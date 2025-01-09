YT Industries Releases Izzo Core Range

CORE 3PRESS RELEASE: YT Industries
Fast by rights. Sharp by design. Agile by nature. Since its introduction the IZZO has embodied shredding singletrack, dispatching all day adventures and ripping home trails–bringing a knife to a trail bike party if you will. Inspired by its Uncaged predecessors the new Izzo Core range ups the travel, introduces the new Öhlins RXF36 m.3 and doubles down on Shimano drivetrains.Frame & Features
The heart of each Izzo starts with the Ultra Modulus mainframe, paired to a UDH compatible aluminum or carbon fiber rear end depending on the model. Keeping up with the latest demands of trail bike terrain, front travel is now upped to 140mm for increased capability. This combined with a 65.7-degree head angle and 338mm BB height ensures even more confidence descending, while size specific chainstays (432mm S-L, 437mm XL-XXL) maintain balance for prolonged climbing efforts. An integrated Fidlock mount adds to the seamless look of the high capacity Thirstmaster 5000 bottle, while tool mounts underneath the top tube help keep weight off your back.Models
The base level CORE 1
punches well above its weight, with easy setup and reliability being at the forefront. The Ultra Modulus mainframe matched to an aluminum rear end provides 130mm through a trail tuned four bar linkage. The rated Marzocchi Z2 Bomber fork and inline shock perform suspension duties, while the groupset moves to the dependable Shimano Deore setup. A Sunringle SR329 wheelset with 30mm internal width rims are matched to Maxxis Minion DHR II tires, with the cockpit finishing kit being an all YT affair.
The CORE 2
continues with the Hybrid Carbon mainframe and steps up the spec game. Up front is the RockShox Pike Select + fork with the latest Charger 3.1 damper, offering HSC/LSC and wider rebound adjustment to ensure maximum traction. The Deluxe Select+ rear shock also gets a wider rebound range for ease of setup. Drivetrain sticks with Shimano, going to an SLX setup paired with XT level shifter for a more premium feel. Rounding off the spec is a set of Crankbrothers Synthesis XCT wheels clad with Maxxis DHR II tires, EXO casing up front and EXO+ out back for extra protection. Finishing up is an SDG Bel Air 3.0 saddle, YT Postman V2 dropper, YT bar and Race Face Aeffect stem.
The CORE 3
now comes adorned with Swedish gold, in the form of the new Öhlins RXF36 m.3 fork. An updated chassis and reworked stanchions wage war against weight and friction, while upping the travel to 140mm for extra control on big hits. At the heart of the full Ultra Modulus carbon fiber frame, the TTX1 rear shock gets the same HSC & LSC adjustments as the fork, helping adapt to the trail conditions and rider preference. The DT Swiss XM1700 wheelset uses straight pull spokes to keep the weight low, while the hub ratchet system ensures maximum reliability and serviceability. Shimano’s tried and tested SLX groupset features again here in the same setup as its Core 2 stablemate, while the cockpit gets upgraded to the exclusive blacked-out Renthal Fatbar and Apex combination.IZZO CORE 1
$2499 USD / €2499 EU / £2499 GBP / $3499 CANIZZO CORE 2
$3299 USD / €3299 EU / £3299 GBP / $4499 CANIZZO CORE 3
$4499 USD / €4499 EU / £4499 GBP / $6299 CAN
For more information head to www.yt-industries.com
