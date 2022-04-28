YT Launches Alloy Capra Core 2 Models for $3,399

Apr 28, 2022
by Matt Beer  

Spring is kicking off in the Northern Hemisphere and YT has been on a spree of unveiling fresh bike models. The latest includes 29" and mixed wheeled versions of the long-travel, budget friendly Capra Core 2 bikes. We saw some updates to the Capra alloy frames, such as a threaded bottom bracket on the performance-focused Uncaged 9 build that launched just over a month ago, and that carries over to the Core 2 models as well.

Each frame is available in either a subtle matte grey or matte black option with subdued graphics and uses the exact same components package for a much more affordable $3,399 USD. The geometry mimics their carbon siblings that is modified depending on not only wheel diameter, but also the frame size. Across the five sizes in both wheel platforms, the chainstays grow by 5mm on the larger XL and XXL sizes.

Capra MX Core 2 Details

• Wheel size: 29" front / 27.5" rear
• Travel: 170mm front / 170mm rear
• Frame material: Aluminum
• Head angle: 64º / 64.3º
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
• Reach: 424, 444, 464, 484, 504mm
• CS length: 433, 433, 433, 438, 438mm
• Weight: 15.20 kg / 33.51 lb
• MSRP: EUR €3,199, GBP £3,199, USD $3,399, CAD $4,799, AUD $4,999, NZD $5,499

Capra MX Core 2 AL Geometry



Capra MX Core 2 AL Specs





The 29er version of the Capra uses the same Core 2 components package, retails for the same price point, and weighs just 100 g more. It too uses the left side loading Thirstmaster 6000 water bottle that holds 620ml and has a flip-chip at the rear shock yoke to alter the geometry by 0.3-degrees.

Looking at the specs, $3,399 USD brings staples like Fox Float Performance suspension to the table at both wheels, along with an E13 bar and stem combo. ODI grips, an SDG saddle, and YT's own Postman dropper finish off the cockpit. SRAM Code R brakes with dual 200mm rotors and NX drivetrain bits take care of the stopping and going, while Crankbrothers Synthesis Alloy wheels and Maxxis dual compound tires finish off the rolling bits.

Capra 29 Core 2 AL Details

• Wheel size: 29" front / 29" rear
• Travel: 170mm front / 165mm rear
• Frame material: Aluminum
• Head angle: 64.2º / 64.5º
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
• Reach: 427, 447, 467, 487, 507mm
• CS length: 438, 438, 438, 443, 443mm
• Weight: 15.30 kg / 33.73 lb
• MSRP: EUR €3,199, GBP £3,199, USD $3,399, CAD $4,799, AUD $4,999, NZD $5,499


Capra 29 Core 2 AL Geometry



Capra 29 Core 2 AL Specs




YT Industries - Capra Core2 AL

Stock availability and ordering can be done through YT's direct to consumer website model. For more detailed frame and action photos from the launch, click here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes YT Industries Yt Capra


Must Read This Week
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Fox 36 Fork
53851 views
Field Test: Kona Process 134 29 - Can't Stop, Won't Stop
45906 views
Field Test: 2022 Stumpjumper Alloy - As Versatile As Ever
41670 views
7 Yoga Poses for Better Sleep
40893 views
Bike Boom Shows Signs of Slowing for Shimano & Thule
39391 views
Field Test: Commencal Meta HT AM Ride - Big Tires & Big Fun
35503 views
Slack Randoms: Roubaix Carnage, Shipping Delays, Exploding Drill Bits & More
34114 views
Check Out: 3D Printed Mounts, Roll-Off Goggles, Wild Looking Cranks, & More
32643 views

11 Comments

  • 13 0
 Can we get 27.5 version for all us freeride guys? 27.5 rigs keep getting harder to find new, but people keeping riding them. Why would you stop making them?
  • 1 0
 When there's no demand, there's no offer, I guess... Since I've gone mullet, I'll never go back, but I'll take a shot in saying that when the same model is offered in both wheel sizes (take the canyon spectral, f.e.), the big wheels take like 80% of the sales (judging by what is happening at my LBS, which is a small sample, I know).Still, can't remember the last time I saw someone with a brand new 650b bike on the trails
  • 1 0
 Norco shore! What else has come out recently?
  • 1 0
 @sadfusde: It isn't lack of demand, its a lack of anything in 27.5.
  • 9 0
 33-34 lbs with that part spec and aluminum frame? Hard to believe.
  • 2 0
 probably a typo as their site says something else when you try to order
  • 1 0
 It’s probably based on smallest sizes with helium inflated tires.
  • 5 0
 Wow this is almost identical to the 2019 Capra Base at $2699
  • 3 1
 Holy Mother!! Just take a long good hard look at this. Put all the bullsh*t aside and take a long good hard look. As a Mullet it looks absolutely HORRIFIC!!
  • 1 0
 I was interested seeing that the wheels aren’t E.13…too bad they are from a company with just as bad (if not worse) track record for selling garbage.
  • 2 1
 Absolute filth!! I’ll take 2





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009416
Mobile Version of Website