes that let everyone do whatever they want. “And today, years later, we’re still exploring our young talents, overcoming age and conventions. All so you can uncage yours too.” You are confined only by the bars you build yourself.
2018 Bike Range
The new YT fleet is available now. Brand new specifications, high quality designs, and the return of the DIRT LOVE make for an exciting start to the new season.
Jeffsy 27 and 29, Tues, and Dirt Love are once again available in the exclusive flagship paintjob “Liquid Metal” and will certainly turn some heads out on trails and parks. In line with our philosophy of providing the right tool for every type of rider, there are plenty of builds available: from more affordable entry-level machines to exclusive premium race rigs, boasting a focus on maximum performance.
Eleven+
True to our core, YT again push boundaries with the component selection. Always looking for more from our components YT has defined Eleven+ as "The Drive of 2018" for the Jeffsy fleet. We exclusively use the new 1x11 e*thirteen TRS+ Cassette with a 511% gear range, outperforming traditional 12-speed transmissions by 11%. This 11speed system is not only lighter, but also distinctly more durable and much easier to adjust, making it the perfect package for at least 11% more #GoodTimes out on the trails.
Jeffsy 27 and 29
Whether you prefer 27,5” or 29” wheels – the Jeffsy represents YT’s very own definition of trail riding. With gravity DNA, Jeffsy is the most aggressive all-mountain bike on the market for all those of you, who want to ride a tad faster, more aggressive and more creative.
The flagship Jeffsy CF Pro Race is a bike ready to race. Every aspect is tuned for uncompromising performance. It's a premium ride with only the very best components: Kashima-coated Fox Factory suspension and Fox Transfer dropper post, SRAM Guide Ultimate brakes, Renthal cockpit and the e*thirteen TRS+ race-proven wheels and cranks to name but a few.
The Jeffsy CF Pro is equipped with equally careful selected premium components, such as the Fox Float Performance Elite suspension - offering excellent responsiveness and racing-level adjustability.
The Jeffsy CF and AL Comp models boast a Rock Shox suspension with perfect performance and easy adjustment settings. The Jeffsy AL marks the starting point for serious trail riding. Naturally, it's tailored to the needs of the ambitious entry-level rider. However, sophisticated geometry and a well thought-out, high-value parts spec are raising the performance bar in this segment making this version an enticing option for experienced riders, too.
Tues
The Tues is capable of anything. Set it against the clock and, as Aaron Gwin has been proving since 2016, it can dominate World Cup racing. Point it down the craziest slopes of the Rampage or the FEST series, on the other hand, and it's the tool for un-rideable lines, colossal jumps and loose whips.
The Tues CF Pro Race version is for all those, who would like to have a bit of World Cup taste in their garage. For the 2018 model YT is using exactly the same build Aaron Gwin is racing in the World Cup. The premium suspension package consists of the Kashima coated Fox 40 Float Factory fork and the Fox Float X2 Factory shock. With the EVOL air spring technology featured in the fork in 2018 this package truly delivers World Cup pedigree. YT furthermore specs the TRP G-Spec Quadiem brake, one of the most powerful and reliable brakes on the market. A Renthal cockpit, the e*thirteen cassette with just 180 grams and a 233% range as well as the e*thirteen LG1r Race – an incredibly light yet extremely robust downhill race crank – complete the package.
The Tues CF boats Fox 40 and Fox Float X2 suspension, with the fork also featuring the EVOL air spring technology. The new SRAM Code RS brakes have been given a complete overhaul for 2018. They combine impressive braking power with excellent modulation, and offer both bite point and reach adjustment for the levers with fade-free performance even on the longest, steepest runs. Young Talents galore: a YT must be competitive and thanks to our roots, YT understand this applies to an entry-level build as much as any other.
The Tues AL ticks this box with ease. Performance comes as standard with excellent geometry and outstanding component selection. A hell of a machine, the TUES AL offers a flying start in the downhill game.
Dirt Love
The roots of YT can be found in dirt jumping, which is why a lot of development work has flown into the DIRT LOVE and that's how technology usually only found in aluminum frames has crossed over to revolutionize the DIRT LOVE’s steel: hydroforming. We don’t do things like the mainstream. While other brands have moved to building dirt frame out of aluminium, YT keep to the steel roots for dirt frame, as the material offers more flex, while at the same time the hydroformed, double-butted CrMo frame is stronger, stiffer, and lighter than comparable steel frames.
The Pike DJ used for the build is the designated fork for all this progression. The hardnut brother of the award-winning Pike features a sturdy 35mm chassis, yet is both light and stiff. A custom-tuned charger damper shines on any type of jump, and the similarly jump-honed Solo Air spring offers significant end-stroke ramp-up for buttery smooth landings. SRAM Level TL brakes are feather-light heavyweights that inherit well-proven tech of SRAM’s Guide trail brakes, while super strong DT Swiss 533D wheels are built to expect the odd over-rotated trick and dirty landing.
Visit www.yt-industries.com
for more detailed information about the 2018 range, and visit the www.findyouryoungtalent.com
microsite for more information on the campaign.
75 Comments
Will they run "Eleven+" as well??? Have they not heard of the Dead Parrot effect on 9-46?
Would be funny if YT changed the design of it to something more Canyonish after Canyon have made the Spectral and Torque YTish.
look up Norwegian Blue and Python if you want to read more widely on the subject :-)
Poly (parrot) Gon (Dead)
@sewer-rat: yep, that wasn't the bit i didn't get ;-)
www.pinkbike.com/news/ethirteens-trs-race-9-46-tooth-cassette-now-available-2016.html (use ctrl+f to find "polygon" in the comments)
Apparently we're just very slow on the uptake today!
Currently I just have the 9-46 cass. and TRS+ cranks on one bike, and their chainguard on my DH bike.
I put almost 2kmi on the 9-44(an early one too) cassette and hubs on my '15 Enduro, then sold it to a fellow PBer, and last I heard from him, he's still enjoying the heck out of it.
I'll continue to use E13 parts on all my bikes because of the quality and reliability I've always experienced with 'em
www.pinkbike.com/news/how-to-silence-your-creaking-ethirteen-cassette.html
Also, have you tried to remove your crank set recently? They do have a tendency to "weld" them self's together to the point where they can only get removed with an angle grinder.
The pawl springs in my freehub failed after little use and it started to slip. And I wasn't the only one. Supposedly a bad batch...
The rear hub also had a tendency to self tighten the bearing preload on the trail while riding to the point where the wheel would noticeably drag...
Their new dropper posts seems to come with "bad batch of weak springs" and there's reports about them not returning...
I'm not making this stuff up... but maybe I was just unlucky. Or maybe you were lucky?
Yep, i had to cut my e thirteen cranks off with and angle grinder so i could change the main pivot bearing on my tues.
The chain guides are made from a really hard brittle plastic that brakes if it comes into contact with ant trail debris, i broke off the lower pulley in morzine, replaced it, half way through the next day looked down and it had broken off again!
Theres been much bollox about the carbon wheels being bullet proof as well, in the review on here they broke one and apparently gwin often brakes them.
I dont rate e thirteen at all. Its not fit for purpose.
I do have to mention that I'm impressed by the new lower prices. You can buy a base Jeffsy for $2300...outstanding.
There's no denying Eagle shifts well, but GX Eagle is not light. This approach gets you more range, less weight, smaller derailleur that is not as close to the ground. Personally, I don't think gear spacing is that important on a trail/enduro bike, it's much more important in XC and road.
I'm so happy about that
finally a new standard
Post a Comment