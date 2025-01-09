Powered by Outside

YT Industries Releases Izzo Core Range

Jan 9, 2025
by YT Industries  
CORE 3

photo
CORE 2
photo
CORE 1

PRESS RELEASE: YT Industries

Fast by rights. Sharp by design. Agile by nature. Since its introduction the IZZO has embodied shredding singletrack, dispatching all day adventures and ripping home trails–bringing a knife to a trail bike party if you will. Inspired by its Uncaged predecessors the new Izzo Core range ups the travel, introduces the new Öhlins RXF36 m.3 and doubles down on Shimano drivetrains.

photo
photo
photo

Frame & Features

The heart of each Izzo starts with the Ultra Modulus mainframe, paired to a UDH compatible aluminum or carbon fiber rear end depending on the model. Keeping up with the latest demands of trail bike terrain, front travel is now upped to 140mm for increased capability. This combined with a 65.7-degree head angle and 338mm BB height ensures even more confidence descending, while size specific chainstays (432mm S-L, 437mm XL-XXL) maintain balance for prolonged climbing efforts. An integrated Fidlock mount adds to the seamless look of the high capacity Thirstmaster 5000 bottle, while tool mounts underneath the top tube help keep weight off your back.


photo
photo

Models

The base level CORE 1 punches well above its weight, with easy setup and reliability being at the forefront. The Ultra Modulus mainframe matched to an aluminum rear end provides 130mm through a trail tuned four bar linkage. The rated Marzocchi Z2 Bomber fork and inline shock perform suspension duties, while the groupset moves to the dependable Shimano Deore setup. A Sunringle SR329 wheelset with 30mm internal width rims are matched to Maxxis Minion DHR II tires, with the cockpit finishing kit being an all YT affair.

The CORE 2 continues with the Hybrid Carbon mainframe and steps up the spec game. Up front is the RockShox Pike Select + fork with the latest Charger 3.1 damper, offering HSC/LSC and wider rebound adjustment to ensure maximum traction. The Deluxe Select+ rear shock also gets a wider rebound range for ease of setup. Drivetrain sticks with Shimano, going to an SLX setup paired with XT level shifter for a more premium feel. Rounding off the spec is a set of Crankbrothers Synthesis XCT wheels clad with Maxxis DHR II tires, EXO casing up front and EXO+ out back for extra protection. Finishing up is an SDG Bel Air 3.0 saddle, YT Postman V2 dropper, YT bar and Race Face Aeffect stem.

The CORE 3 now comes adorned with Swedish gold, in the form of the new Öhlins RXF36 m.3 fork. An updated chassis and reworked stanchions wage war against weight and friction, while upping the travel to 140mm for extra control on big hits. At the heart of the full Ultra Modulus carbon fiber frame, the TTX1 rear shock gets the same HSC & LSC adjustments as the fork, helping adapt to the trail conditions and rider preference. The DT Swiss XM1700 wheelset uses straight pull spokes to keep the weight low, while the hub ratchet system ensures maximum reliability and serviceability. Shimano’s tried and tested SLX groupset features again here in the same setup as its Core 2 stablemate, while the cockpit gets upgraded to the exclusive blacked-out Renthal Fatbar and Apex combination.

photo
photo
photo
photo

IZZO CORE 1 $2499 USD / €2499 EU / £2499 GBP / $3499 CAN
IZZO CORE 2 $3299 USD / €3299 EU / £3299 GBP / $4499 CAN
IZZO CORE 3 $4499 USD / €4499 EU / £4499 GBP / $6299 CAN

For more information head to www.yt-industries.com

119 Comments
  • 1533
 a whole bike for the same price as many brands' frame-only option? sick
  • 240
 very nice clean looking bike too.
  • 461
 Right? $4,500 for a top-spec model is healing my soul.
  • 171
 And not like you compromise ride quality. Every yt ive owned, ive felt comfortable on pretty quickly
  • 1104
 YT Izzo full carbon frame, Ohlins suspension, Shimano drivetrain, DT Wheels: $4500
Santa Cruz Bronson CC Frame: $3900
Trek Fuel Frame: $3900
Yeti SB160 Turq Frame: $4800
Ibis Ripmo Frame: $3700
Spec Stumpjumper 15 Frame: $3500

