YT Launch Capra Core 3 Model

YT has launched a new model of the Capra, their enduro/park bike: the Capra Core 3. It fills the gap between the alloy-framed Core 2 GX (3,299 €) and the carbon-framed Core 4 (5,299 €), with a carbon frame and a competitive price tag of 4,599 € (international pricing below).
Like other Capras, it's available with full 29" or mixed (MX) wheels, which deliver 165 mm or 170 mm rear wheel travel, respectively. It ships with a 170 mm fork and is designed to take up to 180 mm up front.
The new Core 3 model has a high modulus carbon frame and a spec that is, at least at first glance, similar to what Jack Moir is running (for now), with a RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork, SuperDeluxe Ultimate air shock, and an alloy Renthal cockpit. The drivetrain is SRAM's GX AXS, with SRAM Code R brakes; it rolls on Crank Brothers Synthesis alloy wheels and Maxxis tires (both EXO casing).
Here are the full specs and geometry.
YT say the full bike weight is 15.9 Kg (35.1 lb) for the 29er and 15.6 Kg (34.4 lb) for the MX version.
Here's all the international pricing: 4,599.00 € / £4,599.00/ $4,599.00 USD / $6,449.00 CAD / $8,499.00 AUD
For more information, check out yt-industries.com
