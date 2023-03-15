YT Launch Capra Core 3 Model

Mar 15, 2023
by Seb Stott  


YT has launched a new model of the Capra, their enduro/park bike: the Capra Core 3. It fills the gap between the alloy-framed Core 2 GX (3,299 €) and the carbon-framed Core 4 (5,299 €), with a carbon frame and a competitive price tag of 4,599 € (international pricing below).

Like other Capras, it's available with full 29" or mixed (MX) wheels, which deliver 165 mm or 170 mm rear wheel travel, respectively. It ships with a 170 mm fork and is designed to take up to 180 mm up front.

The MX version comes in yellow, and the 29er in red.

The new Core 3 model has a high modulus carbon frame and a spec that is, at least at first glance, similar to what Jack Moir is running (for now), with a RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork, SuperDeluxe Ultimate air shock, and an alloy Renthal cockpit. The drivetrain is SRAM's GX AXS, with SRAM Code R brakes; it rolls on Crank Brothers Synthesis alloy wheels and Maxxis tires (both EXO casing).

Here are the full specs and geometry.



YT say the full bike weight is 15.9 Kg (35.1 lb) for the 29er and 15.6 Kg (34.4 lb) for the MX version.

Here's all the international pricing: 4,599.00 € / £4,599.00/ $4,599.00 USD / $6,449.00 CAD / $8,499.00 AUD

For more information, check out yt-industries.com




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks YT Industries Yt Capra


Must Read This Week
Video: Richie Rude Marks his Return to DH & 12 Years with Yeti in 'Roots Run Deep'
59027 views
How to Not Feel Stupid Walking Into a Bike Shop
45789 views
Jared Graves Hit by Car, Shatters Kneecap & Breaks Foot
43138 views
Slack Randoms: Audi's $10,000 eMTB, Top Gun Musical Bike Builds, the Fall of Rollerblading & More
42305 views
Check Out: A Tiny Electric Pump, Sunglasses, Ergonomic Grips, & More
39209 views
Revel's DH Bike Concept Has a 3D-Printed Thermoplastic Frame
38930 views
Tech Briefing: Prototype Bikes, Lightweight Dropper Posts & 16" Singlespeeds - March 2023
37414 views
First Look: Giant's Aluminum Stance E+ Uses Flex-Stays
35333 views

9 Comments

  • 6 0
 gota blow out dat ol shit for da new shit
  • 29 1
 every morning
  • 2 0
 Getting rid of the old codes, old derailleur and old shock before the new Codes, new derailleur and new Vivid come out next week
  • 3 0
 this might be the best value bike out there right now
  • 1 0
 I tried to be a denier but after careful analysis of the spec sheet it is a very good price
  • 2 0
 Looks better than your mom after a few beers
  • 2 0
 man, I can't wait to try and get that water bottle out while i'm riding...
  • 1 0
 Moi Moi is about to SHRED this bike. Hope he goes off this EWS season!!
  • 1 0
 This just entered the "potential next bike" chat





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038164
Mobile Version of Website