Love to YT for keeping things in check!
  • 40
 @tgent: yeah, that is really good value. makes me wish I was bike shopping!
  • 112
 @dirtmakesmehappy: I wouldn't call that a top spec bike, but they definitely spent the money on the right parts for a bike that is an amzing value.. Screaming deal there..
  • 40
 @lumpy873: Top spec as in the top-spec of their range. Too used to open up Spec's site and seeing a $14k s-works or cruising Santa Cruz to see a CC with a $MKT tag on it.
  • 130
 @dirtmakesmehappy: It even comes with XT shifter and SLX derailleur, its like an actual bike rider decided on the specs!
  • 13
 most brands do not offer the frame only unfortunately
  • 30
 @winko: I'd take deore with an xt shift to save 20 bucks, but I appreciate this nonetheless. Fancy rear mechs are such an old fashioned mtb trick
  • 30
 @Godi: uh…yes they do.
  • 10
 @Godi: I just listed "most" brands with frame only. It would be easier to list who does not offer frame only than does, as most do. Yes, YT doesn't (typically), Canyon doesn't, so the direct to consumer brands, beyond that typically you can buy frame only...
  • 20
 @tgent: I will say though, look at the XTR spec on both the Fuel EX and Top Fuel. $6500 with factory/ultimate suspension, carbon frame, wheels, and bars, and XTR build kit is a steal
  • 40
 @SeanDRC: Ya, not hating an anyone in particular (except you Yeti), just goes to show the amazing value that YT's are.

That Trek Fuel EX 9.9 is a great deal for sure at $6,500. But it's on sale for $6,500, down from a whopping $9750. If the Trek regularly cost $6,500, we'd be throwing it into the conversation for great value bikes, value at the top end to be sure. But when I can only get it at that price right before it's replaced, on the third Sunday of the Lunar New Year before the summer equinox, in my size, it's a bit of a moot point. It's great value at the moment, but a $10k bike most of the time.
  • 11
 @tgent: That’s just because it was priced during covid. The brand new Top Fuel Gen 4 is the exact same spec for $7k and that’s full retail price, so I expect they’ll keep them priced similar
  • 10
 Right now with sales prices you could have picked up a core 1 for $1499.99. All sold out. The core 1 came with a pike which is killer for the price. No one specs a pike with a price like this. I wanted one for my wife. The core 1 is cheaper than just my group set and fork on my hardtail build. Impressive that’s if you could have picked up one before they were gone.
  • 782
 YT knocks it out of the park yet again. And it's the little thoughtful shit like Exo in the front and Exo+ in the back (I know.. it's just tires) that really tickles me with their builds.
  • 480
 They upgrade the shifter to XT as well...attention to detail, MIN-MAX, etc. Good stuff.
  • 151
 Can we just collectively agree to make YT and Marin replace Santa Cruz et all as the cool bikes just on value offerings alone?
  • 40
 @alexZBhhVL: it’s so silly when reviews of a 8k Santa Cruz mention the select + or performance elite as a “clever” spec choice, like select+ suspension is a clever spec on a 3k or 4k bike, at Santa Cruz prices it’s them extracting as much profit as possible.
  • 340
 SLX groupset with XT shifters? No more 'XT bike' where only the rear derailleur is XT? Do we finally have an 'SLX bike' with the most important part (shifter) being XT? Has common sense finally come back to the world? Kudos to YT.
  • 41
 That product manager deserves a hefty raise.
  • 360
 $2500 msrp without sx and/or a crap fork is pretty impressive for a complete bike.
  • 170
 I wish more frame companies would spec deore w marzocchi. It seems like a winning combo for value.
  • 70
 That Core 1 is a very solid answer to the question, "I'm getting into mountain biking, what bike should I buy?" More seasoned riders will whine about the suspension damping, but that's about it.
  • 40
 Yes, so much better than low-end SRAM crap. A product manager who really understands the things that work on the trails.
  • 40
 @mattpi1: The rail damper isn’t even that bad, at least in my experience. Totally acceptable performance
  • 50
 @Greasybrisket: More to the point, the rail damper seems far better than the cheap MoCo dampers in the low-end RS forks. I'd take a Z2 over a Recon or 35 any day.
  • 290
 SLX + Ohlins is so perfect. What lovely builds.
  • 272
 Love that every model comes in black too. What more could you ask for?!
  • 53
 A 27.5 option for thé small sizes would be nice
  • 185
 Someone will still come on here and moan about bikes being too expensive, bla bla evil industry conspiracy bla bla I still ride a rigid clunker and don't need a new bike anyway bla bla genital warts.
  • 130
 really appreciate the STD non sequitur.
  • 30
 @jesse-effing-edwards: cheers our kid
  • 90
 Huh !?!?!
Where is the PB Review of the RXF M.3 ?!?!?!
  • 30
 that! looks interesting, haven't seen any info on rxf m.3 out there before
  • 10
 The green site has a press release from Ohlins. I wonder if a new 38 is soon to follow?
  • 30
 www.pinkbike.com/news/hlins-unveils-new-rxf36-m3-trail-fork.html

