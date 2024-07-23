Powered by Outside

YT Industries Releases Dirtlove AL Dirt Jumper

Jul 23, 2024
by YT Industries  
PRESS RELEASE: YT Industries

Rewinding the clock to 2008, YT Industries ignited its journey by releasing the Dirtlove: an accessible, high-performance dirt jump hardtail ready to throwdown tricks and stomp landings. Now, the Dirtlove has evolved into an aluminum, slopestyle-proven platform, ready to up your amplitude and build your trick bag.

bigquotesDirtlove is the bike that put YT on the map, and I'm stoked to be part of that legacy. Being given the freedom and opportunity to take the platform to the next level is the dream, and I can't wait to see where it takes me this season.". Erik Fedko, YT MOB Athlete

Frame and Features

Fedko was involved throughout the development stage and has helped YT sculpt an agile frame, capable of performing at the highest level. It has the hallmarks of a YT frame, including the signature YT Headbox design and clean lines from the custom, hydroformed aluminum tubing.

When slammed, the ultra-tight 375mm chainstays are quick to manual, while the bolted, 7075 sliding dropouts with built-in tensioners provide a bombproof, non-slip connection for reliable chain tension. The routing wages war against tangled cables and is optimized for use with the aftermarket Title G1 Gyro system, compatible with the existing Cane Creek headset and spacer setup. Two sizes are available, catering for riders from 150cm – 200cm, and with adjustable dropouts and size-specific chainstays, Dirtlove makes it easy to dial in your balance point.

Models

The Bruise Purple CORE 1 is your gateway to the lineup and features a Manitou Circus Expert air fork, 165mm SRAM X1 cranks, Maxxis DTH tires, a 30mm rise YT bar, and SRAM level hydraulic brake to give you your airtime fix.

The Dove White CORE 2 is competition-ready and equipped with a Marzocchi Bomber DJ fork, all-new DT-Swiss D1900 wheels, and SRAM Descendant cranks.

YT is also launching a limited-edition Dirtlove framekit featuring a Phoenix Red colorway, as used by Erik Fedko. Each paint job is one-of-a-kind and uses a blowtorch to create a smoke effect, making each frame unique and a prime starting point for a high-performance custom build.

Dirtlove CORE 2 AL $1399 US/ €1399 EU / £1399 GBP / $1899 CAN
Dirtlove CORE 1 AL $999 US/ €999 EU / £999 GBP / $1399 CAN
Dirtlove Framekit AL €499 EU / £499 GBP

For more information head to www.yt-industries.com

15 Comments
  • 12 0
 A respectable $1000 DJ. Well done YT.
  • 1 0
 Stoked you like it!
  • 9 0
 "LIve UNCOD" is my motto in life.
  • 4 0
 LIVE UNCGD**
  • 2 0
 Same here. I Live UNCOD. Or as I put it LIVE HADDOCK.
  • 1 0
 UNCOD.

Why is there a vowel in Live but not uncaged? LV UNCOD
  • 7 1
 the washed-out eggplant is gross, I'd quite like one.
  • 5 0
 The built-in crank stopper is a really nice touch. I hope we see that on more dirt jumpers in the future.
  • 3 0
 Specialized for the sophisticated rider who lives the corporate lifestyle "caged". YT for the reckless vagabond who works in the gig economy with no rules "uncaged". Poetic really.
  • 2 0
 Nice to see a proper DJ bike build for less than $2k. Well done YT! The red frame only colour way looks awesome.
  • 3 1
 That purple is amazing. YT, once again, killing it on bang for your buck.
  • 1 0
 Bruise Purple going hard!
  • 1 0
 Incredible value. If I was buying a new dirt jumper unquestionably it would be this
  • 1 0
 Will the steel frame still be available? That bike has been on my "If I have money " list... Job hunting sucks..
  • 3 1
 Need this in my life







