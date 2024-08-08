YT Industries Announces Jeffsy Uncaged 14 (And It Comes With an Action Figure)

PRESS RELEASE: YT Industries
Jeffsy Uncaged 14 began life as a custom build for CEO & Founder Markus Flossmann, dripping with high-end components from Öhlins, 5DEV, Title, and Hayes. Now, this unique build has made its way online, riffing off the 80s-inspired launch campaign to showcase the all-new Jeffsy platform. What's more, UNCAGED 14 customers will be the first to own a Jeffsy action figure, the lead character from YT's The Power of Friendship campaign
.Frame and Features
YT designed the award-winning Jeffsy to be your best friend on the trail, and they remain true to that promise. Here, the 29” Galactic Blue frame uses YT’s lightweight Ultra Modulus carbon fiber, as featured on the top-spec CORE 5 model. Its 145mm of rear travel utilizes the World Cup-winning V4L linkage, and with five sizes available, complete with size-specific chainstay lengths (437mm for S-L / 442mm for XL-XXL), there is an Uncaged 14 for all riders. Up front, the 65-degree head angle is paired with a 150mm fork, while the effective seat tube angle sits at 77 degrees across all sizes. The YT Stash downtube storage swallows tools, snacks, and more into the included neoprene Stash bags and features a weather-resistant storage lid with a locking lever.
Included with every UNCAGED 14 purchaseSpecification
The Uncaged 14 rocks a race-inspired Öhlins suspension package, complete with the TTX18 equipped RXF36 M.2 fork, which employs a triple air chamber for start and end stroke tuning with a shock pump instead of tokens. The TTX2 rear shock features size-specific tunes to ensure a consistentfeel across the range, while high & low-speed compression tuning offers maximum levels of adjustment.
Born in San Diego, California, from 7050 aluminum, the aftermarket-inspired 5DEV R-SPEC cranks power a mechanical 12-speed Shimano XT drivetrain. Purple anodization features across the board, covering the Industry Nine 1/1 hubs, Title ST1 stem, and limited-edition "Purple Hayes" Dominion A4 brakes: a set known for their light action and outright stopping power. Rounding out this exclusive build, YT pairs these with Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro rims, a Title AH1 40mm rise bar in silver, and their signature Postman V2 dropper.JEFFSY UNCAGED 14
$4999 US / €4999 EU / £4999 GBP / $6999 CAN