They heard you!
  • 80
 Wow no skin here but the website (at least CDN) has 5-15% discount voucher right now. So the Core 3 is almost $1000 off.
  • 60
 Just FYI, the article photos are private and can't be expanded to full size. I'm only 34 but not trying to hold a magnifying glass up to my computer to really enjoy all the details... Plz and TY
  • 50
 Build looks great, unfortnately YT frame sizing always seems to be geared towards people with comparatively long legs. Tall seat tubes for the size and short reach. Would size up but then the seat tube is too long. Also the stock droppers are super short, I imagine because the kink in the seat tube.
  • 30
 As a tall person, the problem with these frames is that the effective seat tube angle gets quite slack. YT may say it's a 76 degree seat tube, but at an 800mm or so saddle height it's way slacker than that. Too slack. It's a five year old frame design though. I suspect the next version of it will have a shorter and less kinked seat tube.
  • 82
 This is also a 5 year old frame model, even tho it’s still somewhat relevant geo, that’s a big reason why they can drop those prices.
Good bike
  • 60
 I had the v1 for around 2 years and had a blast riding that bike
  • 80
 I applaud this approach
  • 20
 @manglermixer: Same. Great bike.
  • 30
 I had the Izzo v1 for 4 years or so, when all the models were full carbon (even rear triangle). I ended up bumping the fork to 140mm and I absolutely loved that bike, so light, good geometry too. It gets a bit nervous on rough stuff but that’s expected I guess!
  • 10
 @manfromanotherland: does yours have the fox dps? If so, take the spacers out of the negative chamber (I didn't even know there were spacers available for the negative chamber until i had that bike) and it gets a lot calmer
  • 20
 More companies maybe should do this. The Epic Evo 7th Gen was a great bike and could have been ran another product cycle at least.
  • 95
 “ while upping the travel to 140mm for extra control on big hits.”


It’s a 130mm trail bike. It’s not meant to do big hits. If you want to ride big hits buy a Jefsy or a Capra. This is why bike keep getting heavier as your suggesting it get ridden outside of its remit defeating the whole point of a short travel bike
  • 101
 I wish they dropped the travel 10mm and lightened it up a bit. I was looking for a short travel bike but YT doesn't really have one right now.
  • 41
 @tbubier: flip th chip to high, drop the shock stroke to 52.5 or 50 to reduce rear travel to 120 or so, and drop the fork to 130mm.

Boom
  • 50
 Picked up an Izzo on discount last summer from their website, swapped some faster wheels and tires, and upped the brakes slightly. For a sub 3k complete build, its an absolute ripper.
  • 60
 Shimano brakes all around let's go!
  • 50
 This seems like a missed opportunity to make the frame wireless only and with headset cable routing.

