YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany

YT Industries USA has announced that they will be closing after failing to come to an agreement with YT Industries Germany. YT Germany laid off most of its staff last month
, after a private equity investor ended its financing in July. At the time, YT said that US operations would not be affected, but this announcement unfortunately illustrates that wasn't the case.
Marcus Flossman, YT's founder and CEO, said he was working to buy the company back himself after not being satisfied by the offers he received when the company entered self administration
, but no further news has been announced about those efforts.
The full statement from YT Industries USA is below:
|Dear YT Family,
After eight incredible years of serving riders across North America, we want to share some difficult news. Despite our best efforts, YT Industries USA and YT Industries Germany have not been able to reach an agreement on future operations. As a result, YT Industries USA will be closing its business. This is not a decision we made lightly. From day one, our mission has been to bring the YT spirit— performance, creativity, and community—to riders all over North America. Together, we’ve built something special: a passionate community of riders, racers, and fans who share the same love for good times on two wheels.
We are deeply grateful to everyone who has supported YT USA—our customers, our staff, our riders, our partners and our counterparts across the globe. You’ve helped make these years unforgettable, and we’re proud of what we achieved together.
From all of us at YT Industries USA: thank you for your trust, your energy, and your support. It has been an honor to ride with you.— YT Industries USA team
not gonna lie though the ship one kinda makes Marcus look like a chad.
Truly muscles and tattoos can't be the only litmus test for a man...
Thanks Markus 🖕