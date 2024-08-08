Powered by Outside

YT Industries Announces Jeffsy Uncaged 14 (And It Comes With an Action Figure)

Aug 8, 2024
by YT Industries  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: YT Industries

Jeffsy Uncaged 14 began life as a custom build for CEO & Founder Markus Flossmann, dripping with high-end components from Öhlins, 5DEV, Title, and Hayes. Now, this unique build has made its way online, riffing off the 80s-inspired launch campaign to showcase the all-new Jeffsy platform. What's more, UNCAGED 14 customers will be the first to own a Jeffsy action figure, the lead character from YT's The Power of Friendship campaign.

photo

photo
photo

Frame and Features

YT designed the award-winning Jeffsy to be your best friend on the trail, and they remain true to that promise. Here, the 29” Galactic Blue frame uses YT’s lightweight Ultra Modulus carbon fiber, as featured on the top-spec CORE 5 model. Its 145mm of rear travel utilizes the World Cup-winning V4L linkage, and with five sizes available, complete with size-specific chainstay lengths (437mm for S-L / 442mm for XL-XXL), there is an Uncaged 14 for all riders. Up front, the 65-degree head angle is paired with a 150mm fork, while the effective seat tube angle sits at 77 degrees across all sizes. The YT Stash downtube storage swallows tools, snacks, and more into the included neoprene Stash bags and features a weather-resistant storage lid with a locking lever.

photo
photo

photo
Included with every UNCAGED 14 purchase

Specification

The Uncaged 14 rocks a race-inspired Öhlins suspension package, complete with the TTX18 equipped RXF36 M.2 fork, which employs a triple air chamber for start and end stroke tuning with a shock pump instead of tokens. The TTX2 rear shock features size-specific tunes to ensure a consistentfeel across the range, while high & low-speed compression tuning offers maximum levels of adjustment.

Born in San Diego, California, from 7050 aluminum, the aftermarket-inspired 5DEV R-SPEC cranks power a mechanical 12-speed Shimano XT drivetrain. Purple anodization features across the board, covering the Industry Nine 1/1 hubs, Title ST1 stem, and limited-edition "Purple Hayes" Dominion A4 brakes: a set known for their light action and outright stopping power. Rounding out this exclusive build, YT pairs these with Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro rims, a Title AH1 40mm rise bar in silver, and their signature Postman V2 dropper.

photo
photo

JEFFSY UNCAGED 14 $4999 US / €4999 EU / £4999 GBP / $6999 CAN

For more information head to www.yt-industries.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Trail Bikes YT Industries Yt Jeffsy


Author Info:
YTIndustries avatar

Member since Jan 8, 2014
106 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Expert Rider Passes Away After Crash at 2024 USA Cycling National Downhill Championships in North Carolina
74304 views
Pinkbike Poll: Should Downhill Bikes Have More Than 200 Millimeters of Travel?
43292 views
First Ride: Marin Quake - The Purple Park Machine
42972 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: What Grips Pinkbike Editors Actually Use
41277 views
Review: Santa Cruz V10 - Hard to Ignore
33733 views
Check Out: the Lightest Bashguard, Smallest Pump, Tiniest Tire Plug, & More
33671 views
Tech Randoms From Ard Rock 2024
33308 views
Video: How To Stop Casing Jumps - How NOT to Bike with Ben Cathro
31554 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

14 Comments
  • 6 1
 Action figure wears white socks and Sandales, which shows that YT is a very authentic german company
  • 1 0
 YT* socks
  • 3 1
 That’s great but press releases every time you offer a new build spec is annoying
  • 11 2
 Damn, we thought the action figure was newsworthy Wink
  • 3 0
 YToys R Us
  • 1 0
 I, for one enjoy the respite such articles provide as I rot away in my corporate America job. Keep em' coming!
  • 1 0
 This is supernice! Great component choice for a reasonable price. Looks like a bike from a garage-brand (in a good way).
  • 1 0
 YT putting out some best bang for the buck bikes on the market and parts specs that people actually want to ride
  • 2 0
 That's an incredible build for the price
  • 1 0
 Action figures!! Comes with a bike too
  • 1 0
 YT on the roll this year, legalize in Germany definitely helps
  • 5 0
 Haha, Its been different since Dylan Stark showed up at the office.
  • 1 0
 That looks sweet alpha foxtrot.
  • 1 0
 Yes please







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.061943
Mobile Version of Website