YT Industries Releases Capra Core 5

If conquering rowdy terrain at speed is the objective, the CAPRA CORE 5 is for top-of-the-line enduro performance. From its hard-charging Maxxis Double Down tires to the proven SRAM X0 Transmission drivetrain and Öhlins suspension – there's no hiding this model's intentions... it's all about going fast.Frame & Features
Available in dedicated MX/29" frame configurations and a range of five sizes, CAPRA CORE 5 has your back whether you prioritize flat-out speed or park-fueled Good Times. Beneath the head-turning liquid-metal colorway lies YT's highest-end Ultra Modulus carbon fiber, which is lighter than standard High Modulus layup whilst providing the same strength. A TM6000 water bottle features alongside a Crankbrothers SOS Tube Stash, complete with a tire lever and plugs, and the race-proven V4L kinematic controls the 165mm of travel on the 29" model and 170mm on the MX, respectively, while size-specific chainstays ensure balance regardless of rider height.Specification
Bring on the gold rush. Up front, the Öhlins’ RXF38 M.2 fork features a triple-chamber air spring for precision adjustment and control over the beginning, middle, and end stroke. Damping is taken care of by the World Championship-winning TTX18 cartridge with high/low-speed compression and rebound adjustment for traction through rough trail sections. Out back, the Öhlins TTX M.2 features an updated bottom-out bumper and an increased high-speed compression range for enhanced tuning potential. Size-specific spring rates feature too: 343 lbs (S), 365 lbs (M), 388 lbs (L), 411 lbs (XL), and 434 lbs (XXL), with two separate shock tunes for sizes S-L and XL-XXL, respectively.
A strong, reliable wheelset is a must-have for any enduro bruiser; cue the proven Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Alloy rim and Industry Nine 1/1 combo. These rims feature specifically tuned front/rear profiles with unique spoke counts to improve ride quality, and with 90 points of engagement, the rear hub delivers snappy, off-the-mark pedaling performance. Contact patches are beefed up with the Double Down casing Maxxis Assegai and DHR II combo, which fends off punctures and boosts grip. The SRAM X0 Transmission excels at shifting under power while utilizing a flat top chain and redesigned shift ramps to elevate durability. A Renthal Fatbar/Apex cockpit, SDG saddle, ODI grips, and SRAM Code RSC brakes add to the finishing kit, whilst HS2 rotors feature to increase bite and heat dissipation. Lastly, the second generation of the YT Postman dropper uses an updated rail clamp design with a lower stack height and user-adjustable drop heights.CAPRA CORE 5
€5999 EU / £5999 GBP / $6499 US / $8999 CAN
For more information head to www.yt-industries.com
Give me the facts. Let me decide if an inanimate object will "have my back". Why is "Good Times" capitalized? Did you actually hire Charlie?
Only thing I'm interested in is that bad ass goat mask.
¿Cuanto cuesta?
If all the sizes had the one smaller frame size seat tube length it’d be a pretty perfect frame