;-)
  • 20
 I so nearly bought one last generation. Amazing spec but I was hoping they would address 2 things they haven't PressfIt BB The pocket under the rear shock needs a way to drain Otherwise this is the bike most of us should have. Great work YT
  • 10
 well... my old izzo pro race already had a whole in that said pocket
  • 20
 The product manager for this one deserves a raise. All smart decisions. No one wants sx and nx. The heavier rear tires, the xt shifters. The shimano dropper remote thats mounted to the brakes too. Like this is what people want for the price, other brands need to take notice, sram sx with rock shox recon is junk
  • 20
 So is this the same izzo front triangle as always with an updated rear end? Not that I'd complain if it is. Don't fix what isn't broken, especially if it helps keep pricing relatively sane.
  • 60
 No, it seems they just added 10 mm of fork travel. The rear used to be 130 with a 210x55 mm shock. That appears to have stayed the same.
  • 40
 @hardtailssuck: Yep, same frame. They just finally updated the geo chart for a 140mm fork model
  • 50
 That blue would look killer with a silver Pike Ultimate
  • 50
 "Thirstmaster 5000", that's so 1999 cringe it's actually awesome again.
  • 10
 @pinkbike can you please find out what’s going on with YT distribution in Australia.
The current distributor, Pushys, has had no new stock for 6 months and are clearly selling off all remaining and will cease to be a YT distributor. Can’t get an answer anywhere on what’s happening.
New release bikes such as the new Tues and Decoy SN have never been available for sale here, which is frustrating cause I’d have bought both
  • 10
 I love mine, I got a killer deal on a great Core 4 spec two seasons back, but I have to say, I would have preferred the spec offered here in the core 3, even if it does weight 3 or 4 lbs more than my build. Its essentially what my build turned into as I had to (or chose to *cough G2 brakes*) replace parts.
  • 50
 love that mizu silver
  • 10
 Japanese for 'water'
  • 20
 they're really getting their money's worth out of these molds. this is the fifth release with the same frame right?
waiting for the sta to steepen up on the XL/XXL
  • 110
 There's merit to this approach. Instead of introducing updated models every three years and incurring new mold costs that get passed on to consumers, retaining an existing model longer can help pass those savings to customers. While I understand concerns about the slack seat tube angle in the XL and XXL sizes, at this price point, it’s a well-designed rig with solid specs and minimal compromises.
  • 60
 @rltw2-14: Exactly. They said a few years ago they were going to stop making new bikes so often and break the traditional cycle. I think it's a great idea. Iterations and slowing down and a new bike would be small changes anyway. The current Izzo is a RIPPING trail bike to this day. I love mine. No need for an update at all.
  • 10
 Looking forward to seeing if they update the range topping Core 4. Can't see them dropping a Shimano groupie on that as AXS is a country mile ahead. Only update I can imagine would be new Fox Factory units.
  • 22
 Disappointed they didn't change the frame to fit more piggyback shocks, after 5 years no real geometry adjustments.

