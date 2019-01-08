PRESS RELEASES

YT Introduces New Spec Levels, Colours & Sizes in 2019 Range

Jan 8, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

YT has announced its 2019 range of bikes today and it includes a whole heap of tweaks.

Alongside the usual colour and spec updates, the Base level has been introduced as an "entry into the YT world". It's now the cheapest spec on offer for the Tues and Capra and the bikes come with a functional and easy to set up spec on an aluminium chassis. Despite the success of the Black Friday model Capra last year, there are no high spec aluminium models here so those who missed out in November will have to keep waiting.

Interestingly there are also no new updates on the Jeffsy and it's largely registering as out of stock online. Could we be looking at a bigger update or is there something else in the pipeline from YT?

Finally, there are some price rises here, especially in the US due to currency fluctuations, but some spec changes mean that the value of the bikes remains high for the German brand. YT said: "Despite varying purchasing prices (also due to slightly different spec on some models) we managed to keep the € prices steady. If you look in detail the € prices only increased slightly for the Pro Race models and even dropped significantly for the Pro models, while most others stay the same.$ prices changed quite a bit due to exchange rates."

2018 Capra prices
2019 Capra prices

The full release is below.


PRESS RELEASE: YT Industries

New year, new bikes, new look

2019 brings new specs and bling new colours for the Capra, Tues and Dirt Love. Updated builds and highly adjustable components keep the range interesting and offer a wide variety of bikes from entry-level shred machines to most exclusive premium race rockets. Every model comes in two paint jobs varying from basic colours like black and white to some more vibrant colours like orange, red or deep blue. New to the range is the introduction of the long frame size for the Dirt Love – good news for taller riders who like to play with dirt. To sum it up: there is something here for every riding style and every budget in the new YT bike range 2019.

Capra: the greedy goat

The Capra is endlessly greedy: it’s greedy for the best trails, the most demanding downhills but more than anything, it wants to satisfy everyone’s craving for a potent enduro bike. It is the ideal bike for racking up the miles on the trail, impressing bystanders in the bike park or hunting for seconds in a race. Downhill, this goat runs like a wolf was after it. It delivers just the right combination of trail bike agility and downhill bike stability. Forest loam, steep and rocky descents, or flowy jump trails; this goat will eat anything. The Capra 27 is available in five sizes from S to XXL, and the CAPRA 29 comes in four sizes from M to XXL.

Capra 29 CF Pro Race in Deep Petrol / Silver

The Capra CF Pro Race models stand for uncompromising performance and top-notch specs. With Kashima coated FOX Float Factory suspension, SRAM Code RSC brakes, Renthal carbon cockpit, a wide range cassette from e*thirteen and LG1 r carbon wheels the CF Pro Race models inspire maximum performance. Meanwhile, the Capra CF Pro confidently holds its own line with RockShox suspension, SRAM drivetrain, Eagle cassette, and Code RS brakes. Robust e*thirteen LG1+ wheels and a wide Race Face Turbine R35 handlebar complete the Capra CF Pro build.
Capra 29 CF Pro in Candy Red / White
Capra 29 CF Pro in Magnesium White / Black Magic

Also on the aluminium bikes, customers can choose between Fox or RockShox suspension. The Capra AL Comp comes with a FOX suspension, e*thirteen cassette and SRAM Code RS brakes, while setting up and handling the Capra AL Base is child’s play even for beginners, thanks to components that are particularly easy to use.

Tues: Style meets confidence

Like no other bike, the Tues embodies what YT is all about: Gravity. YT developed it further in close cooperation with the YT Mob and incorporated feedback from the toughest race tracks around the world. The result is a ruthless machine with racing DNA, which combines massive potential for speed with maximum control to satisfy the most demanding of racers. With two World Cup overall titles on its resume, the Tues is bursting with self-confidence. Just how capable it is, YT’s team riders have once again proven at the 2018 edition of Rampage. This is where the Tues takes its freeride attitude and style factor from. Four builds of the Tues 27 are available in five sizes from S to XXL.
Tues CF Pro Race in Deep Petrol / Silver
Tues CF Pro Race in Magnesium White / Black Magic

The Tues 27 CF Pro Race is YT’s downhill flagship sporting Kashima coated FOX Float Factory components. E*thirteen’s cassette, SRAM’s X01 DH 7-speed derailleur and TRP‘s G-Spec DH brakes deliver World Cup vibes while the carbon Renthal cockpit, carbon wheels and cranks from e*thirteen keep the weight down and the reliability high – just as you would expect from a purebred racing machine.

Tues 27 CF Pro in Matte Black / Glossy Black / Silver

On the Tues 27 CF Pro model, the FOX Performance Elite suspension provides adjustable low-speed compression and rebound damping to make sure it can be adapted to any terrain and riding situation. SRAM’s GX DH derailleur, e*thirteen’s premium LG1+ DH crank, and TRP’s Quadiem brakes as well as the lightweight yet robust LG1+ wheels from e*thirteen round off the Tues 27 CF Pro build in style.

Tues AL in Coal Grey / Fallout Yellow

Those who prefer aluminum can choose between the TUES AL and the TUES 27 AL Base. Both bikes come equipped with excellent components to ensure the best entry into the downhill business and to keep experienced riders interested as well. On the TUES AL the FOX 40 Float Performance Elite fork and Fox VAN Performance shock offer high performance and great reliability, while the RockShox suspension and solid components on the TUES 27 AL Base are easy to set up.


Dirt Love: loves dirt


It all started with the Dirt Love. YT’s roots can be found in dirt jumping, which is why a lot of passion and development-work flows into the Dirt Love. It’s YT’s lean, mean, dirt- and street-machine that combines agility, ruggedness, and lightweight. 2019 it still meets all requirements a solid dirt bike needs to meet today. For 2019 the Dirt Love is sporting a rad new paint job and comes in a second, longer frame size option.

Dirt Love in Black / Silver

All components fit perfect for the dirt category. The Pike DJ 26 is the perfect fork for all this progression, light and stiff. The custom-tuned Charger damper shines on any type of jump, and the specific Solo Air spring offers significant end-stroke ramp-up for buttery smooth landings. The lightweight SRAM Level TL brakes are built on the same technology that is used in downhill and provide dependable power and control. The super strong DT Swiss 533D wheels will let you get away with one or two over-rotated tricks and dirty landings.

Further details on the new bike range 2019 can be found on www.yt-industries.com.

