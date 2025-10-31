YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany

Dear YT Family,



After eight incredible years of serving riders across North America, we want to share some difficult news. Despite our best efforts, YT Industries USA and YT Industries Germany have not been able to reach an agreement on future operations. As a result, YT Industries USA will be closing its business. This is not a decision we made lightly. From day one, our mission has been to bring the YT spirit— performance, creativity, and community—to riders all over North America. Together, we’ve built something special: a passionate community of riders, racers, and fans who share the same love for good times on two wheels.



We are deeply grateful to everyone who has supported YT USA—our customers, our staff, our riders, our partners and our counterparts across the globe. You’ve helped make these years unforgettable, and we’re proud of what we achieved together.



From all of us at YT Industries USA: thank you for your trust, your energy, and your support. It has been an honor to ride with you. — YT Industries USA team