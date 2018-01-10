PRESS RELEASES

YT Industries Releases Autobiographical Video, New Branding & 2018 Range

Jan 10, 2018
by YT Industries  
PRESS RELEASE: YT Industries


9 January 2018 – Forchheim, Germany

Following a series of films telling the stories of four incredible Young Talents – the 87-year-old IronNun, downhill skateboarder Ryan Farmer, Mixed Martial Arts fighter Polly Beauchamp, and reformed mob enforcer, James Giuliani – we revealed our role as teller of these empowering stories the weekend just gone.

The four non-mountain-bike related talents were joined by YT riders Aaron Gwin, Andreu Lacondeguy and Vali Höll. The campaign has served as a prelude to the unveiling of an evolved logo, strapline, and the release of an autobiographical YT documentary – chronicling our full history, from 2008 to the now. Just about when YT is heading towards our 10-year anniversary.

YT - Live Uncaged

Brand Relaunch

The evolved branding and strapline, ‘Live Uncaged’, unite the old and the new. Our youthful energy, badass confidence, and agelessness reflect the true core of our brand.

What Is Young Talent? Young Talent is what YT stands for. It’s inside us all. It’s up to each of us to find our young and undiscovered talent, to overcome conventions and pursue our dreams. This is exactly what CEO Markus Flossmann did, when he founded YT 10 years ago. YT has stayed true to that founding ideal and has always done things our own way. From selling direct and ditching the middle man to redefining the sport itself with bike breeds like the CAPRA, smashing the trail bike scene with the rule-breaking JEFFSY and writing history with Aaron Gwin dominating the World Cup on our downhill weapon Tues.

bigquotesIt’s never too late to explore your young talent. It’s never too late to try something new and find your passion.Markus Flossmann, CEO

“Over the last decade I’ve realized that Young Talent has nothing to do with age,” explains Markus. It’s this way of life that utterly defines YT and our bikes. YT is about riding. It’s about refusing to be caged. It’s about finding your passion. It’s about building the perfect tool for every kind of rider, in order to allow them unleash their own potential – bikes that let everyone do whatever they want. “And today, years later, we’re still exploring our young talents, overcoming age and conventions. All so you can uncage yours too.” You are confined only by the bars you build yourself.

YT Logo


2018 Bike Range

The new YT fleet is available now. Brand new specifications, high quality designs, and the return of the DIRT LOVE make for an exciting start to the new season.

Jeffsy 27 and 29, Tues, and Dirt Love are once again available in the exclusive flagship paintjob “Liquid Metal” and will certainly turn some heads out on trails and parks. In line with our philosophy of providing the right tool for every type of rider, there are plenty of builds available: from more affordable entry-level machines to exclusive premium race rigs, boasting a focus on maximum performance.



Eleven+

True to our core, YT again push boundaries with the component selection. Always looking for more from our components YT has defined Eleven+ as "The Drive of 2018" for the Jeffsy fleet. We exclusively use the new 1x11 e*thirteen TRS+ Cassette with a 511% gear range, outperforming traditional 12-speed transmissions by 11%. This 11speed system is not only lighter, but also distinctly more durable and much easier to adjust, making it the perfect package for at least 11% more #GoodTimes out on the trails.


Jeffsy 27 and 29

Whether you prefer 27,5” or 29” wheels – the Jeffsy represents YT’s very own definition of trail riding. With gravity DNA, Jeffsy is the most aggressive all-mountain bike on the market for all those of you, who want to ride a tad faster, more aggressive and more creative.

JEFFSY 27 CF Pro Race 2018
JEFFSY 27 CF Pro Race
JEFFSY 29 CF Pro Race 2018
JEFFSY 29 CF Pro Race

The flagship Jeffsy CF Pro Race is a bike ready to race. Every aspect is tuned for uncompromising performance. It's a premium ride with only the very best components: Kashima-coated Fox Factory suspension and Fox Transfer dropper post, SRAM Guide Ultimate brakes, Renthal cockpit and the e*thirteen TRS+ race-proven wheels and cranks to name but a few.

The Jeffsy CF Pro is equipped with equally careful selected premium components, such as the Fox Float Performance Elite suspension - offering excellent responsiveness and racing-level adjustability.

The Jeffsy CF and AL Comp models boast a Rock Shox suspension with perfect performance and easy adjustment settings. The Jeffsy AL marks the starting point for serious trail riding. Naturally, it's tailored to the needs of the ambitious entry-level rider. However, sophisticated geometry and a well thought-out, high-value parts spec are raising the performance bar in this segment making this version an enticing option for experienced riders, too.



