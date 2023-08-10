YT Industries Releases Capra Uncaged 10 CF & AL

PRESS RELEASE: YT Industries
Like big hits and can’t lie? If so, it’s good news for you - there’s a method to this Uncaged madness which appeals to the gravity-greedy big hitters out there. Featuring a robust no-nonsense specification including a Fox 38 Performance fork, DHX Performance coil shock and cable actuated SRAM GX drivetrain, this bike ticks all the burly boxes. It’s time to have your cake and eat it too; coming to a bike park near you in both aluminum and carbon fiber MX options, everyone please welcome the Capra Uncaged 10.
CAPRA UNCAGED 10 CFFrame and Features
Both aluminum and carbon versions offer 170mm of rear travel in an MX mullet configuration with size-specific seatstays of 433mm for S-L and 438mm for XL-XXL. ‘Hold my stuff and give me water’ was a theme when developing the Capra MK3 platform, hence why both frames include tool strap mounts and Thirstmaster 6000 water bottles as standard. As with all YT frames, attention to detail doesn't stop at the ride quality and looks. The noise-canceling program cuts the chatter, providing extensive frame protection and comprehensive internal cable routing to prevent chain slap and cable rattle on the trail.Specification
Riding up front on the Ashen Green colorway frame, the FOX 38 Float Performance fork features a GRIP damper and floating axle chassis for a buttery feel in the chunk. Out back is a FOX DHX Performance coil shock with an independent two-position lever, specified with increasing spring rates as you climb the size range (350lbs S, 400lbs M, 450lbs L, 500lb XL, 550lbs XXL). Shifting is handled by SRAM with their GX drivetrain while Code R brakes cover stopping duties. Connecting with the ground is the timeless combination of Maxxis Assegai and DHR II tires – this time with a Double Down casing out back and EXO+ up front. Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro wheels with front and rear specific flex characteristics keep things rolling, and the spec rounds out with an E*Thirteen chain device, Renthal cockpit, and YT Postman dropper with SDG Bel Air 3.0 saddle.
CAPRA UNCAGED 10 AL
CAPRA UNCAGED 10 AL €2999 EU / $2999 USD / £2999 GBP / $4299 CAD
CAPRA UNCAGED 10 CF €3499 EU / $3499 USD / £3499 GBP / $4999 CADYT Mill Showrooms & Rolling Circus - Demo a YT
The YT Mill Showrooms
in UK, USA and Germany offer test rides for all available models in the YT Core range, all year round. If your location isn’t near a Mill, then the Rolling Circus
demo events bring the whole demo fleet to a variety of locations across the globe. For more information about YT Industries head to www.yt-industries.com