YT Launches Alloy Capra Core 2 Models for $3,399

The 29er version of the Capra uses the same Core 2 components package, retails for the same price point, and weighs just 100 g more. It too uses the left side loading Thirstmaster 6000 water bottle that holds 620ml and has a flip-chip at the rear shock yoke to alter the geometry by 0.3-degrees.



Looking at the specs, $3,399 USD brings staples like Fox Float Performance suspension to the table at both wheels, along with an E13 bar and stem combo. ODI grips, an SDG saddle, and YT's own Postman dropper finish off the cockpit. SRAM Code R brakes with dual 200mm rotors and NX drivetrain bits take care of the stopping and going, while Crankbrothers Synthesis Alloy wheels and Maxxis dual compound tires finish off the rolling bits.





Capra 29 Core 2 AL Details



• Wheel size: 29" front / 29" rear

• Travel: 170mm front / 165mm rear

• Frame material: Aluminum

• Head angle: 64.2º / 64.5º

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

• Reach: 427, 447, 467, 487, 507mm

• CS length: 438, 438, 438, 443, 443mm

• Weight: 15.30 kg / 33.73 lb

• MSRP: EUR €3,199, GBP £3,199, USD $3,399, CAD $4,799, AUD $4,999, NZD $5,499