Tues

The Tues is capable of anything. Set it against the clock and, as Aaron Gwin has been proving since 2016, it can dominate World Cup racing. Point it down the craziest slopes of the Rampage or the FEST series, on the other hand, and it's the tool for un-rideable lines, colossal jumps and loose whips.

TUES CF Pro Race 2018
TUES CF Pro Race
TUES CF 2018
TUES CF

The Tues CF Pro Race version is for all those, who would like to have a bit of World Cup taste in their garage. For the 2018 model YT is using exactly the same build Aaron Gwin is racing in the World Cup. The premium suspension package consists of the Kashima coated Fox 40 Float Factory fork and the Fox Float X2 Factory shock. With the EVOL air spring technology featured in the fork in 2018 this package truly delivers World Cup pedigree. YT furthermore specs the TRP G-Spec Quadiem brake, one of the most powerful and reliable brakes on the market. A Renthal cockpit, the e*thirteen cassette with just 180 grams and a 233% range as well as the e*thirteen LG1r Race – an incredibly light yet extremely robust downhill race crank – complete the package.

The Tues CF boats Fox 40 and Fox Float X2 suspension, with the fork also featuring the EVOL air spring technology. The new SRAM Code RS brakes have been given a complete overhaul for 2018. They combine impressive braking power with excellent modulation, and offer both bite point and reach adjustment for the levers with fade-free performance even on the longest, steepest runs. Young Talents galore: a YT must be competitive and thanks to our roots, YT understand this applies to an entry-level build as much as any other.

The Tues AL ticks this box with ease. Performance comes as standard with excellent geometry and outstanding component selection. A hell of a machine, the TUES AL offers a flying start in the downhill game.



Dirt Love

The roots of YT can be found in dirt jumping, which is why a lot of development work has flown into the DIRT LOVE and that's how technology usually only found in aluminum frames has crossed over to revolutionize the DIRT LOVE’s steel: hydroforming. We don’t do things like the mainstream. While other brands have moved to building dirt frame out of aluminium, YT keep to the steel roots for dirt frame, as the material offers more flex, while at the same time the hydroformed, double-butted CrMo frame is stronger, stiffer, and lighter than comparable steel frames.

DIRT LOVE

The Pike DJ used for the build is the designated fork for all this progression. The hardnut brother of the award-winning Pike features a sturdy 35mm chassis, yet is both light and stiff. A custom-tuned charger damper shines on any type of jump, and the similarly jump-honed Solo Air spring offers significant end-stroke ramp-up for buttery smooth landings. SRAM Level TL brakes are feather-light heavyweights that inherit well-proven tech of SRAM’s Guide trail brakes, while super strong DT Swiss 533D wheels are built to expect the odd over-rotated trick and dirty landing.


Visit www.yt-industries.com for more detailed information about the 2018 range, and visit the www.findyouryoungtalent.com microsite for more information on the campaign.

75 Comments

  • + 26
 That means the capra is new, with its own separate press release.... All they need to do is add 20mm to reach, stick a boost rear end on it and you have a winner....
  • + 11
 ...and cut a little off the XL seat tube...

Will they run "Eleven+" as well??? Have they not heard of the Dead Parrot effect on 9-46?
  • + 2
 You may be correct as the website says "sold out" for most of the Capra range.

Would be funny if YT changed the design of it to something more Canyonish after Canyon have made the Spectral and Torque YTish.
  • + 10
 @Travel66: He's not dead, he's resting.
  • + 4
 I guess there will be a 29er Capra
  • + 8
 @Travel66: Also, what's the dead parrot effect?
  • + 2
 @BenPea: Polygon....

look up Norwegian Blue and Python if you want to read more widely on the subject :-)
  • + 1
 ...and drop the bottom bracket ;-)
  • + 1
 @Travel66: That's where the quote above was from. I still don't get it. I'm at the stage in life where brain cells are going out the window.
  • + 1
 @BenPea: www.davidpbrown.co.uk/jokes/monty-python-parrot.html
  • - 2
 @Travel66: only 5 more and we got the "Eleven Six". Possible encryptic message about the Capras new clothes. Please no 29er Capra.
  • + 2
 @BenPea:
Poly (parrot) Gon (Dead)
  • + 3
 @Travel66: too subtle for me. Still not 100% sure wtf you're talking about. You might as well leave me here, I'm only slowing you down. It's ok, the vultures will finish me off quickly.
@sewer-rat: yep, that wasn't the bit i didn't get ;-)
  • + 2
 @BenPea: I didn't understand either at first.... I thought that 9-46 was some sort of mathematical polygon. Though after a lot of googling apparently there's a polygon effect?? I found a reference to it here:

www.pinkbike.com/news/ethirteens-trs-race-9-46-tooth-cassette-now-available-2016.html (use ctrl+f to find "polygon" in the comments)

