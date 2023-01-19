YT Launch New Cheaper Capra Core 1 & Upgrades Core 2 Model

Jan 19, 2023
by Seb Stott  

In these days of universally inflating prices, it's good news from YT as they are launching a new cheaper model of their Capra enduro bike, and upgrading the second cheapest model too.

The Capra MK3 was launched in 2021, featuring 170 mm of travel front and rear and a choice of carbon and alloy frames. The new base model, the Capra Core 1, uses an aluminum frame and is available with mullet (MX) or full 29" wheel configurations. It costs €2,699 / £2,699 / $2,699 USD / $3,799 CAD.


For that, you get a RockShox Zeb Base fork (with the new entry-level Rush RC damper) and SuperDeluxe R air shock; SRAM's new DB8 mineral oil brakes and an NX drivetrain. You also get YT's own-brand dropper post which uses SDG internals and delivers up to 200 mm travel in size XXL.


Here are the full specs.

Note there is a small mistake in the above spec chart - the cassette is a SRAM PG 1210 Eagle with an 11-50T range.



Capra Core 2

The addition of the new base model has allowed YT to push the boat out with the Core 2 model; it has been upgraded from NX to GX drivetrain, and the dropper post travel has been increased to match the Core 1, with 200 mm travel in the biggest size. This does come with what I'm going to call a "price upgrade" of about €100.

Compared to the Core 1, upgrading to the Core 2 model gets you the GX (not NX) drivetrain with a wider-range cassette; Fox's super supple 38 Grip fork; Crank Brothers Synthesis alloy wheels, and SRAM Code R brakes.

Here are its full specs:


Weights and prices

YT were good enough to provide some weight figures for the two bikes. These numbers are for the average weight for a size S bike, tubeless, no pedals, no bottle. Those weights in freedom units are CAPRA 29 Core 2: 35.9 lbs; CAPRA MX Core 2: 35.5 lbs; CAPRA 29 Core 1: 37.0 lbs; CAPRA MX Core 1: 36.6 lbs. Before you complain that that's quite a lot, remember it's a 170 mm enduro bike that costs less than some frames.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks


50 Comments

  • 56 0
 Nice to see lower prices. Bike companies are going to be a in a world of hurt this year.
  • 8 0
 Oh ya , especially ones that are publicly traded , layoffs coming to keep the bottom line up .
  • 14 0
 Agreed, things have gotten overly froth'd the last few years. My guess is that the industry is in for a round of consolidation as overstretched suppliers need to restructure/sell to get out under mounds of debt. Hopefully, the successful brands will decide competing on value is the key to long term viability, and will do so by focusing on improving unit economics (trimming fat). In the long-term consolidation leads to higher prices, but in the short term I don't think this is the case.

For reference, I'm an accountant not an economist, so everything I just said is probably bogus.
  • 4 0
 @mxmtb: more like layoffs are coming to make sure they can service debt. Interest expense line items for companies have tripled since mid 2021, and if you're highly levered it can be a death curse.
  • 2 0
 I agree. It seems like ever since Giant released their statement about delayed payments, bike companies have started to reduce pricing. It’s the low to mid level bikes that are mostly impacted, but as we know, there is not a lot of money to be made in the bike industry unless you are on top. I hope as many bike shops and industry employees can weather the storm.
  • 5 0
 @jaytdubs: It's okay, everything economists say is bogus too.
  • 3 0
 @BiNARYBiKE: remember we created economics. Everything that happens can be changed. By the same virtue everything that happens is intentional.
  • 31 0
 Someone needs to find something to complain about asap because this looks pretty sweet to me
  • 13 0
 Where's the full 27.5 version?
  • 24 0
 On Canfield's website
  • 3 0
 Not so much to complain, but the main competitor (Canyon Torque) has slightly better spec and geometry. Despite not being in stock.
  • 6 0
 It's even got a threaded BB, can't complain about that, damn.
  • 11 0
 @Fix-the-Spade: I'll complain about the threaded BB because I just bought a puller and bearing press kit
  • 2 0
 @skiboot1: changing those bottom brackets once a week eh?
  • 1 1
 The brits may have something to complain about. 500 quid more just because your government is shit.
  • 1 0
 Can only access bottle with left hand. Terrible s/
  • 1 0
 "Freedom Units"
"push the boat out"

