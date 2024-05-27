Video: Erik Fedko, Jack Moir, Dylan Stark & More Ride Bentonville

May 28, 2024
by YT Industries  


Press Release: YT Industries

More than just a showroom, our latest development is the opening of our brand-new consumer experience center, the YT MILL Bentonville. Situated in the heart of downtown Bentonville, Arkansas, this cutting-edge facility offers visitors a next-level connection to the world of YT and a physical insight into the brand.

bigquotesFive years on from the success of the YT MILL San Clemente, we are very excited to open our new home in Bentonville. Improving the customer experience is a major goal for YT Industries – this new MILL is the next step of fueling passions and bringing Good Times to the local scene.Markus Flossmann, CEO & Founder YT Industries

'Villin was the oppurtunity to showcase the local trails, and what Bentonville has to offer. YT Industries athletes from around the World joined to show the potential of the ever growing trail network and local community.

bigquotesWe couldn’t be happier to be opening the YT MILL Bentonville. With over 120 bikes available to demo for free, immersive product displays, expert service and tech support, and an open lounge with pre and post ride beverages and entertainment, we think the YT MILL will be a truly unique resource and asset for local riders and visitors from all over the world.Jeff Taylor, President YT Industries USA

The YT MILL Bentonville boasts a sprawling 9000 sq ft showroom where visitors can connect with the brand, explore immersive product displays, and demo the YT range free of charge throughout Bentonville’s extensive trail network. The MILL has a fully functioning workshop, e-bike battery rental program, rider’s lounge with complimentary beverages, and even an in-house tattoo studio for capturing the Good Times permanently. The space will also take on a community role by hosting group rides and events, expanding on the success of YT MILLs in San Clemente, CA, Surrey Hills, UK, and Hausen, Germany. With a strong brand identity and core following, YT Industries anticipates attracting more mountain bikers to Bentonville as it becomes a key player in the Northwest Arkansas mountain bike scene.

Location: The YT Mill, 306 S. Main St Bentonville AR, 72712
Opening times; Tuesday – Friday: 10am – 7pm, Saturday: 9am – 7pm Sunday: 9am – 5pm

5 Comments
  • 5 0
 Opening night was a hell of a party. Really interesting strategy and vision from YT currently, especially at a time when so much of the industry seems to be playing it safe and conservative.
  • 1 0
 Free loaner batteries for folks travelling with the Decoys is a brilliant move on YT's part. Here's hoping we get a Mill in New England at some point so I can demo an Izzo and Jeffsy.
  • 3 0
 Cool store. Welcome edition to the Northwest Arkansas area
  • 1 0
 I think this pretty badass edit with Stark, Fedko, Moir, etc… sadly kind of got lost in an article about a store opening in Bentonville.
  • 2 0
 Cool to see the local boys getting some more exposure