Apparently we're just very slow on the uptake today!
  • + 2
 @BenPea: pining for the Fjords no doubt...
  • + 2
 @Travel66: Norwegian blue ? lovely plummage...
  • + 2
 @Nicksp894: good lad.
  • + 6
 I hope they increased the headcount of their support and warranty department if they are going to be putting E13 stuff on every model... Bad decision IMO. Yes I am biased, but every E13 component in last 5 years I came into contact with had some sort of irritating failure.
  • + 4
 I've had the opposite. Both the 9-44 and 9-46 cassette(s),TRS hubs, TRS+ cranks, chainguards, and literally have never had a problem with any of it.
Currently I just have the 9-46 cass. and TRS+ cranks on one bike, and their chainguard on my DH bike.
I put almost 2kmi on the 9-44(an early one too) cassette and hubs on my '15 Enduro, then sold it to a fellow PBer, and last I heard from him, he's still enjoying the heck out of it.
I'll continue to use E13 parts on all my bikes because of the quality and reliability I've always experienced with 'em
  • + 2
 @YoKev: The 1st gen cassettes were notorious screamers. Hell there was even an PB article about it:
www.pinkbike.com/news/how-to-silence-your-creaking-ethirteen-cassette.html

Also, have you tried to remove your crank set recently? They do have a tendency to "weld" them self's together to the point where they can only get removed with an angle grinder.

The pawl springs in my freehub failed after little use and it started to slip. And I wasn't the only one. Supposedly a bad batch...

The rear hub also had a tendency to self tighten the bearing preload on the trail while riding to the point where the wheel would noticeably drag...

Their new dropper posts seems to come with "bad batch of weak springs" and there's reports about them not returning...

I'm not making this stuff up... but maybe I was just unlucky. Or maybe you were lucky?
  • + 1
 @Ferisko:

Yep, i had to cut my e thirteen cranks off with and angle grinder so i could change the main pivot bearing on my tues.

The chain guides are made from a really hard brittle plastic that brakes if it comes into contact with ant trail debris, i broke off the lower pulley in morzine, replaced it, half way through the next day looked down and it had broken off again!

Theres been much bollox about the carbon wheels being bullet proof as well, in the review on here they broke one and apparently gwin often brakes them.

I dont rate e thirteen at all. Its not fit for purpose.
  • + 1
 @StraightLineJoe: Oh yes, forgot about the chain guides. The really old ones used to be decent. But ever since they released the ones that had the tool less clips to open the top guide they have a tendency to prematurely self destruct. A guy I ride with broke one on Monday.
  • + 6
 Fair play - enjoyed the "don't give a f*ck what others say" at the end from the boss, nice to see it's a genuine company with a real story behind it. More likely to buy a YT now for sure!
  • + 7
 Finally...but where is the Capra?

I do have to mention that I'm impressed by the new lower prices. You can buy a base Jeffsy for $2300...outstanding.
  • + 2
 I'm guessing that the Capra has had an all new redesign as the platform is now a bit outdated, hopefully we'll see it in the next few months.
  • + 2
 Thought great, lower prices for a minute only to realise here in Australia the prices have gone up instead...
  • + 1
 @speedyjonzalas: I think you'll find they've gone up everywhere. Looks like the same price points as Canyon now. In the UK anyway.
  • + 2
 Well I first thought that is great, as I saw the US prices(my phone always redirects me there), then I got onto the EU site and was disappointed to see the exact numbers, only in euros
  • + 6
 Getting a wider range from a 11 speed cassette than Sram did with their 12 speed sound like gaps between the gears that are simply too big, why didn't they just fit GX Eagle?
  • + 13
 u n i q u e n e s s
  • + 11
 Guessing a combination of weight and price? Maybe they got a good deal on a huge order of the e13 9-46 cassette.

