YT Launch New Cheaper Capra Core 1 & Upgrades Core 2 Model

In these days of universally inflating prices, it's good news from YT as they are launching a new cheaper model of their Capra enduro bike, and upgrading the second cheapest model too.
The Capra MK3 was launched in 2021, featuring 170 mm of travel front and rear and a choice of carbon and alloy frames. The new base model, the Capra Core 1, uses an aluminum frame and is available with mullet (MX) or full 29" wheel configurations. It costs €2,699 / £2,699 / $2,699 USD / $3,799 CAD.
For that, you get a RockShox Zeb Base fork (with the new entry-level Rush RC damper) and SuperDeluxe R air shock; SRAM's new DB8 mineral oil brakes
and an NX drivetrain. You also get YT's own-brand dropper post which uses SDG internals and delivers up to 200 mm travel in size XXL.
Here are the full specs.
Note there is a small mistake in the above spec chart - the cassette is a SRAM PG 1210 Eagle with an 11-50T range.
Capra Core 2
The addition of the new base model has allowed YT to push the boat out with the Core 2 model; it has been upgraded from NX to GX drivetrain, and the dropper post travel has been increased to match the Core 1, with 200 mm travel in the biggest size. This does come with what I'm going to call a "price upgrade" of about €100.
Compared to the Core 1, upgrading to the Core 2 model gets you the GX (not NX) drivetrain with a wider-range cassette; Fox's super supple 38 Grip fork; Crank Brothers Synthesis alloy wheels, and SRAM Code R brakes.
Here are its full specs:Weights and prices
YT were good enough to provide some weight figures for the two bikes. These numbers are for the average weight for a size S bike, tubeless, no pedals, no bottle. Those weights in freedom units are CAPRA 29 Core 2: 35.9 lbs; CAPRA MX Core 2: 35.5 lbs; CAPRA 29 Core 1: 37.0 lbs; CAPRA MX Core 1: 36.6 lbs. Before you complain that that's quite a lot, remember it's a 170 mm enduro bike that costs less than some frames
.
