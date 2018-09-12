PRESS RELEASES

YT Introduces Aluminum Tues DH Bike

Sep 12, 2018
by YT Industries  

PRESS RELEASE: YT Industries

Designed to be fast, our new YT Tues AL shares the same geometry with the carbon TUES and therefore the same DNA Aaron Gwin and the YT MOB trust. The TUES AL is available in two colourways and sizes S to XXL, with a price of $2,699 USD.

Air time for Ace Hayden on the new TUES AL.

(G)WINNER-DNA
First race – first place: Right at the first race of the World Cup season, Aaron Gwin took the top spot on the new TUES, proving the (G)winner-genes of the next level TUES generation.

The new TUES AL is born with the same racing DNA. While developing the new TUES, we mainly focused on the MOB's feedback from the toughest downhill tracks of the world. The result: refined kinematics as well as a modern geometry concept that lets riders choose their preferred reach on the new TUES AL.

Ace Hayden on the new TUES AL. Shot by Ale Di Lullo.

FREERIDE ATTITUDE
Style meets confidence: the new TUES AL is a playful style merchant that just begs to be taken out on unreal monster drops and to shoot loose whips from the hips at Crankworx. The feedback from Rampage superstars Cam Zink and Andreu Lacondeguy allowed us to create a bike that will continue to push the limits of freeriding well into the future. And don't forget, Andreu won Rampage in 2014 on a TUES AL.

Loves the steeps: the next level TUES AL.

AL AESTHETICS
The TUES AL was made specifically for lovers of high-quality aluminum bikes. Yet the modern geometry and impressive component specification – which it shares with its carbon brothers – make it the first choice for many more. The elaborately designed frame sets new standards in aluminum craftmanship: the multi-butted, hydroformed tubes not only keep weight down and strength up, but also embody the character of a true Young Talent.

Closer look at the new Young Talent: TUES AL in coal grey / fallout yellow.

FRAME
While designing the new TUES AL, we paid particular attention to synchronizing every suspension element to work together as one: frame kinematics, hydraulic damping curves, and spring force. The Virtual 4 Link suspension system is based on a low leverage ratio – and it's a major factor in giving the TUES its superior characteristics. Amazing small bump compliance in the first part of the travel gives the next-gen TUES even more grip: it practically hugs the ground, holding lines even better than before.

A rapidly rising spring curve provides a lot of mid-stroke support: this creates more grip for turning and braking, and optimal use of travel on big jumps. Despite being very sensitive off top, the progressiveness and support gives the TUES the pop to get airborne easily – and helps to keep legs fresh during sprints, too. Without giving up any of the bottom-out reserves of the TUES, we have reduced the ending-stroke progression by 5%. It has made the rear a little bit plusher for a boost in comfort and control.


TUES AL in coal grey / fallout yellow.

YT TAILOR MADE
The TUES AL is available in five sizes, ranging from S – XXL. The wider size selection ensures the perfect match to both body and style. With five sizes and a low seat tube across the next-gen TUES range, riders can choose between two or even three sizes depending on the preferred reach, from moderate to extra-long. It's like the bike is tailor-made for the rider. This allows prospective buyers to get a bike that suits their preference, not just their body: get a larger size for more stability or size down for something more playful.


TUES AL in coal grey / dust grey.

SPECS
The FOX 40 Float Performance Elite fork and FOX VAN Performance shock pair up perfectly to form a high-performance and reliable suspension duo on the TUES AL. The EVOL airspring technology creates a buttersmooth fork that also features externally adjustable low speed compression and rebound. The FOX VAN Performance shock offers adjustable low speed compression and rebound as well as spring preload.


With 233 % of range and a weight of just 180 grams the e*thirteen cassette is the best possible foundation for your transmission. Quality: the largest sprocket is made of aluminum while the others are machined from a single billet of steel. The SRAM GX DH rear derailleur ensures quick and accurate shifting. It eliminates ghost shifting while reducing the shifting force. X-sync technology ensures optimal chain control. Made from 6066 aluminum, the Race Face Chester crank delivers robust, reliable performance at a low weight – a great choice for all your DH and bike park riding. The TRP Quadiem was developed in collaboration with Aaron Gwin, it is one of the most reliable and powerful brakes on the market.



© All action shots by Ale Di Lullo.


Take a closer look at the new TUES AL here.

MENTIONS: @YTIndustries


31 Comments

  • + 13
 "YT TuesAL Out Now".... meaning "out of stock now".
  • + 12
 Let's see if they still find something to b!tc$ about :/
  • + 4
 ....and it's gone. Availability is still an issue.

Otherwise, looks amazing. Not a single complaint about the updates, it's a well designed and great riding bike. Way easy to maintain now and even better looking than before. Probably ****ed on getting any replacement frame parts now though, for the previous iteration.

Any excuse for a new bike is a good one.
  • + 4
 Actually, I dislike the non-standard shock dimensions that they use. The stroke itself is impressive, however the options for shock replacement are limited.
  • + 3
 Its not carbon.
  • + 2
 It's not a 29er. All bikes will be 29ers in 5 years.
  • + 3
 What's the weight? 40 plus lbs?
  • + 0
 @makripper: 37.5
  • + 2
 @fanatyk-bb: 10.5x3.5 shock is a standard length though for imperial? Fox makes the DHX2 in 10.5x3x5 aftermarket.
  • + 1
 @Joshsmiht: for what size? I didn't see it anywhere
  • + 2
 @Boardlife69: aluminium is the New carbon.
  • + 4
 Loving the metal framed bikes today. This looks great. I honestly can't understand why anyone would go for the carbon one over this.
  • + 3
 I don't get it either. I love my CF trail bike. It sheds a good deal of weight and provides some great stiffness where it's needed. But my aluminum DH bike is already relatively overbuilt (at a minor weight penalty) so I doubt you'd be able to eek much extra stiffness out of it, and the potential weight savings aren't as critical since it's still reasonably light.
  • + 3
 ...is'nt that Bryan Regnier in those photos? Ace Hayden rides Giro flats and rocks a Giro Helmet....typo??
  • + 3
 yep I can tell by the tats
  • + 3
 shut up and take my money
  • + 3
 amazing price, yt killin it
  • + 3
 Looks like an e-bike
  • + 2
 Shut Up and take my IOU!!!!
  • + 2
 Still no water bottle mounts. Not (G)winning much there...
  • + 3
 The ad says "live uncaged." You can't abide to this mantra with a water bottle mount,.. duh
  • + 1
 any news with the price?
  • - 1
 No mention of the weight anywhere...I wonder how much it goes! Not a biggie on a dhbike though
  • + 0
 But does it climb like a goat?
  • - 1
 Wasn't this already out...?
  • + 0
 I love it.
  • + 4
 Yeh, this was the 1st one I saw

forums.mtbr.com/attachments/specialized/600820d1299283306-2011-demo-8-official-thread-time-drool-bikes_-015.jpg
  • + 2
 Yup it's been out for a while
  • + 2
 @racecase: been available on the website for a few days at least
  • - 3
 Where's Lacondequy?
  • - 2
 THANKS

Post a Comment



