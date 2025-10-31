Powered by Outside

YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany

Oct 31, 2025
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

YT Industries USA has announced that they will be closing after failing to come to an agreement with YT Industries Germany. YT Germany laid off most of its staff last month, after a private equity investor ended its financing in July. At the time, YT said that US operations would not be affected, but this announcement unfortunately illustrates that wasn't the case.

Marcus Flossman, YT's founder and CEO, said he was working to buy the company back himself after not being satisfied by the offers he received when the company entered self administration, but no further news has been announced about those efforts.

The full statement from YT Industries USA is below:


bigquotesDear YT Family,

After eight incredible years of serving riders across North America, we want to share some difficult news. Despite our best efforts, YT Industries USA and YT Industries Germany have not been able to reach an agreement on future operations. As a result, YT Industries USA will be closing its business. This is not a decision we made lightly. From day one, our mission has been to bring the YT spirit— performance, creativity, and community—to riders all over North America. Together, we’ve built something special: a passionate community of riders, racers, and fans who share the same love for good times on two wheels.

We are deeply grateful to everyone who has supported YT USA—our customers, our staff, our riders, our partners and our counterparts across the globe. You’ve helped make these years unforgettable, and we’re proud of what we achieved together.

From all of us at YT Industries USA: thank you for your trust, your energy, and your support. It has been an honor to ride with you. YT Industries USA team


Posted In:
Industry News YT Industries


15 Comments
  • 201
 someone call @DoubleCrownAddict - make sure after this much sexual satisfaction he hasn't passed out.
  • 90
 Anyone wanna buy my Jeffsy, I'd assume it goes up in value similar to how art prices go up when the artist dies.
  • 40
 What I want to hear about is this underlying narrative that YT US was trying to continue to operate on its own and basically buy off Markus. I'm not sure what is exactly implied by the companies not coming to an agreement, but it seems like that was never gonna happen cuz Markus Porscheman wanted to retain control regardless.
  • 50
 The YT MILL meme posts make more sense now.
  • 30
 web.archive.org/web/20251031163218/www.yt-industries.com/en-us/demo-a-yt-bike/YT-MILL-Showroom

not gonna lie though the ship one kinda makes Marcus look like a chad.
  • 20
 @j-t-g: What, sailing away from a sinking ship as a captain? lol

Truly muscles and tattoos can't be the only litmus test for a man...
  • 20
 Good thing I just bought a brand new Capra carbon with life time warranty in the spring when the deals were 48% off..........Should of stuck with Giant
  • 20
 Good riddance. Hopefully our customers who bought 50% off bikes don't break their frames too soon.
  • 30
 Needed more cowbell....
  • 10
 The cowbell don't come cheap. Maybe too much cowbell?
  • 30
 Marketing company
  • 10
 YT must be done now, surely no one will trust them again after this?
  • 30
 At this rate Flossman will be back to selling catalogue frames out of his bedroom before long. It doesn't seem like there's much actual company left to preserve.
  • 20
 You don't say?
  • 10
 YT = You’re Terminated
Thanks Markus 🖕







