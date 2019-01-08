YT Introduces New Spec Levels, Colours & Sizes in 2019 Range

2018 Capra prices 2018 Capra prices 2019 Capra prices 2019 Capra prices

PRESS RELEASE: YT Industries

New year, new bikes, new look

Capra: the greedy goat

Capra 29 CF Pro Race in Deep Petrol / Silver

Capra 29 CF Pro in Candy Red / White Capra 29 CF Pro in Magnesium White / Black Magic

Tues: Style meets confidence

Tues CF Pro Race in Deep Petrol / Silver Tues CF Pro Race in Magnesium White / Black Magic

Tues 27 CF Pro in Matte Black / Glossy Black / Silver

Tues AL in Coal Grey / Fallout Yellow

Dirt Love: loves dirt

Dirt Love in Black / Silver