There's no denying Eagle shifts well, but GX Eagle is not light. This approach gets you more range, less weight, smaller derailleur that is not as close to the ground. Personally, I don't think gear spacing is that important on a trail/enduro bike, it's much more important in XC and road.
  • + 2
 @gramboh: I would have to agree, simply because of how often I use the double shift on my shimano shifter and 11-40 cassette
  • + 4
 because you can use a "normal" cage derailleur (and not an extra long one) with 46t
  • + 7
 Yt we are still waiting on the frame only option !
  • + 3
 Electrical noise at the very end of the video, and lightning in the new logo... Plus the whole thing about discovering your young talent yada yada yada, that sure smells like YT is going to go in the motorcycle industry!
  • + 2
 Really like YT, their bikes , way of thinking and business ways, great to see!, only thing left to do is bring to market a banging set of kids bikes, DH,freestyle and Enduro at sensible money which would also fit perfectly with their ethos of young talent.. they would smash the market even more!
  • + 1
 I just wish they would cut their seat tube length down. I find it crazy that bike makers consistently overlook those who are around 5"10 and want to be on a large. 480 is too much even for a 125mm dropper! Otherwise the bikes look sick!
  • + 1
 E13 cassette is very expensive and can creak. Friend of mine who owns a shop and rides a lot got it for his new Anthem Advanced Pro along with XT Di2 but he had to take it apart and clean few times already. 9t cog is not very durable either as smaller cogs wear faster. Shifting is not as nice as Sram 11s or Eagle.
  • + 4
 Mostly because I didn't read it because I'm impatient. . . But are the bikes essentially the same?
  • + 3
 No frame changes
  • + 3
 Yea, different spec components. Some things better, some things worse (IMO)
  • + 2
 They're cleaning out the swamp. Wait....what?
  • + 5
 I am yet to hear anyone have a good word about e13 components.
  • + 2
 I've liked their rims...
  • + 1
 @Richt2000: I can agree, the rims were fine on my e13 wheels. Also their tubeless valve stems are really nice (though, for the price they should be self inflating or something lol).
  • + 1
 @randybadger: At least for me the service was always good. Sadly for just the wheelset I had to use it twice in 15 month of riding... Wink
  • + 1
 The Jeffsy 29 comes with 230x65, 230x60 and 200x57mm shocks. All of them with the same amount of travel and geometry. Can someone please help me to find out whether my 2016er Jeffsy is still up to date?
  • + 0
 Cool video-I'm guessing the rebranding making Young Talent apply to any age/consumer group etc 'could' be paving the way to an eBike launch,whats that strategically placed drawing of a top shock mounted bike with a bulky crank area behind Stefan all about :-) gearbox?engine? or just a doodle?
  • + 2
 I wonder if Gwin will actually ride the new DJ bike. Every video or pic where he rides that kind of bike. He is on a blacked out P3.
  • + 3
 So they changed some components but there's no evolution of their frames???
  • + 4
 Schön gemacht, Jungs!! Auf die nächsten 10 Jahre. Und viele mehr.. Wink
  • + 2
 YT are absolutely smashing it out the park at the moment! The big brands still haven't figured out how to compete against these guys. What a great business!
  • + 4
 511% is not 11% more than 500%, it's 2.2% more. Just saying.
  • + 1
 I'm still waiting for an all mountain hard tail with adjustable dropouts from you so YT hurry it up before I buy a Chameleon!
  • + 2
 I was about to buy DJ and noticed it was sold out and got sad, but now Im so pumped to get my first Dirtjumper
  • + 3
 11+
I'm so happy about that
finally a new standard
  • + 1
 Capra has been shelved, new model is called the GOAT and they have Minnaar sponsored for 2018 #trumpnews
  • + 1
 that was one beautiful story! i have buyed YT bikes from them since 2012 Big Grin
  • + 1
 YT Play????? Please????? #Bringitback
  • + 1
 Whats the deal with the old woman??? or am i seeing things.......
  • + 12
 That's Aaron gwin mate
  • + 2
 She got into wakeboarding at 52 and is now World Champ at 80 odd. Something like that.
  • + 4
 she's tougher than you. By a lot
  • + 1
 they sound genuine, I like.
  • + 1
 Summed up perfectly at the end!
  • + 1
 mint...really liked this. Go YT
  • + 1
 Yeah where’s Zink?
  • + 1
 At least he is part of the story, but there seems to be some bad blood. No more Sensus grips on the bikes as well. Sad, sad...
  • + 0
 5:34 the photodude f*cked up the timing
  • + 1
 Soz just read top ......
  • - 1
 No mention of Zink. I guess a second place at rampage is nothing special.
  • + 3
 no and Sensus grips on their bikes any longer . I guess, they split.
  • + 1
 @T-Bot: I was wondering about this too.
  • - 3
 2018 Capra... internal gearbox...PLEEEAAAASE!!!!!

Post a Comment



