YT Launch Top-Spec Capra Uncaged 12

YT has made a reputation for offering solid value for money. But with their latest offering, they decided to push the boat out with their "stratospheric" Capra Core 12 build.
The Core 12 uses YT's Ultra Modulus carbon fibre frame, with a higher strength-to-weight ratio than their High Modulus carbon material. The geometry is unchanged from other Capra models - the brand's long-standing enduro platform - but this model is 29" specific (no mixed-wheel option), helping keep weight down further.
The parts list is chosen to splash the cash, with an emphasis on maximising climbing performance. Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro 7 Carbon wheels and a Renthal Carbon handlebar help with the weight-saving theme. RockShox Flight attendant suspension amis to maximise pedalling efficiency, while SRAM XO Transmission promises surefire shifting under load. A crank spindle-mounted Quarq power meter is the cherry on the cake, allowing for careful monitoring of effort in a neat package - ideal for those who want to track their training progress. It's also nice to see a DoubleDown tire fitted on the rear to stay true to the chassis' enduro intentions. Perhaps the only letdown is the RockShox Reverb AXS seatpost, which tops out at 170 mm travel. Here's a full list of specifications.
YT say the bike weighs 15.2 Kg (33.5 lb) in size small (without pedals).
The price? YT says it will go on sale for €5,999 / £5,999, which for a top-level build isn't half bad. But if you're after something more affordable, YT offers the Capra in several cheaper builds
, currently starting at €2,299. The Core 12 is not currently available outside Europe & UK.
For more information, check out yt-industries.com
I have no idea why you should prefer that over regular suspension on an enduro bike.
More expensive, more ways it can break, heavier and who cares about uphills?
Show me another bike with this spec at close to the same price - retail on the fork/shock and drivetrain is almost the full bikes cost.