Seb is speaking his own language. I like it. Not as mundane as typical jargon. Beer
  • 1 0
 @porkchopsandwich: I'm with you. So you could buy the MX version, replace the fork with a 27.5 version. 190mm fork and 27.5 front wheel. Would be a little hassel to buy/sell the old fork and front wheel, but I have to believe they would sell quickly. That's my plan if I ever buy a mullet bike.
  • 1 0
 The tyres don't make any sense. They might as well sell the bikes without them. Otherwise seems like a decent deal.
  • 1 0
 Ok. Sunringle may be the worst wheel manufacturer on earth. The hubs are absolute trash on that wheelset. Mine completely stripped the shell in under 200km of XC
  • 11 0
 I can't complain about the price, and the specs are sensible. NX gets a pass at this price and the DB8 sounds alright. That green is polarising but i dig it. Almost expected to see some headset routing to ruin things, but damn this is a winner.
  • 8 0
 WHERE THE HECK IS MOI MOI GOING. I CANT WAIT ANYMORE. LOL
  • 4 0
 I picked up a Capra "uncaged" ohlins model mid/late summer to use as a fun park bike. Honestly had low expectation, but the bike absolutely exceeded expectation in many ways. Great to see a company producing a product that works at a reasonable price.
  • 3 0
 This slimy green core 1 almost has a pre-corona pricing - really nice to see!
  • 5 1
 3,300 USD for fox performance and GX. Good on ya YT!
  • 3 0
 Does anyone know what the Rush RC damper is? I can't seem to find any info on it.
  • 2 0
 The word cheaper just sounds like something will break easily….

’ YT Launch New Affordable Capra Core 1 & Upgrades Core 2 Model’ sounds more appealing.
  • 1 0
 Price is good stuff...and anyone looking for that snot-green bike will be very happy.
  • 3 5
 These prices are an absolute disgrace. I literally remember when for £3,300 Yeti would stand-up an entire production line, in the USA no less, just to make one frame to suit my exact requirements and then the CEO of RockShox would personally fly over to my riding spot and spend a week there tuning my fork to the exact requirements of my billiard table smooth blue trail.
  • 2 1
 Why would anyone buy the Core 1 considering the upgrades you get with Core 2 for 100 more?
  • 3 0
 The core 2 is 400 - 600 € more expensive. But your statement is true for the core 2 NX vs. GX - I'd always go with the GX spec.
  • 1 0
 Color on the Core 1 is better. Core 2 color is crap
  • 1 0
 That’s great YT, now where’s the warranty Jeffsy frame that I’ve been waiting on for 7 months now?
  • 1 0
 core = cash flow.........
it's how bike companies are going to survive the 'Great Contraction' of 2023
  • 1 0
 they found a place to put it
  • 1 1
 Forts they had a smoking sale on their e-bikes now they are doing this oh man YT for the win.
  • 1 0
 It will be sold out quick and impossible to get for months to come
  • 1 0
 falling prices party abt to begin provided ppl still have jobs
  • 1 1
 the bottle is on the wrong side of the frame; I drink with my right hand (and rear-brake with my left while doing that)
  • 1 0
 Sanity is returning to the MTB pricing chat!!!
  • 2 1
 Carbon Rims on a 4600$ bike??
  • 2 0
 no...
  • 1 0
 MX version of each is a full 1.5 Freedom Units lighter???
  • 1 1
 I still dont understand what "core" means in the context of MTBing
  • 5 0
 As far as I get it "core" is a range of bikes that are almost always available and regularly updated. In contrast to "uncaged", which are special models in limited numbers only.
  • 1 0
 It's a way of getting out of nonsense yearly product cycles.
Below threshold threads are hidden