Maybe that will be a trend as brands seemed to discover the "best" geometry about 3-5 years ago
  • 30
 You first sentence likely explains why the prices are (seem) so low.
  • 10
 Very nice, but where's the Core 0 frame only option so we can all live our Uncaged dreams? I want an Izzo with a Mattoc and a Mara, and Magura brakes!
  • 50
 @ChiefSilverback buy Core-anything and sell “wrong” components. I doubt that YT would offer the same amazing price/value ration for a framekit anyway. Economy doesn’t work that way.
  • 30
 @Velosexualist: you're probably right. I'm guessing the resale value on the Ohlins parts on the Core 3 should almost pay for the Mattoc and Mara, which would shave 1lbs off the weight.
  • 10
 The first thing i did to my Izzo 4 years ago while assembling it was swap the fork for a 140mm. Adding an extra 10mm of travel and slacking the HA by nearly 0.5 degrees.
  • 10
 Where can I test one out? This is the big problem. My wife is due for a new bike and a tad short we want to see if she can get along with the bike.
  • 42
 Only miss i see is a 150 dropper on a size L..wut?
  • 61
 That's probably the seat height you would run on a DH bike. It's completely fine, especially for a do it all trail bike that is trying not to weight a ton.
  • 91
 @somebody-else: I have made this argument for years but get shot down instantly by people who need their saddle to smack the top tube when descending, despite it then being considerably lower than world cup DH bike saddle heights.
  • 15
flag jesse-effing-edwards (Jan 9, 2025 at 7:28) (Below Threshold)
 @somebody-else: disagree, totally not fine. Droppers are the most wonderful thing for bikes since front suspension and lower is definitely better. So much freedom, so much movement!
  • 60
 @jesse-effing-edwards: just take your saddle off and put it in your 'fanny' pack before a downhill then.
  • 22
 It's the universal size. Need a longer one, buy it and sell the take off for probably a similar price. Easy peasy.
  • 10
 I'm quite keen on a Jeffsy and they have the same problem. Even with my Dwarf Legs™ I can get a 210 dropper on my Ripmo.
  • 41
 They´ve specced it for a few years now. It is definitely too short. The L fits a OneUp 210.
  • 20
 @justanotherusername: Or just buy a bike with a 200mm dropper like it's 2020 and fill my fanny pack to the brim.
  • 20
 @jesse-effing-edwards: you fill your fanny pack to the brim with saddles?
  • 10
 @justanotherusername: forget World Cup racers, it’s lower than all the hacks on dh rigs at your local bike park.
  • 10
 How do I get one in Australia? The bikes 404 on the YT website and I'm assuming Pushys isn't dealing YT any more
  • 30
 SLX is king!
  • 10
 I have the original Izzo Blaze. I wonder if the new frame will accept piggy back shocks.
  • 10
 Doesn't the Ohlins one come with a piggyback?
  • 31
 51 offset fork
  • 20
 67 actual STA
  • 51
 That’s weird that the rock shox fork is 44mm offset and the other 2 forks are 51mm offset. The real question is would anyone actually be able to tell the difference when riding them.
  • 21
 Not that I find it a game changer, I'm just surprised anyone is still putting these on bikes, unless they are dirt cheap. I mean, if it's not a huge performance gain, why make anyone wonder why you're doing something off trend?
  • 10
 @jesse-effing-edwards: The frame mold is 5 years old. I imagine changing to BSA would require new tooling and most likely higher MSRPS. Or they had a butt-load of frames in the pipeline.

Regardless, the geo is still mostly relevant and recycling of frames one of the reasons that pricing is so good.
  • 20
 @Rageingdh: I switched from 44 to 51 and it was surprisingly noticeable. Kinda similar to a half degree change in head angle. Some people will notice, some wont.
  • 10
 @brycebee: would you say a half degree slacker or steeper? I’m actually about to preform the same act on my patrol. I bought a 37 mm offset and a 44 mm offset Fox 38’s for my 27.5 patrol from Jenson when they on sale. I don’t like how drunk the bike feels when going slow up hill, although it rips on the downhills. I’m curious to see how the 44 mm offset reacts vs. the stock 37mm offset. Although I did read that the a2c on the 38 is 7mm taller than the 2019 36 that it came with. The 37mm offset 38 I got is a 180mm travel so it’s gonna be 17mm more a2c than the 36. Either way it should be some fun experimenting after the snowboard season winds down this spring.
  • 10
 @Rageingdh: totally. Although after 3-4 rides and you get used to the change there is less difference!
  • 30
 @Rageingdh: I've run both 51 and 44 back to back. For me there is a subtle difference but you can easily get used to either pretty quickly.
  • 10
 @Rageingdh: most people? No.
  • 12
 Still wanting a aftermarket UDH seatstay upgrade option. Dudes been selling us the same frameset for 5 years now, last 2 years have been with UDH…
  • 20
 What a shame that a manufacturer decides not to "keep up with the joneses" so they can pass on savings to the consumer. Mechanical shifting works just fine if you know how to maintain your bike.
  • 10
 @rltw2-14: Waiting for a not in stock hanger isn't that cool u know.
  • 10
 @Ukugram: Multiple manufactures make hangers, not just YT. Hangers can also be straightened with a tool, and they don't bend that often. If you bend and break your hanger that often it's not a component issues, it's more rider.
  • 10
 That'd be fun.
  • 10
 God it's gorgeous
Below threshold threads are hidden







