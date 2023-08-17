YT Industries Releases New Uncaged 11 Lineup

PRESS RELEASE: YT Industries
Access to high performance products is a founding principle at YT Industries. From the approach of delivering everyone best in class bikes across all categories, all the way to supporting athletes on their journey to greatness – high performance is an integral thread to the mission.The Swedish suspension gurus might agree with that statement too, and collaborated with YT to make something special. The Uncaged 11 Izzo, Capra and Tues are here.
IZZO UNCAGED 11IZZO
Fast by rights. Sharp by design. Agile by nature. Izzo Uncaged 11 embodies the katana sword and lays claim to your local trails with ruthless efficiency. At the heart of the Ultra Modulus Carbon frame is the Öhlins TTX1 air shock, delivering 130mm of controlled rear travel through the V4LR kinematic, while up front is revered RXF36 M.2 with 140mm of travel. Both these units utilize Öhlins’ world-renowned twin-tube damping technology with rebound and high and low-speed compression adjustment. New for 2023, SRAM’s latest groupset release is in the mix – GX Eagle AXS Transmission. Robust ratio changes under maximum power are now possible, allowing you to dig deep with confidence.
Crankbrothers Synthesis XTC carbon wheels are another standout specification. The Synthesis philosophy utilizes unique front and rear carbon layups, rim widths, and spoke counts, improving handling, maximizing grip, and enhancing speed. Grip is further improved through a move to capable Maxxis Minion DHR II tires, while four-piston SRAM G2 RSC brakes with bite point adjustment feature. Completing the finishing kit is a Race Face Next carbon bar and turbine stem combo, ODI grips, an SDG Bel Air 3.0 saddle, and a RockShox Reverb AXS dropper post.
CAPRA UNCAGED 11CAPRA MX
If you seek a mixed-wheel hitter that brings traction and composure to the trail, the Capra Uncaged 11 is for you. Continuing the electric yellow theme, the High Modulus carbon frame features 170mm of travel at each end – this time with the Öhlins RXF38 M.2 fork up front and Öhlins TTX22 M coil shock in the rear. Borrowing technology from its bigger DH brother, the RXF38 M.2 uses a triple air chamber to tune beginning, mid, and end stroke characteristics, while the damper enables all forms of compression adjustment. Crankbrothers provide the Synthesis Enduro carbon wheelset, wrapped with a robust Maxxis Minion Assegai and DHR II tire combo. This model packs premium rubber straight out of the box too – a Double Down rear casing and sticky MaxxGrip compound up front. For shifting, SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed Transmission features, and the wireless theme continues with the proven RockShox AXS dropper post. YT isn't one to cut corners, and this rider-focused spec rounds out with an E*Thirteen TRS Plus chainguide, SRAM Code RSC brakes, and a factory spec Renthal cockpit.
TUES UNCAGED 11TUES 27
After some pure unadulterated downhill fun? There’s no replacement for displacement when it comes to travel – sporting 200mm of suspension all round with 27.5” wheels, the Tues Uncaged 11 is here for huge hits at lightning speed. Featuring a hydroformed aluminum frame available across 5 sizes, this Tues is built for an extensive height range of big hitters and speed seekers. The flagship Öhlins DH38 dual crown fork uses the same triple air chamber and damping technology as its little RXF38 brother, as well as the TTX22 M coil sitting at the heart of the bike for maximum performance. Commanding the cockpit is a Renthal Fatbar and Integra stem combo, with SRAM Code RSC brakes, ODI lock on grips and SDG I-Fly saddle. Protecting the SRAM XO1 7 speed downhill specific groupset and keeping shifting sweet is an E*Thirteen TRS chain device with bashguard. This time Crankbrothers Synthesis wheels are rocking an aluminum material too, suited and booted with MAXXIS Assegai’s in the stickiest MaxxGrip compound front and rear.IZZO UNCAGED 11
€5299 EU / $5299 USD / £5299 GBP / $7499 CADCAPRA UNCAGED 11
€5499 EU / $5499 USD / £5499 GBP / $7699 CADTUES UNCAGED 11
€4299 EU / $4299 USD / £4299 GBP / $5999 CAD
For more information head to www.yt-industries.com
