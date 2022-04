YT Launches Alloy Capra Core 2 Models for $3,399

Spring is kicking off in the Northern Hemisphere and YT has been on a spree of unveiling fresh bike models. The latest includes 29" and mixed wheeled versions of the long-travel, budget friendly Capra Core 2 bikes. We saw some updates to the Capra alloy frames, such as a threaded bottom bracket on the performance-focused Uncaged 9 build that launched just over a month ago, and that carries over to the Core 2 models as well.Each frame is available in either a subtle matte grey or matte black option with subdued graphics and uses the exact same components package for a much more affordable $3,399 USD. The geometry mimics their carbon siblings that is modified depending on not only wheel diameter, but also the frame size. Across the five sizes in both wheel platforms, the chainstays grow by 5mm on the larger XL and XXL sizes.