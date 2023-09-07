YT Launch Top-Spec Capra Uncaged 12

Sep 7, 2023
by Seb Stott  
photo

YT has made a reputation for offering solid value for money. But with their latest offering, they decided to push the boat out with their "stratospheric" Capra Core 12 build.

The Core 12 uses YT's Ultra Modulus carbon fibre frame, with a higher strength-to-weight ratio than their High Modulus carbon material. The geometry is unchanged from other Capra models - the brand's long-standing enduro platform - but this model is 29" specific (no mixed-wheel option), helping keep weight down further.

photo
RockShox Flight Attendant
photo
A Quarq power meter is a nice touch

The parts list is chosen to splash the cash, with an emphasis on maximising climbing performance. Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro 7 Carbon wheels and a Renthal Carbon handlebar help with the weight-saving theme. RockShox Flight attendant suspension amis to maximise pedalling efficiency, while SRAM XO Transmission promises surefire shifting under load. A crank spindle-mounted Quarq power meter is the cherry on the cake, allowing for careful monitoring of effort in a neat package - ideal for those who want to track their training progress. It's also nice to see a DoubleDown tire fitted on the rear to stay true to the chassis' enduro intentions. Perhaps the only letdown is the RockShox Reverb AXS seatpost, which tops out at 170 mm travel. Here's a full list of specifications.

photo
photo

YT say the bike weighs 15.2 Kg (33.5 lb) in size small (without pedals).

The price? YT says it will go on sale for €5,999 / £5,999, which for a top-level build isn't half bad. But if you're after something more affordable, YT offers the Capra in several cheaper builds, currently starting at €2,299. The Core 12 is not currently available outside Europe & UK.

For more information, check out yt-industries.com


photo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes YT Industries Yt Capra


Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
248 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023
106118 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Loudenvielle EDR World Cup 2023
61488 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023
57946 views
Spotted: New Trek Slash & Scott Ransom
57286 views
Review: Scor 2030 - The Trail Bike You Didn't Know You Wanted
44617 views
Tested: Do Short Cranks Work For Tall Riders?
41704 views
Review: 2023 Orbea Oiz M-Pro - Don't Call it Downcountry
40876 views
Randoms From the Made Bike Show
33336 views

22 Comments
  • 27 0
 A decent way to get rid of all the RockShox Flight attendant suspension stuff they bought. Even if they just break even.
  • 16 2
 how does going 29 only keep the weight down...
  • 2 1
 No flip chip? Save a whopping gram and a half maybe?
  • 1 1
 @FaahkEet: I would think the added tire and rim diameter add more weight than a flip chip. If weight was the reason, I would expect them to say mullet only.
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: of course, but I was thinking about being swapped around in either configuration you'd want to run it in there's that gram and a half added to either MX or 29. Not sure how often riders switch between MX/29. Also, I was being mostly facetious as the statement really doesn't make sense.
  • 14 2
 Pricing really makes brands like Scor and Santa Cruz look even more greedy
  • 6 1
 Is there someone really wanting the flight attendant stuff?
I have no idea why you should prefer that over regular suspension on an enduro bike.
More expensive, more ways it can break, heavier and who cares about uphills?
  • 8 1
 bigger rear wheel to save weight, eh?
  • 1 0
 The good news-frame should be pretty solid. The bad news-the frame should be pretty solid because it weighs about what an aluminum frame would. Throw a CushCore or 2 in, thread some pedals on and it's a 35-36 pound bike.....not any lighter than an Slash 8 with the same tires on it.
  • 4 0
 The Price is hot!!! Makes the SCOR look even more overpriced.
  • 4 0
 Make your seat tube shorter
  • 1 0
 That is incredible value, the model below makes more sense for 90% of people though
  • 1 0
 Almost makes me want to buy it and swap all the parts over to a better frame. But no sales in the US.
  • 1 0
 What about these crankbrothers wheels? They seem to be on every factory build right now. Are they any good?
  • 1 0
 Good pricing, but reach seems a bit short for the seat tube length
  • 1 0
 If only it didn’t come with that live valve suspension.
  • 1 0
 Was really expecting everyone to be more excited about the power meter
  • 1 0
 ummm... nice colour.
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.043113
Mobile Version of Website